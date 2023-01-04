LAPD shoots individual in South L.A. a day after Westlake fatal shooting.

On Tuesday, law enforcement officers opened fire on a person in South Los Angeles; this is the second shooting of this kind in the past two days.

After responding to a request for assistance, officers reportedly shot and killed someone, as reported by KCBS-TV Channel 2.

Officer Mike Lopez, a spokesperson for the Los Angeles Police Department, told The Times that the incident took place in the vicinity of East 28th Street and South Central Avenue. However, he declined to provide any additional details and stated that he was unable to immediately answer follow-up questions, such as how officers were involved and whether or not anyone was injured or killed.

According to Brian Humphrey, a representative for the Los Angeles Fire Department, firefighters were dispatched to the area at 5:49 p.m. and directed to stage at the intersection of 28th Street and Naomi Avenue while police performed a “tactical operation.”

Humphrey deferred any further inquiries to the authorities, including a question regarding whether or if anyone was transferred from the scene to a hospital.

A day prior, LAPD police in Westlake shot and killed a man who they believed to be armed with a knife. This shooting comes a day after that incident.

According to the authorities, at 3:30 in the afternoon on Monday, Rampart Division patrol officers were summoned to an apartment building in the 200 block of South Witmer Street in response to a breach of a domestic violence restraining order.

The officers attempted to communicate with a man in his forties who was located inside a unit; however, the individual refused to come out or comply with the officers’ demands, according to the police. They carried on their conversation with him for another fifteen minutes or so before reporting that he “equipped himself with a huge knife.”

According to the police, when officers utilised “less lethal” measures such as pepper spray and a Taser, the man momentarily dropped the knife but instantly rearmed himself after the officers deployed these choices. The officer then fired one fatal shot at the individual, who was later pronounced dead at the scene of the incident.

