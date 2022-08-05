Mike Majlak’s Cheating Scandal and Split from Lana Rhoades Explained

The connection between Mike Majlak and his girlfriend Lana Rhoades has captivated the attention of many admirers, who have found themselves becoming emotionally invested in the pairing. After a brief separation the previous year, the two got back together, and it appeared as though they had moved over the problems that had plagued their relationship in the past.

After people began to speculate about whether she and Mike are still together or have broken up, Lana has clarified the current state of their romantic relationship.

Who Is Mike Majlak’s Girlfriend?

Mike Majlak’s girlfriend is Lana Rhoades.Lana, whose birth name is actually Amara Maple, is a model and actress who works in the adult film industry. The Chicago, Illinois native, who is now 24 years old, had a role in the film Lana, which was released in 2017, and also modeled for Playboy in the past.

She presently has 15.5 million followers on Instagram and makes frequent appearances on Mike Majlak Vlogs, which is a channel on his YouTube channel In addition, Lana is a co-host of the podcast “3 Girls 1 Kitchen,” which she produces alongside other influencers Olivia Davis and Alexa Adams.Her name is once again trending on social media as a result of a recent Instagram post in which she revealed that she is expecting a child.

Mike Majlak’s Girlfriend?

Midway through the month of January in the year 2020, Mike and Lana began dating. The YouTuber and friend of Mike’s, Logan Paul, was responsible for the introduction of the two. Allegations of infidelity surfaced during the course of the previous year, which wreaked havoc on their relationship and led to a brief split in October, which was followed by a reconciliation a few weeks later.

Previously, Lana discussed her relationship with Mike on the podcast titled “3 Girls 1 Kitchen.” During their conversation, she explained that it was a food challenge that finally got Mike to say “I love you.” In her words:

“Before my partner finally said it back to me, I had to say it a hundred times first. Actually, I was required to… You’ve heard of the challenge with spicy chips, right? Therefore, he forced me to consume one for the vlog that one of his friends maintains, and once I done so, he told me, “I love you.” Consequently, this is how I first heard the words “I love you.”

The “Cheating” Scandal Of Mike Majlak

When Instagram beauty Ava Louise was called out by Rhoades for “having nothing better to do with your life than sit outside a bar for hours,” the news of Majlak’s adultery became widely known.

Following her appearance on Dr. Phil’s “Insta: Famous to Insta-Lonely,” Louise gained a following. She famously told Dr. Phil that she’d rather “die hot than live ugly” during an appearance on his show.”Imagine getting cheated on with a female Dr. Phil LOL,” Louise quipped in response to Rhoades’ tweet.

Also Read :

2. Emma Marie Personal Life: Who Is She In Relationship With?

She even posted images of her exchanges with Majlak on her Instagram account. The receipts showed the couple discussing their evening’s plans.On the 11th of February, Majlak appeared on Logan Paul’s IMPAULSIVE podcast and apologized to his beloved Rhoades for his part in the incident.According to him, Rhoades and he never used the word “relationship” when referring to their relationship, hence he denied that they were ever “cheating.”

The Dr. Phil star was described as a “dumpster gremlin” by Majlak, who recounted the night’s events, saying that Ava had waited for him outside of two clubs to capture his attention and that she had messaged him to get personal.After confessing to sleeping with Louise in his hotel room that night, the social media influencer expressed guilt for hurting Rhoades.

The Last Farewell

As part of their commitment to working on their relationship, the couple intended to start living under the same roof.Because Majlak and Rhoades supposedly “broke up” on “the day he was meant to move in,” the plan was unsuccessful and abandoned.Allegedly, Majlak disclosed to Rhoades that he had alternative arrangements a day before the time that he was scheduled to move back in.

Majlak claimed that he and his friend FaZe Banks were constructing a new “content house” rather than moving in with Rhoades, as they had previously stated.She acknowledged that the only thing she wanted to do was get rid of the “junk” in her house.Rhoades’ reaction to his statement left him feeling so unsettling that he made the decision to end their romantic involvement.

FAQs – People Frequently Ask

Did Lana Rhoades and Mike majlak break up?

Lana Rhoades declared on Instagram less than a week ago that she and Mike Majlak were no longer together. Despite the fact that the information was correct, neither party has made any public statements about their split until lately. Lana Rhoades and Mike Majlak separated up, yet there wasn’t any animosity in the video.

Why is Lana Rhoades single now?

When Lana Rhoades and Mike announced their split, she disclosed that she is now single. On Thursday (February 18th), she posted a message to her Instagram Stories:

Is Lana majlak pregnant?

As of right now, she has 15.5 million Instagram followers and appears frequently on Mike Majlak Vlogs, a YouTube channel she is a regular contributor to. Lana also hosts a podcast with Olivia Davis and Alexa Adams called ‘3 Girls 1 Kitchen’. Her name is once again on the rise, thanks to an Instagram post in which she announced that she is expecting her first child.

To Know More Visit Our Website: thewhistlernews