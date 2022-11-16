“Real Housewives Of Miami” Star Larsa Pippen Is Dating  The Son Of NBA Legend Michael Jordan, Marcus Jordan!

Marcus Jordan, the son of NBA legend Michael Jordan, is a new man in Larsa Pippen’s life. Pippen and Marcus Jordan allegedly started dating about a month ago, according to TMZ Sports. According to TMZ Sports, the couple has been spending a lot of time together in Miami.

Pippen, 48, and Jordan, 31, have recently visited South Beach. Marcus was seen sporting a Jordan Brand hat while wearing patterned trunks, while Pippen was seen sporting a tiny black bikini. Under an umbrella, the rumored couple was also seen getting close, and TMZ Sports was told that the two were making out at one point.

Jordan and Pippen were first spotted together in Miami at the beginning of October. At the time, TMZ Sports was informed that the two were just friends who frequented the same social gatherings. Previously, Pippen was united in marriage for 23 years to Scottie Pippen, an NBA legend and a former teammate of Michael Jordan. They had four children together.

Larsa Pippen told PEOPLE there was no chemistry between her and Marcus Jordan shortly after the two were first spotted together. Larsa told PEOPLE at BravoCon 2022, “We’re friends. “That’s really what it is; we’ve been friends for a while. We’re good pals.” Larsa and Scottie Pippen divorced for the second time in 2018, and it was finalized in December 2021.

Also Read: Is Shubman Gill Dating Actress Sara Ali Khan?

Who Is Larsa Pippen (Larsa Younan)?

Larsa Younan was born to Assyrian parents on July 6, 1974, in Chicago, Illinois, in the United States. Former model, beauty, fashion, and lifestyle expert Larsa Younan hails from the United States. She is best known for being the wife of basketball great Scottie Pippen. She is also close friends with businesswoman and fashion star Kim Kardashian.

Larsa, a native Chicagoan, graduated from the University of Illinois with a degree in political science. In July 1997, she wed Pippen, and they had four kids together. Additionally, she has assisted him in raising his three children by him and other women. After Larsa reported him to the police for verbally abusing her, Pippen filed for divorce in 2016.

Despite their reconciliation at the time, Larsa re-filed divorce papers in November 2018 under the grounds of irreconcilable differences. She made her reality television debut in 2011 on the Bravo series “The Real Housewives of Miami,” and she has appeared in two episodes of Kim Kardashian’s show “Keeping Up with the Kardashians.”

Larsa operates her own website, larsapippen.com, where she offers advise on beauty, fashion, and lifestyle topics and promotes a number of businesses. Larsa debuted on E! ‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians’ in the episode titled “Kim’s Fairytale Wedding: A Kardashian Event – Part 2” from season six.

The episode is focused on Kim’s marriage to former basketball player Kris Humphries, as the show’s title suggests. Two of the attendees were Larsa and her husband. She returned to the programme in the 2015 episode “Special Delivery” of season 10. She reportedly appeared on “Kourtney & Kim Take Miami,” one of the “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” spin-offs.

It was reported in 2012 that she and her husband were close to signing a contract with WE Network for their own reality programme, “Big Pippen.” However, neither the involved parties nor their respective representatives have since confirmed nor denied anything.

She covered the 2013 ESPY Awards red carpet for Extra TV in 2013. Additionally, Larsa has written the column “Life with Larsa” for Chicago Splash and served as the brand ambassador for Haute Living magazine. For Trillionaire Magazine, she spoke with Miami nightclub operator David Grutman in March 2016.

Scottie Pippen was previously married to Karen McCollum from 1988 to 1990. Larsa and Pippen exchanged vows on July 20, 1997. She also produces fitness videos for MoveOn and oversees the Pippen Foundation. Together, they have four sons, including Scottie Pippen Jr. (b. 2002)

Sophia (b. 2009), and sons Preston (b. 2004) and Justin (b. 2007). In October 2016, Larsa Younan reported Pippen to the police for allegedly using abusive language toward her. The couple’s Fort Lauderdale residence twice called the police in three weeks due to domestic disputes.

