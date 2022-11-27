Know About The Box Office Collection Of Ajay Devgn’s Crime-Thriller, Drishyam 2!

Drishyam 2, a crime thriller starring Ajay Devgn, is one of the most eagerly anticipated movies of the year. The movie is a follow-up to Drishyam, which was released in 2015 and was a Hindi version of the same-titled Malayalam film starring Mohanlal.

Tabu, Akshay Khanna, Shriya Saran, Rajat Kapoor, and Ishita Dutta are also included. The trailer was previously released by the producers, and it sparked interest online with its suspense and intriguing imagery. Drishyam’s debut instalment was a surprise success.

Much later after its publication, it was praised by critics and earned favourable reviews. After a standout performance in week 1, Ajay Devgn’s Drishyam 2 is now competing against Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon’s Bhediya and showcasing its true potential. In contrast to Saturday, which has outperformed Bhediya at the box office by a considerable percentage, the second Friday was great.

Also Read: Chainsaw Man Review In Detail

Drishyam 2 Release Date

The original version of Drishyam 2, starring Mohanlal and Meena, was made available on the over-the-top (OTT) platform Amazon Prime Video on February 19, 2021. And this year will see the release of the Bollywood adaptation of Drishyam 2, which has been in the works for quite some time.

Ajay Devgn had lately made the announcement on his various social media platforms regarding the release date of the second instalment of Drishyam. He disclosed that the theatrical version of Drishyam 2 had been made available in theatres on November 18th, 2022.

Read More: Bhediya Release Date: Everything You Need To Know

Drishyam 2 Cast

Ajay Devgn

Tabu

Akshaye Khanna

Shriya Saran

Ishita Dutta

Mrunal Jadhav

Rajat Kapoor

Neha Joshi

Kamlesh Sawant

Yogesh Soman

Drishyam 2 Plot

The 2013 Malayalam film Drishyam’s English-language sequel, Drishyam 2, was produced in Hindi. The mysterious night of October 3, 2014, when the audience was last left off in part one, is where the movie picks up.

This time, it tells the tale of David Braganza, a murder suspect who, while evading the police, witnessed Vijay (Ajay Devgn) emerge from the police station that was still being built at the time. Fast forward seven years, and Vijay Salgaonkar has begun to lead a regular life.

He still owns the Mirage Cable Network, but he is also a theatre owner and aspiring producer in addition to his ownership of the network. The addition of Tarun Ahlawat as the new IG gives the film another twist. Tarun is a friend of the previous IG Meera Deshmukh (Tabu).

The movie then shows how the Salgaonkar family is being investigated again in relation to the death of Meera Deshmukh’s kid, and it centres around the straightforward question of whether Vijay Salgaonkar can this time successfully defend his family.

Drishyam 2 Review

With Vijay Salgaonkar (Ajay Devgn) coming from a police station holding a shovel, the sequel to Drishyam, which is based on the same-named Malayalam thriller, picks up where the 2015 film left off. The fact that a witness was present for the virtually flawless crime seven years ago is what motivates and empowers the police to reopen the Sameer Deshmukh missing-person investigation so long after it was first closed.

Now a theatre owner, Vijay still harbours ambitions to adapt a work of fiction into a motion picture. His younger daughter Anu (Mrunal Jadhav) is in her adolescent years, while his older daughter Anju (Ishita Dutta) is still reeling from the shock of the tragic occurrences.

His wife Nandini (Shriya Saran), along with the rest of the family, are all going about their daily lives while remaining vigilant. Additionally, they are plagued by a lingering fear that never goes away. A revelation that threatens to change everything causes a series of unanticipated occurrences to completely upend the Salgaonkar family’s lives.

Even the community’s support for Vijay, which he had seven years before, starts to wane as the plot develops and many start to wonder if he really did commit the crime.

