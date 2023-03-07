Kurt Kitayama Golf Sensation! Inside His Life!

Following in his brother’s footsteps, Kurt Kitayama has been a golfing sensation since he was a teenager. In actuality, Kitayama was among the first golfing prodigies to come out of Chico.

Kurt has reportedly gone all over the world to indulge his passion as a golfer. He has also achieved this far the fastest streak of two victories on the European Tour.

Kurt has always been the one to aim solely for the best, both as a player and as a person.

He competes for the European Tour at the moment and won the AfrAsia Bank Mauritius Open. Well, it wasn’t until his third Tour start.

Kurt Shun Kitayama, also known as Kitayama, was born on January 14, 1993, with the sun sign of Capricorn. In addition, Rumiko Kitayama and Clifford Kitayama’s second child is him.

It seems that Daniel Kitayama, his older brother, is a golfer as well.

Kurt has Asian appearance, as we all know, and he revealed in one of the interviews that he is of Asian heritage. He does have a Japanese mother.

Going on, Kurt started playing golf at the age of just five.

He was first exposed to golf by a family friend, to give further details. After that, he and his older brother would frequently play rounds of golf at Butte Creek Golf Club.

Following that, he received instruction from Butte Creek Head Pro Mike Mattingly.

The sources claim that Kitayama was very thorough with his play and constantly used all of Mattingly’s advice.

But as a child, golf wasn’t always his first love. Kurt had a love for basketball when he was in fourth grade.

Quick Facts

Full Name Kurt Shun Kitayama Date of Birth January 14, 1993 Birth Place Chico, California Nick Name ‘The Project’ Religion Christianity Nationality American Ethnicity Asian-American Zodiac Sign Capricorn Age 30 years old Height 5’7″ (1.70 meters) Weight 170 lb (77 kg) Hair Color Black Eye Color Black Build Athletic Father’s Name Clifford Kitayama Mother’s Name Rumiko Kitayama Siblings An older brother, Daniel Kitayama Education Chico High School

University of Nevada, Las Vegas Marital Status Unmarried Girlfriend None Profession Golfer Current Tour European Tour Former Tour Web.com Tour

Asian Tour Active Years 2015-present Professional Wins Three Autograph Augusta National Scorecard COA Net Worth $2 million Social Media Instagram, Twitter Merch Notebook, Golf Merch

Kurt Kitayama Age, Height, Weight

Age: 30 Years (As of 2023) Height: 5Ft 7in Weight: 75 Kg

Education and Introduction to Golf

Kurt Kitayama studied at Chico High. He served as the Senior Co-Captain and starting point guard for his high school’s AAU basketball team, the Chico Blazin’ Heat, at that time.

He has also been referred to as Sterling Smith, a fellow Chico High alumnus and member of the team’s high-scoring tandem. His basketball team won the 2011 California Northern Section title under his collective leadership.

In addition, Kitayama participated in the Championship games after beating Pleasant Valley High School, a rival school in their city.

In addition, he switched from basketball to golf later in his high school career after learning he could advance more quickly with it.

Kurt even joined his brother Daniel in playing at the University of Hawaii at Hilo when they were juniors in 2007–2008. The American-born player eventually began working as a professional caddie after a number of years of playing similarly.

He also had a prominent role at the Torrey Pines South Course, which hosted the 2008 U.S. Open in San Diego, California. Kurt participated in the 2009 Callaway Junior World Golf Championships the very next year.

He was named 2009 Player of the Year by The Junior Golf Association of Northern California in the interim.

Kurt completed high school in 2009 and enrolled at the University of Nevada-Las Vegas the following year. He participated in the best Division I golf programme during that time, and by the end of his college career, he had excelled.

He earned an All-American distinction throughout his four years at UNLV and was named to the Academic All-MW team three times in a row.

Kurt’s greatest standing in amateur golf was number 47, and in both 2014 and 2015, he took first place at the Jackrabbit Invitational in Primm, Nevada.

Kurt Kitayama | Professional Career

Kitayama performed for the Web.com tour after declaring his status as a professional in 2015. Kurt enjoyed a few court victories in the early years of his professional career.

He primarily participated in the Asian Tour later in 2018. At the time, Kitayama won the PGM Darulaman Championship, the only Asian Development Tour competition, in Malaysia.

The New Zealand Open, the Royal Cup, the Asia-Pacific Diamond Cup Golf, and the Japan Golf Tour were a few of his memorable finishes on the circuit.

He played on the European Tour that year, where he won his first tournament at the Afrasia Bank Mauritius Open. In addition, he participated in the 2019 European Tour and the European Tour Q-School.

By winning the Oman Open in the middle of the 2019 season, Kurt added another European Tour triumph to his resume. He had just achieved the fastest two-win streak in European Tour history at that point.

After that, he participated on the PGA Tours. Kurt also visited numerous countries for his golf court.

Kurt Kitayama Achievement and Awards

2017–18: Won the 2017–18 Kazakhstan Open and the Hauts de France Golf Open in his first season on the European Challenge Tour.

2018–19: At the AfrAsia Bank Mauritius Open, he claimed his maiden victory on the European Tour.

2019–20: Placed third and fourth, respectively, at the Saudi International and the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship.

2020: In the US Open at the Winged Foot Golf Course in New York, Kurt tied for 14th place in September.

2021: Attained a top-10 finish at both the British Masters and the Andaluca Masters.

These accomplishments are a reflection of Kurt Kitayama’s talent, tenacity, and labour of love. He is a rising star in the golfing world, and both admirers and industry insiders are eager to see what he can accomplish next.

Read More:

Conclusion

Following in his brother’s footsteps, Kurt Kitayama has been a golfing sensation since he was a teenager. In actuality, Kitayama was among the first golfing prodigies to come out of Chico.

Kurt has reportedly gone all over the world to indulge his passion as a golfer. He has also achieved this far the fastest streak of two victories on the European Tour.

Kurt has always been the one to aim solely for the best, both as a player and as a person.

Born on January 14, 1993, Kurt Kitayama is a well-known American professional golfer. Kurt Kitayama has a successful career and a respectable income.

In terms of height, Kurt Kitayama is 170 cm tall and weighs 77 kg ( 170 lbs). Check out the complete article to learn more about Kurt Kitayama and receive all the information that is offered about him.

Author Viraj Patil Viraj is a Content Editor currently working at Whistlernews.com, He intended to write on the most recent developments of Entertainment, Sports to News from his own unique angle. He is a Final Year Engineering student