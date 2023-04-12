LAPD Station Lobby Torched, Sustains $1M In Damage After Arson

On Friday, the Los Angeles Police Department made an arrest of a woman who they claim was responsible for starting a fire outside of a South Los Angeles police station the previous night, which caused damage to the lobby’s furnishings, photos, and ceiling.

According to a spokeswoman for the Los Angeles Police Department named Lieutenant Letisia Ruiz, the woman was taken into custody at approximately three in the morning and charged on suspicion of arson after surveillance footage linked her to the fire that occurred at the Southwest Division station on West Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.

According to Ruiz, patrol officers noticed the lady, identified as 30-year-old Mishauna Eaton, approximately four blocks west of the police station.

According to the agency, Eaton is currently being held on a bond of $250,000.

According to Ruiz, Eaton could be seen approaching the station while pulling a shopping cart on the video. The police refused to comment on what led them to suspect the fire was ignited on purpose and did not provide any information regarding a probable motivation.

The Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) declared in a tweet that the building’s lobby would be off-limits to the general public indefinitely and showed images of the damage that had been done to the building’s facade.

A spokeswoman for the Los Angeles Fire Department stated that firefighters were called to the scene of what initial reports described as a “rubbish fire” at approximately 11:22 p.m. on Thursday. After receiving the call, the fire was extinguished in less a half an hour. After some time had passed, fire investigators were sent to the scene, according to the spokesman.

