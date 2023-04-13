“LA DA Takes Action: Two Cops Charged for 2020 Shooting Incident”

Two former police detectives from the Los Angeles region have been charged in connection with the killing of an unarmed man in the year 2020. The incident left the victim paraplegic from the waist down.

On April 30, 2020, Cynthia Lopez and Salvador Murillo, both formerly of the Whittier Police Department, opened fire as Nicholas Carrillo fled from them. As he attempted to climb over a fence and get away, he was struck by two bullets in the back, one of which severed his spinal cord.

“Although he was fortunate to survive, his life was forever changed, and he must now begin using a wheelchair,” District Attorney George Gascón of Los Angeles County said during a news conference on Wednesday. “Although he was lucky to survive, his life was forever changed,”

Murillo is facing four counts of assault, two of which are for assault with a semiautomatic firearm and two for assault while acting in a position of authority.

The charges that Lopez is facing include one count of assault with a semiautomatic firearm, two counts of assault while acting in a position of power, and one count of shooting into an occupied car. The charges were submitted by the prosecutors on Tuesday.

According to Gascón, the law enforcement officers had been undercover and driving an unmarked vehicle when they came across a sedan that they believed had been involved in an armed-free robbery that had occurred a month earlier.

That heist at a Walmart, in which a television was taken, was suspected to have been committed by a woman. On the day he was shot, Carrillo was sitting in the automobile by himself.

