Know Everything About The Boruto Chapter 75: Get Ready To Meet A new Otsutsuki

Masashi Kishimoto and illustrator Mikio Ikemoto are the creators of the well-known monthly shonen series Naruto Next Generations. It now has more than 70 chapters and is concentrating on Chapter 75. The Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Chapter 75 will be published on November 20, 2022, at 12 am, according to the manga’s monthly release schedule.

Starting off Chapter 74 is a new member of Team 7. They have a mission that includes watching over Eida constantly once she gets to Konoha. The Otsutsuki clan community is related to Eida. The Otsutsuki clan believes that Kawaki and Boruto would be the best caregivers for Eida.

Shikamaru is promoted to be Eida and Daemon’s housemate. The chapter 75 of the Boruto manga may reveal Mitsuki’s feelings for Boruto, according to spoilers from an Indonesian website for Boruto: Naruto Next Generations.

Really unexpectedly, Sarada already is aware of Mitsuki’s feelings for Boruto if an abnormal relationship develops within Team 7, which will make the environment uncomfortable. To defeat Code, Shikamaru wants Boruto, Kawaki, and Eida to be friends.

Boruto Chapter 75 Release Date

On November 20, 2022, the official Japanese version of Boruto Naruto Next Generations Chapter 75 is expected to be released. The following is a rundown of the schedule for the release of the English edition of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Chapter 75:

British Time: November 20th 2022, 5 PM on Sunday

Central Time: November 20th 2022, 11 AM on Sunday

Pacific Time: November 20th 2022, 9 AM on Sunday

Eastern Time: November 20th 2022, 12 noon on Sunday

Raw Scans And Leaks

Raw scans for chapter 75 of Boruto: Naruto Next Generation have not been made available to the public as of yet. It is recommended that you keep an eye out for any updates as such raw scans typically begin to appear on the internet three to four days before the official release date.

The most recent mission given to Team 7 was to keep Eida under constant surveillance, and it started with the events of Chapter 74. Boruto and Kawaki were ideal candidates for this mission due to the Otsutsuki clan’s immunity to Eida’s enchantment. As a result, Shikamaru assigned them to live with Eida and Daemon as housemates.

However, the chapter demonstrated that they will not have an easy time accomplishing their objective, particularly considering Daemon’s prowess in battle and his affection for his older sister. New chapters of the Boruto manga are typically uploaded once a month, and unofficial spoilers tend to emerge a few days before the release of the official English translation of the manga.

The release of Chapter 75 is scheduled for the 20th of November, 2022 at twelve in the morning. Chapter 75 of the Shonen Jump series will be made available on both the official Viz platform as well as the Manga Plus platform. Both websites provide readers with access to the most recent three chapters. However, in order to access the older ones, they will need to subscribe.

Boruto Chapter 75 Expected Plot

It is likely that Boruto chapter 75 will show the mission starting off on the right foot, with Eida and Daemon making their home in the Konoha village. It is possible that this chapter would depict Shikamaru and Naruto questioning Amado in order to discover the details of what took place in Code’s hideout.

The ambiguous remark that Amado made about Eida’s capacity to fly lends credence to the idea that she may have connections to the Otsutsuki.

The dramatic way in which Eida left the train station gives the impression that she possesses other skills that haven’t been brought to light just yet. On the other hand, it is highly unlikely that Amado will divulge her secrets to the inhabitants of Konoha village.

Due to the fact that Eida’s Senrigan bestows upon her a measure of omnipotence, there is a chance that Amado will not betray her, which is especially likely considering that Daemon is lurking nearby.

Due to the fact that Amado is a smart opportunist, it is possible that he may expose Daemon’s ability to stave off any attack, which will enable Konoha to devise a countermeasure to use against the brothers.

Even though Mitsuki was the most emotionless and level-headed of all of Mitsuki’s colleagues, he fell prey to Eida’s abilities, even if Shikadai and Sarada were untouched by it. Chapter 75 may examine this phenomenon.

Recap Of Boruto Chapter 74 Summary

In the end, Naruto Uzumaki was able to fulfil his childhood dream of becoming a Hokage, the representative of Secret Leaf Village, which he had worked so hard to defend. Naruto and his friends now reside in a peaceful world, where they use diplomacy and goodwill to try to keep a worldwide truce in place.

However, the aged hero pays a personal price for this stagnation in their story as a result of it. Working to safeguard the neutral world separates Naruto and the other shinobi he grew up with from their families.

Even the famed fighters of Naruto’s period, like his son Boruto, must deal with their disgruntled offspring as mediocre parents. Boruto Uzumaki, in contrast to his father, resides in a realm that is parallel to our own. The contrast between the two is an important distinction to make.

Boruto is paving the way for what lies ahead, despite the fact that evil forces are threatening the peace that his father fought so hard to achieve. At the same time, Boruto must contend with a culture that takes pride in his status as the Hokage’s son.

