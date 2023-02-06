Lavender Blossom Face Reveal, Lavender Blossom Biography, Age, Net Worth, Family

Face Reveal for Lavender Blossom A lot of people are eager to see Lavender Blossom’s actual face online. We shall see the Lavender Blossom Face Reveal in this post. Please read this article through to the end to learn more about the Lavender Blossom Face Reveal.

Lavender Blossom Wiki

YouTuber LavenderBlossom is a rising star. She is well-known in the entertainment industry. She also likes to dance.

LavenderBlossom began her career as a YouTuber by posting game content from Roblox to her own channel. She uploaded a brief video on how to customise avatars to her YouTube account.

She garnered a lot of praise and amassed over 11 million YouTube views. She created an Instagram account and regularly posts new Roblox content there. On her lavenderblossomytyt Instagram feed, she also posted a clip from the Roblox Squid Game.

LavenderBlossom, who was born on November 7, 2011, will be 10 years old in 2022. She grew up in an established family in the country of the United States. Her nationality is American, and she identifies as a Christian.

She is attending a local high school to finish her elementary education. She had always had a passion for acting and gaming, so she began creating game videos at a young age to pursue her career.

Name LavenderBlossom Net Worth $0.2 Million Date of Birth 7 November 2011 Age 10 Years Old Birth Place United States Currently Live In United States Profession YouTuber and Social Media Personality Nationality American Religion Christian Hometown United States Zodiac Sign Scorpio School/High School Local High School in United States

Lavender Blossom Face Reveal

She may have done a facial reveal, but we are unsure. Her face reveal is not mentioned anywhere. However, LavenderBlossom is a beautiful young lady with a charming disposition.

Her body type, sensual and curvaceous form, appealing body proportions, and beautifully sculpted slim physique make her attractive. She is approximately 30 kg and 4 feet 2 inches tall.

Family, Boyfriend & Relationships

Mr. Blossom, a businessman by profession, is LavenderBlossom’s father. Mrs. Blossom, a homemaker by occupation, is LavenderBlossom’s mother.

She is the only child. LavenderBlossom is her parents’ only child.

LavenderBlossom is not currently married. She is not in a relationship or engaged. She is currently unmarried. No information about any of her prior partnerships is available. She’s too young to be in a committed relationship.

Physical Appearance

LavenderBlossom is a stunning young woman with a nice and endearing attitude. She has an attractive body type, sexy and curvy figure, appealing body proportions, and a wonderfully sculpted slender body. The specifics of her physique are unknown.

She stands about 4 feet and 2 inches tall and weighs about 30 kg. Her long, lustrous brown hair and stunning, fascinating eyes are both scorching brown in colour.

Career

LavenderBlossom Net Worth Summary

LavenderBlossom’s net worth is about $200K as of 2022. She primarily makes money through her numerous social media platforms and various untapped resources.

Email ID lavenderblozm@gmail.com Residence Address United States Instagram @lavenderblossomytyt

Facts and Information

Final Words

American YouTuber and social media personality LavenderBlossom. LavenderBlossom’s net worth as of 2022 is $200,000,000. On her YouTube account, she typically posts videos of herself playing Roblox and making new avatars for the game.

She now has more than 500,000 subscribers to her YouTube account. She continues to be active on Instagram by sharing her photos and blog articles, and she has amassed thousands of followers there.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q1: How old is LavenderBlossom?

Ans: LavenderBlossom is 10 years old.

Q2: How tall is LavenderBlossom?

Ans: LavenderBlossom is 4’ 2” feet tall.

Q3: How much is LavenderBlossom net worth?

Ans: LavenderBlossom’s net worth is $0.2 Million.

Q4: Where is LavenderBlossom from?

Ans: LavenderBlossom is from United States.

Q5: Where does LavenderBlossom live now?

Ans: LavenderBlossom live in United States.