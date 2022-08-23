“Late Show With Stephen Colbert” Cancelled Due To Coronavirus Concerns

The host of “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” developed signs of COVID-19, thus the show’s producers have decided to postpone the taping of fresh episodes “until further notice.” The announcement was made only a few weeks after Colbert’s COVID diagnosis caused the taping of his show to be postponed from April 21 to May 2.

According to a tweet published by the official account of “The Late Show” on Monday, “Stephen is having symptoms associated with a return of COVID.” “He will be quarantined for a couple of more days out of an abundance of caution for his staff, guests, and audience,” the statement said.

Yep! I tested positive for Covid, but basically I’m feeling fine- grateful to be vaxxed and boosted. Thank you for the well wishes. This just proves that I will do anything to avoid interviewing Jason Bateman. https://t.co/Vf5Ws5WVcE — Stephen Colbert (@StephenAtHome) April 21, 2022

According to ‘Variety,’ after the initial diagnosis of the show host’s illness, the show delayed the taping of an episode with the actors of ‘Ozark,’ Laura Linney and Jason Bateman, before going on its previously announced sabbatical through May 2nd. Since then, the programme, which is currently in its seventh season, has broadcast five brand-new episodes, some of which feature special guests including Daniel Craig, Glenn Close, Sheryl Crow, Ron Howard, Alton Brown, and Elvis Costello.

According to “Variety,” at the time of his initial positive test result, Colbert quipped that he would “do anything to avoid interviewing Jason Bateman” on Twitter and stated that he was “feeling fine.” On the other hand, “The Late Show” has simply reported that Colbert is displaying symptoms; it is unknown whether or not he has tested positive after becoming infected with the virus. In a tweet that he posted on April 21, Colbert stated that he had been “vaccinated and boosted.” In response to the report that he will be taking yet another break from his show, Colbert tweeted, “WORST. SEQUEL. EVER (sic).”

His Last Show

Sanjay Gupta, MD, CNN’s Chief Medical Correspondent and one of the first people to refer to the coronavirus outbreak as a pandemic, was the perfect choice to appear on Stephen Colbert’s final show (at least for the time being). The question “How worried should we be?” was posed by Colbert. Gupta provided a response that was reassuring.

According to him, “for the most of people, this is not going to be anything that is going to make them really unwell,” so don’t worry too much about being sick from it. “They could get unwell for a couple of days as a result of it. They have a good chance of getting well.”

Rumours About The Show

Earlier this week, members of a production team for the Late Show with Stephen Colbert were arrested by the police while they were filming a comedy segment at the United States Capitol. This incident has been used by prominent right-wing voices to attack the investigation into the uprising that occurred on January 6.

In a statement, the police reported that they had made an observation in which they saw seven people unaccompanied and without Congressional ID in a hallway on the sixth level of the Longworth House Office Building on Capitol Hill in Washington. Additionally, CBS mentioned in its statement that its team was present in the Capitol on Wednesday and Thursday in order to film a segment featuring Triumph the Insult Comic Dog, a puppet whose voice was provided by the comedian Robert Smigel. They stated that the authorization and arrangement of their interviews with members of Congress had been completed.