The plot thickens as Sameer’s mother, a former inspector general of police named Meera (Tabu), and Inspector General of Police Tarun Ahlawat (Akshaye Khanna), who are leading the inquiry into Sameer’s accidental death from Drishyam, take action. Instead of underestimating the protagonist, they follow the leads this time.

In the first half, filmmaker Abhishek Pathak takes things gently, following a similar format to the first film, which was directed by the late Nishkant Kamat. He steadily increases the tension in the story while making the family’s fear and anxiety clear. Every figure serves a specific function as the inquiry goes on, adding to the drama and tension by serving that purpose.

As a devoted parent who protects his family without conditions, Ajay Devgn excels. He is a straightforward individual with a keen intellect. In previous roles as a cop in movies like Mom and Ittefaq, Akshaye Khanna adds a lot of weight to these tense events. As the mother seeking justice for her son, Meera, Tabu is absolutely outstanding.

As her husband who is eager for everything to be resolved right now, Rajat Kapoor excels. Gaitonde, who is still cruel and bloodthirsty for retribution, is played by Kamlesh Sawant in a reprisal of his previous character. The roles of Shriya Saran, Ishita Dutta, and Mrunal Jadhav, who portray other Salgaonkars, have virtually exactly mirrored those from the previous chapter.

The enigma can be solved thanks to Saurabh Shukla’s performance as writer Murad Ali. Aamil Keeyan Khan and Abhishek Pathak expertly adapt the Jeethu Joseph’s original story. They skillfully weave in various strands, building to a fantastic conclusion that is as brilliant as the first movie and is full of surprising turns.

The sequel holds up just as well, it intrigues and entertains, but the original one surely had some uniqueness to it. In spite of some setups that feel forced and some circumstances that look overly fantastical, the story here generally still manages to surprise the reader. Despite this, it can be difficult to create a sequel to a first film that was so successful because most of the characters are the same.

The title track and the accompanying song, Sahi Galat, are both lively compositions by Amitabh Bhattacharya. Saath Hum Rahein is a slow-moving movie that is expertly filmed to show the bond that families have.

The drama’s ferocity is increased by the background music, which Rockstar DSP (Devi Sri Prasad) has composed. Overall, just like its predecessor, Drishyam 2 offers a lot of surprises to keep you interested throughout. The Salgaokars’ tale will also continue to be remembered by the general population.

Drishyam 2 Collection

Drishyam 2, an Ajay Devgn-Tabu crime thriller, is a box office success. The movie is almost at the Rs 200 Cr level in only 9 days and has already surpassed the Rs 125 Cr barrier. “When looking at growth in the 80–90% range, Drishyam 2 is exceptional on its second Saturday.

The movie’s earnings appear to be in the 14-125 crore net range, bringing the total to around 125 crores net. After two weeks, the movie would have accumulated over 160 crores net, putting it on track to surpass the 200-crore net milestone “according to Box Office India.

“Mumbai and Gujarat are showing even greater growth than the rest of the movie, which has seen tremendous growth everywhere. In Gujarat and Saurashtra, there were certain centres that were active on Friday and nearly doubled their activity on Saturday. In this circuit, Sunday will be extraordinary “added it.

Taran Adarsh, a reviewer and analyst for movies, also pointed out that Drishyam 2 had an increase of 79.94%. Even though ‘Bhediya,’ starring Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon, opened in theatres on Friday, November 25, the movie’s box office receipts have shown growth.

The movie is a follow-up to Drishyam, Devgn’s 2015 criminal thriller. The action-thriller is a Hindi remake of the identical Malayalam movie with Mohanlal. In addition to Shriya Saran, Tabu, Rajat Kapoor, Ishita Dutta, and Akshaye Khanna, Drishyam 2 Hindi features these actors.

Producers include Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Kumar Mangat Pathak, and Abhishek Pathak. Panorama Studios, T-Series, and Viacom18 Studios are in charge of presenting the movie.

For More Trending & Entertainment Related News, Do Visit: TheWhistlerNews.com