Kono Subarashii Sekai Ni Shukufuku Wo! Season 3 Is Out! Learn Where To Watch It!

The anime business is supported by a plethora of Isekai works. When I say “a ton,” I really mean it.

KonoSuba, also known as Kono Subarashii Sekai Na Shukufuku Wo!, is a spoof on the Isekai genre. It gained acclaim from readers all around the world, making it one of the most widely read Isekai series ever.

You’re a fan, therefore I assume you’re curious about Season 3 of the franchise. If you want to know all there is to know about KonoSuba third season and when it could air, read this article.

We have everything you need to know, from the official release date and announcements to sales figures and rumors. Fans of KonoSuba, get comfy with your favorite female body pillows because the third installment of KonoSuba has been announced!

Why Konosuba?

In KonoSuba, we follow adolescent Kazuma Satou as he is reborn after “saving” the life of a little girl. Kazuma, instead of being the conventional isekai power fantasy hero, becomes a very generic hero who gets by on excellent smarts and chance on his way to defeating the Demon King.

Kazuma, the perpetual misfit, plays the role of a gentleman (in more capacities than one) amongst his wacky party mates, who are the polar opposite of him in that they seem formidable on the surface but are really rather ineffectual owing to their crippling personalities.

Darkness, a powerful crusader who put all her statistics into power in order to absorb more blows; Aqua, the water goddess, who enjoys drinking and party antics; and Megumin, a witch who can only perform a single spell.

When Will The Next Konosuba Season Be Broadcast?

There will be a third season of KonoSuba. The news was predicted since the anime has deviated significantly from Natsume Akatsuki’s original light book.

In season 3, Kazuma, Aqua, Megumin, & Darkness return for more hilarious and action-packed adventures as they search for a method to defeat the Demon King and rescue the world.

There has been much speculation over whether or not KonoSuba Season 3 would be the series’ last installment.

Volume 4 was adapted for the last episode of the second season of the anime, while volume 5 was adapted for the film. After 17 books, Natsume Akatsuki concluded her series in 2020.

#BREAKING NEWS: KONOSUBA -God's blessing on this wonderful world Season 3 announced!



KONOSUBA spin-off "An Explosion on This Wonderful World!" anime adaptation announced!



(Animation Production: Drive)



✨More: https://t.co/DI9QXUxj3R pic.twitter.com/N4J8B4pX9H — AnimeTV チェーン (@animetv_jp) May 28, 2022

Date For The Third Season Of Konosuba

Kadokawa confirmed in May 2022 that work on the much anticipated third season of Konosuba had begun, although at the time, no release date had been determined.

Season 3 of Konosuba may premiere as soon as the beginning of 2024 or as late as April 2024, according to our estimates.

KonoSuba: An Explosive on This Wonderful World!, an anime spin-off, has also been announced by Kadokawa, alongside Season 3 of the main series. In 2023, the spin-off will begin airing.

The brand-new studio Drive is responsible for both.Therefore, the release of Konosuba Season three will be delayed until 2024.

You can watch the complete series on Crunchyroll. Both Season 3 & the spin-off series will most likely debut simultaneously on Crunchyroll.

Conclusion

About six months after the reveal, there may be a more solid timeline for the project, so we should hope for a precise release date by the conclusion of this year. Some estimates put the release date for the next season at June 2023.