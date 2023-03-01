LA County Detention Center Disturbance Leaves 17 Injured

After a disturbance broke out on Tuesday among detainees at the Pitchess Correctional Facility in Castaic, authorities claimed seventeen people were sent to the hospital to be evaluated for injuries or other medical problems.

According to the Los Angeles County Fire Department, at approximately 10:30 in the morning, paramedics were dispatched to the detention centre located in the 29300 block of The Old Road. The department also reported that 17 people were examined for injuries or medical problems that were not specified.

#Breaking: Los Angeles County Fire Department says at least 17 people were injured during a "mass casualty situation" at the Pitchess Detention Center in Castaic. https://t.co/pO97k94NuX — KCAL News (@kcalnews) February 28, 2023

According to the reports from the fire department, three persons were sent to the hospital for treatment; one person had severe injuries, while the other two had moderate injuries.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department did not immediately make any information public, and it was unknown what caused the injuries that were reported.

