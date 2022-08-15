Lana Rhoades Logan Paul Relationship

In Tana Mongeau’s latest vlog, Lana Rhoades implies that Logan Paul, a viral video celebrity, contributed to her breakup with ex-boyfriend Mike Majlak.

Mongeau, who is 22 years old, just uploaded a five-minute video to her YouTube page in which she shows her admirers some of the things she’s been up to in recent weeks. During a game of “Never Have I Ever” she and Rhoades, then 24 years old, spilled the beans about their relationships and other major influences.

When Mongeau questioned if either he or Rhoades “had been personally victimized” by TikTok star Bryce Hall, both players put a finger down. She’s “earned over a million dollars in the last month on OnlyFans,” Rhoades added.

After two rounds of questions, Mongeau prompted the audience with, “Has Logan Paul tried to damage your relationship? Put a finger down if he has.” Both influential people lowered their index fingers, but the Rhoades said, “He succeeded.”

Paul, Majlak’s roommate, best friend, and co-host on the “Impaulsive” podcast, is responsible for introducing Rhoades and her ex-boyfriend to one other earlier this year. The ex-adult film star has also made appearances on Paul’s podcast and YouTube channel.

How Do Logan Paul And Lana Rhoades Know Each Other?

Lana was introduced to Mike Majlak, a friend of Logan Paul’s from his podcast as well as his roommate, and the adult actress went on to appear as a guest on several episodes of Logan Paul’s Impulsive podcast after that.

The two of them were brought together in a manner that was a little bit unusual.

Surprising my best friend with his favorite actress! is the title of a video that Paul uploaded to his YouTube account in the year 2020. In the video, Paul brought together the two future lovebirds as a surprise birthday ‘present’ for his best buddy.nPaul began to explain his peculiar plan to bring the two individuals together by saying, “There is one thing Mike loves more than anything,” and then cut to a footage of Mike repeating the word “pornstars.”

Lana Rhoades is the name of the pornstar that Mike has wanted to meet for as long as he can remember, and she goes by the moniker “Lana Rhoades.” Rhoades and Riley Reid were seen attending the birthday party, therefore it would appear that Paul was successful in persuading Rhoades to take part in the prank.

However, the plan was successful because the two people ended up dating after being introduced by Paul. Mike Majlak and Lana Rhoades are an example of a couple that met because to Paul.

When they broke up, Majlak said it was because Rhoades wanted to start a family and move in together, which was a stage of life he wasn’t at yet. The exact reasons why things came to an end aren’t entirely clear, but when they did break up, Majlak said it was because Rhoades wanted to start a family and move in together.

Who Is Lana Rhoades?

Lana Rhoades, whose birth name is Amara Maple and who is currently 25 years old, is a former adult film star and social media influencer who hails from Chicago, Illinois. Previously, she was a model for Playboy magazine, and she has also been in a number of pornographic films. Additionally, she appeared in the 2017 movie Lana.

Rhoades is currently a digital creator and an influencer, and she was a co-host of the 3 Girls 1 Kitchen (3G1K) podcast with two other influencers, Olivia Davis and Alexa Adams, until very recently. Rhoades made the announcement that she was getting ready to host her very own podcast in July of 2021.

Lana Rhoades Logan Paul Relationship

In spite of the large number of people who follow her, Lana Rhoades has been quite good about keeping her private life under wraps as of late. Despite this, it seems that Rhoades is currently a single parent and is responsible for parenting their child on her alone.

Mike Majlak, who is a YouTuber and novelist, is her most recent lover. After initially meeting through Logan Paul, the two started dating in January of 2020 and were reported to have an on-again, off-again romance during their time together over the course of a year. However, Rhoades made the announcement that they had broken up in the beginning of 2021. According to HITC, rumors of adultery caused them to break up and move on with their lives.

Did Lana Rhoades And Mike Majlak Break Up?

Yes. The relationship between the two has ended. They reconciled in October 2020, but by Valentine’s Day of this year, Rhoades was uploading images of herself by herself, and she subsequently revealed that the two had parted ways and were going their own ways. This is what HITC has to say about it.

It was rumored that Rhoades went on a date with Kevin Durant, a player with the Brooklyn Nets, in the month of June 2021. She didn’t name anybody when she spoke about the date during the 3G1K podcast; however, clues such as her mystery date being a Libra (and Durant being the only Libra on the team) led her followers to believe that she went out with Durant. She didn’t name anybody when she spoke about the date during the 3G1K podcast.

FAQs – People Also Ask

Did Logan Paul and Mike majlak block Lana Rhoades on Instagram?

A recent Instagram post by bigboynetwork indicated that 24-year-social old’s media accounts have been disabled by Logan Paul and Mike Majlak. Lana Rhoades said in the post that she had tried to be friendly with Logan Paul but found out that he had blocked her.

Why is Logan Paul defending Lana Rhoades and her baby daddy?

Logan Paul, the YouTuber-turned-boxer, and Lana Rhoades, the adult film star-turned-model, have known each other for quite some time. In light of the fact that people have been making assumptions about the baby’s father on Tik Tok and claiming the child will be tormented at school, his coming to defend her and the child is hardly shocking.

How did Logan Paul and Hannah Rhoades meet?

Rhoades recently made an appearance on the podcast Impaulsive, where she discussed her adolescent incarceration. They met through their common acquaintance Logan Paul. Their relationship struggled throughout 2020, and in October of that year, suspicions of infidelity temporarily tore them apart.

