Learn About Jack Harlow’s Dating History: Is He Gay?

After a meteoric rise to prominence over the last year because to songs like “First Class,” which went viral on TikTok, Jack Harlow is without a doubt the star of the moment hour.

It’s common knowledge that the rapper attracts female admirers everywhere he goes, but is he married or available? Everyone is curious about his romantic life in the wake of reports that he is seeing Dua Lipa.

Find out whether Jack Harlow currently has a girlfriend, as well as his dating history, below.

Dua Lipa And Jack Harlow

Jack Harlow’s and Dua Lipa’s relationship was the subject of much speculation in December.

The two stars met for the first time on December 3 at the Variety Hitmakers Luncheon in Los Angeles, after the rapper had made headlines earlier this year by naming a song after Dua and admitting in the lyrics that he had a little crush on the pop sensation.

To paraphrase Jack’s lyrics from his song “Dua Lipa,” “I’m tryna do greater things for her than perform a feature.”

PageSix claims the two singers have been messaging constantly since their in-person encounter, with an insider spilling that “”[Jack] was really passionate about her, and was planning to vigorously pursue [the relationship].”

Dua, 27, with Jack, 24, were said to have been seen arriving alone at the same Meatpacking District eatery, suggesting they were there for a lunch date, according to the tabloid.

The insider told PageSix that the couple “seemed to be doing everything they could not to be noticed,” but that they ended up leaving the restaurant separately after using a secret entrance.

Saweetie And Jack Harlow

There were relationship rumors between Jack and Saweetie after their red carpet encounter at the BET Award 2021.

Fans could have sliced the tension using a knife as the ‘Industry Baby’ rapper contacted Saweetie in one of her speaking engagements to introduce himself.

After the fact, however, Jack made it obvious that he had just been over to say hello while nobody was really firing shots.

Mr. And Mrs. Jack Harlow, Addison Rae

After being pictured together during a boxing fight in Atlanta in April 2021, romance rumors began to circulate about Jack and TikTok sensation Addison Rae.

There were rumors that they had been hanging together since Addison liked many of Jack’s Instagram pictures. The He’s All That actor quickly put an end to the rumors by tweeting, “I’m single.”

Jack Harlow’s Rumored Girlfriend Is?

Jack is currently (as of this writing) rumored to be unmarried, although he recently discussed his views on partnerships in a conversation with GQ Hype.

Fans will be disappointed to learn that he has said he would close off emotionally if he dated one of them.

Jack said, “I adore ladies, and dating is great. It’s amazing how the larger you become, the more options open up to you. However, you tend to draw inside when the stakes are great.

When I was younger, I used to hear larger musicians brag about the fact that they had fans that wanted to be with them just because they were famous. That’s amazing, in my opinion. I simply couldn’t wait for females to like me because I was an artist.

Conclusion

But he said, “today I have no stake in it.” Jack also confessed that in order to ensure that their interactions remain private, he has all the women he spends time with or meets sign non-disclosure agreements.