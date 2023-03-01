LA County Detention Center Disturbance Leaves 17 Injured
Author
Share article
The post has been shared by 0 people.
Facebook 0
Twitter 0
Pinterest 0
Mail 0

After a disturbance broke out on Tuesday among detainees at the Pitchess Correctional Facility in Castaic, authorities claimed seventeen people were sent to the hospital to be evaluated for injuries or other medical problems.

According to the Los Angeles County Fire Department, at approximately 10:30 in the morning, paramedics were dispatched to the detention centre located in the 29300 block of The Old Road. The department also reported that 17 people were examined for injuries or medical problems that were not specified.

According to the reports from the fire department, three persons were sent to the hospital for treatment; one person had severe injuries, while the other two had moderate injuries.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department did not immediately make any information public, and it was unknown what caused the injuries that were reported.

Read More:

Author

  • Viraj Patil

    Viraj is a Content Editor currently working at Whistlernews.com, He intended to write on the most recent developments of Entertainment, Sports to News from his own unique angle. He is a Final Year Engineering student

    View all posts

0 Shares
Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You May Also Like
Why Can't You Wear White After Labor Day?

Why Can’t You Wear White After Labor Day?

Over the three-day Labor Day Weekend, millions of Americans will put away…

Arrivals of Cuban refugees in the Florida Keys overwhelm U.S. border guards.

Since the weekend, over 500 Cuban refugees have washed up on the…
Ashton Carter died

Ashton Carter, The Famous Politician Who Served under Barack Obama Died Due To Sudden Cardiac Arrest

According to his family, Ashton Carter, who served as President Barack Obama’s…
What Is Labor Day And Why Do We Celebrate It?

What Is Labor Day And Why Do We Celebrate It?

Labor Day signals the end of summer and a day off for…