Pippen then filed for divorce. Larsa then re-filed for divorce in November 2018, citing “irreconcilable differences,” shortly after speaking out about the claims that she had cheated with Future and was a “gold-digger.” She didn’t say much about the former, but she vehemently denied the latter.

Read More: Jamie Lee Curtis Officiates Daughter Ruby’s Wedding

Who Is Marcus Jordan?

In the Illinois city of Chicago, Marcus was born on December 24, 1990. The son of Michael and Juanita Jordan, Marcus Jordan is the creator of Trophy Room.

In addition to being the co-founder of the Michael & Juanita Jordan Endowment Fund and a former American model, Michael Jordan serves as the president of Vanoy Jordan Enterprises LLC, a business consultancy organisation.

His mother, Juanita, is a former American model, the president of Vanoy Jordan Enterprises LLC (a business consulting firm), and the co-founder of the Michael & Juanita Jordan Endowment Fund. His father, Michael Jordan, is a 2015 FIBA Hall of Famer and a legendary NBA basketball player.

In Illinois’s Wilmette, Marcus originally enrolled at Loyola Academy. During his second year of college, he and his brother both played basketball and helped the university win the conference title. Best stats in school history were earned throughout the season.

Marcus, however, changed schools for his sophomore and senior years, attending Whitney Young High School in Chicago. On March 22, 2009, he acted as a Whitney Young Dolphin there, guiding his group to a big triumph. In order to win the Illinois state 4A Championship, he scored a game-high 19 points.

In addition, he received MVP honours during the tournament and was listed as the 60th best shooting guard in the nation by ESPNU. Later, after consulting his father for guidance, Marcus declared that he would enrol in the University of Central Florida in Orlando in 2009.

During his time in college, he played basketball for the UCF team and had a prosperous career. However, Marcus quit playing basketball for the UFC in August 2012, but he kept going to school and eventually earned a degree in hospitality management.

Larsa Pippen And Michael Jordan’s Son Marcus: Are They Dating?

Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan’s relationship appears to have been heating up in the Miami heat. The Real Housewives of Miami star, 48, and Michael Jordan’s son, 31, were pictured arm in arm on the beach in Miami on Sunday, ending months of dating rumours.

Marcus was seen with Larsa’s arm around his chest, his arm around her shoulders, and his hand in hers in one picture. The two appeared to be seen cuddling up behind umbrellas in other photos that have been circulating online.

Marcus was also seen appearing to kiss the reality star’s shoulder at one point. Larsa gave a cryptic response to the persistent romance allegations when ET chatted with her at BravoCon in October.

“I have many pals”, she declared. “Really, I’m really sociable. For 23 years, I was married. I should be focusing especially on my connections at this time, so that’s kind of what I’m doing.” Earlier, a source told ET, “Marcus Jordan and Larsa are amusing themselves.

Michael Jordan’s son and Larsa Pippen are reportedly dating, per @TMZ_Sports pic.twitter.com/kdQI8VCUUc — NBACentral (@TheNBACentral) November 14, 2022

The two have been around one another a lot and like hanging together because they share many friends. They enjoy themselves together.” The insider added that Larsa was relishing her freedom following the conclusion of her divorce from Scottie Pippen.

Since Scottie and Michael were teammates on the Chicago Bulls, she and Marcus are connected through her ex-husband. She married Scottie in 1997, and they were divorced legally in December of 2021.

Scotty Jr., 22, Preston, 20, Justin, 17, and Sophia, 13, are the couple’s only children. When asked what kind of man she wants right now, Larsa told ET, “I like a boss, but, like, someone that’s really lovely and compassionate, too.”

For More Trending & Entertainment Related News, Do Visit: TheWhistlerNews.com