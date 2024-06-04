Larry Allen, Cowboys legend Pro Football Hall of Fame, dies at 52

The football world mourns the loss of Dallas Cowboys legend and Pro Football Hall of Famer, Larry Allen, who passed away suddenly on Sunday, June 2nd, 2024, at the age of 52. Allen was on vacation with his family in Mexico when he tragically passed.

Allen, known for his immense strength and athleticism, was considered one of the greatest offensive linemen in NFL history. During his 14-season career, 12 of which were spent with the Cowboys, Allen played every position on the offensive line except center, showcasing his versatility and dependability.

A decorated career

11x Pro Bowl selection: Allen’s dominance was recognized with 11 Pro Bowl selections, a testament to his consistent excellence.

Allen’s dominance was recognized with 11 Pro Bowl selections, a testament to his consistent excellence. 7x First-Team All-Pro: From 1995 to 2001, Allen was named a First-Team All-Pro seven consecutive times, solidifying his status as one of the best in the game.

From 1995 to 2001, Allen was named a First-Team All-Pro seven consecutive times, solidifying his status as one of the best in the game. Super Bowl Champion: Allen was a key member of the Cowboys’ Super Bowl XXX championship team, contributing to their victory in 1996.

Allen was a key member of the Cowboys’ Super Bowl XXX championship team, contributing to their victory in 1996. Hall of Fame Inductee: In 2013, Allen was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in his first year of eligibility, a testament to his lasting impact on the sport.

Remembering a Gentle Giant

Off the field, Allen was known for his gentle nature and kind heart. He was a devoted family man, leaving behind his wife, Janelle, and three children. Teammates and coaches remember him as a beloved friend and teammate, always willing to lend a helping hand.

Tributes Pour In

The news of Allen’s passing has sent shockwaves throughout the NFL community. Tributes have poured in from former teammates, coaches, and fans, all sharing their fond memories and expressing their condolences to the Allen family.

Former Cowboys quarterback Troy Aikman expressed his grief on social media, stating, “Just received the heartbreaking news of the passing of our beloved teammate Larry Allen. He was a HOF offensive lineman that dominated opponents regardless of the position played. Off the field, he was a gentle giant that loved his family. Rest in Peace LA.”

The Dallas Cowboys organization released a statement expressing their sadness and condolences to the Allen family. They also highlighted Allen’s significant contributions to the team and his lasting legacy as a football legend.

A Lasting Legacy

Larry Allen’s impact on the game of football will forever be remembered. His dedication, skill, and sportsmanship serve as an inspiration to current and future generations of players. Although his life was cut short, his legacy will live on in the hearts of those who knew him and the countless fans he inspired.

For the latest trending news, subscribe at TWN News.