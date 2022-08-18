Kourtney Kardashian Pregnant: Is This News Real Or Publicity Stunt?

Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian have a valid marriage license. The couple, who became engaged in October 2021, announced their hot relationship on paper in Santa Barbara on May 15 in front of a small group of close friends and family, according to the first report from TMZ. The pair reportedly completed all of the necessary paperwork before their impending wedding ceremony in Italy, according to insiders.

This occurs only hours after the Grammy Awards, where the reality star and rock musician were seen packing on the PDA, and one month after their unexpected, “practice” wedding on April 4 in Las Vegas. A Vegas-style Elvis impersonator presided over the event as well.

Kardashian posted on Instagram to confirm the Vegas wedding rumors, writing, “Found these on my camera roll. There once after a memorable night and some tequila, a queen and her dashing king walked to the only open chapel with an Elvis to tie the knot in a place far, far away (Las Vegas) at two in the morning (with no license). Perfect practice makes perfect.

Additionally, fans are ecstatic to learn that the real personality and founder of Poosh, 42, and the former rocker of Blink-182, 45, are actively trying for a child. Here are all the details we currently know.

What Travis Barker And Kourtney Kardashian’s Blended Family Looks Like Today

The famous couple is both happy parents. Mason, 11, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 6, are the three kids that Kardashian has with her ex-husband Scott Disick. Atiana, 22, Landon, 17, and Travis Barker are stepchildren. Alabama, his 15-year-old daughter with his ex-wife Shanna Moakler, whom he wed from 2004 to 2008.

Do they have any plans to grow their family by a seventh child? The Kardashians on Hulu is clearly trying, as evidenced by a new trailer for the show. In addition, a source earlier told E! that the couple would “want nothing more than to have a kid together” since Kourtney “has always wanted another baby and never felt like she was done.” She wants it more now that she’s with Travis, according to a second insider.

What’s New With Kourtney And Travis’ Baby Plans?

Although Kardashian and Barker only recently wed, their supporters and fans can’t seem to wait for a pregnancy announcement The Kardashians, a new Hulu series hosted by the family of the Poosh founder, is also feeding the flames.

Travis and I want to have a baby, Kardashian says in the March videotape. The audience is subsequently given a few glimpses into their medical appointments, which look to involve reproductive treatment. The couple’s doctor requests a “sample” in one moment, to which Kardashian responds, “We’ll take our mics off so you don’t get the audio,” in jest.

In a different image, Barker kisses Kardashian’s hand as she lies on the exam table. In a different program teaser, Kardashian tells her mother Kris Jenner that she and Barker are undergoing IVF and that “it hasn’t been the most amazing experience.”

She continues, “I’m, Commenting on somebody when you don’t know what they’re going through is very rude. According to Reddit, these are 10 of the worst remarks you can make about a pregnant person’s body.

Read More: Jake Paul’s Girlfriend Pregnant

The Issue With Pregnancy Rumors Regarding Kourtney Kardashian

The mother of three has already denounced offensive remarks about the health of her reproductive system. Following a flurry of PDA-filled social media pictures throughout the course of the year, Kardashian recently shared a series of images in a hot tub. Commenters immediately assumed that she was displaying “a preg tummy.”

Immediately After Saying This, Kardashian Asked, “Are We Really Going To Do This Every Time I Share A Photo?”

After posting a series of pictures online in which she a commenter said, “SHE’S PREGNANT,” after seeing Kardashian’s midriff, to which Kardashian responded, “I’m a woman with a BODY.”

Conversations concerning Kardashian and Barker’s family plans and the inappropriateness of making assumptions about a woman’s appearance, shape, size, etc. have been triggered by their back-and-forth exchanges repeatedly. Saying you can’t wait to learn if the couple is having a child at some point is one thing; drawing conclusions only from images of Kardashian’s stomach is quite another. Sadly, the nasty, fatphobic commentary is nothing new for Kardashian, her sisters, and pretty much every other mom in the public eye. In fact, in May 2020, when a separate Instagram post sparked another, Kardashian responded. Speculation cycle regarding pregnancies, stating, “This is the form of my body, which is amazing considering I’ve given birth three times. This is how I look when I’m a little heavier, and I genuinely like it.”

Read Related Articles:

Conclusion Regarding Kardashian And Barker’s Future Child

Everyone needs to hold their tongue and wait to express their outrage until the couple announces a pregnancy, when and if they find themselves expecting. While fans may be eager to see both stars add to their broods with a new baby—and Kardashian did freeze her eggs when she was 39, which may be a factor that’s now in play as she and Barker undergo IVF—everyone needs to hold their horses and wait to flip out until the couple announces a pregnancy.

To Know More Visit Our Website: thewhistlernews