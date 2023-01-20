League Of Legends Mastery Chart: How To View The Champions You’ve Played The Most Of In Your Collection

Just by glancing at a League of Legends player’s statistics, you may learn a lot about them. particularly from the champions they compete against. League of Legends provides a ton of player profile statistics. However, a brand-new website allows all players to share their most-used League of Legends champions in an attractive manner.

The six classes in League of Legends—Controller, Fighter, Mage, Marksman, Slayer, and Tank—comprise the game’s more than 140 champions. The classes don’t necessarily equate to a job; Mages can play Junglers, and if you’re bold enough, a Marksman can play Support.

The champions you play don’t necessarily determine your role, but they can give you some clues about how you like to play. A player who Favours tanks and playmaking chooses Leona, Nautilus, or Braum. Someone who plays Viego or Kha’Zix enjoys the ability to sneak up on their target and leap out of bushes.

You could have a favorite champion even in a different game style like ARAM when players are assigned a champion at random. It’s unclear whether the game takes your tastes into account and offers you champions that you play frequently, or whether you just got fortunate.

How do you see your most played League of Legends champions?

There are a few different methods you can determine which champion has been played the most. The use of the League of Legends client is the first available choice. Go to your Collection by clicking on the icon that looks like a small backpack. You will have the opportunity to arrange your heroes in a certain order on the left side of the screen. When you choose Mastery, the champions will rearrange themselves in order of most played to least played.

The Mastery Chart is a website that displays the champions you’ve faced within bubbles and ranks them accordingly. The champion you’ve used most often will become the largest bubble, and the bubble sizes will continue to get smaller. You can rearrange the bubbles in any way that you see fit by dragging them around.

If you tap them, you will be able to view the mastery points associated with them. You are able to filter things out according to points, progress, and even the availability of chests using the overview.

Other websites, such as Mobalytics and U.gg, provide you with insights based on the games you’ve played. Mobalytics will provide a summary of your most recent ten games, detailing the win rate, KDA, and champions you played in each of these matches.

Where to find your League of Legend mastery chart

Because there are so many distinct champions in League of Legends, each of which has a unique playstyle, players can frequently be categorized according to the champions that they Favour the most.

This mastery chart will show you your entire history as a player, regardless of whether you are a jack of all trades and play a bit of everything or a one trick trying to show off how much time you’ve spent playing one champion. If you are a one trick, the chart will show how much time you’ve spent playing that champion.

Here’s my mastery chart, I play a little bit of skarner pic.twitter.com/SZFCcaPLhy — FACECHECKSKARNER (@FACECHECKSKAR) January 18, 2023

You can see which champions a particular summoner has played the most by going to the website aptly named masterychart.com, entering your summoner name, or the summoner name of anyone else, and taking a look at the results. Some people may find that these charts are somewhat more skewed than others do.

People who are effectively one-trick champions have the majority of the real estate on their chart taken up by a single champion photo, which serves as a kind of badge of honor.

Blitz and the Enchantresses pic.twitter.com/3OKkK4cyLf — August (@RiotAugust) January 19, 2023

It should come as no surprise that this tendency has quickly spread throughout the League of Legends community. As a result, visiting the webpage for the mastery chart can be challenging at times. It has been challenging for the website to keep up with the enormous number of new users who have signed up recently.

The developers are well aware of these concerns and the homepage of the site currently features a contribution form for improved server infrastructure.

