Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga New Galactic Edition

Lego Star Wars: The Galactic Edition has confirmed the premiere date for the first installment of The Skywalker Saga.

Is there anything in the Galactic Edition that a Star Wars fan would want to have that isn’t included in the regular edition? Yes, if you need more space for your text. There are 13 downloadable content packs in the Galactic Edition, including six new character packs. Thus, one should hold off on buying the game until November 1st.

If you already own the game, you can upgrade to the Galactic Edition and gain access to all of its new features, but you’ll have to pay for the privilege. I’m afraid current owners of the game won’t be able to download the update for free.

Lego Star Wars: The Galactic Edition

The Galactic Edition includes the base game as well as all 13 downloadable character packs. Seven of those 13 have already been released, while the remaining six will be brand new.

There will be 30 new playable Star Wars characters, including Reva from Obi-Wan Kenobi, Cassian Andor from Rogue One: A Star Wars Story (and Star Wars: Andor), and Captain Rex from Star Wars: The Clone Wars.

Star Wars: The Clone Wars, Rebels, Obi-Wan Kenobi, The Book of Boba Fett, and the upcoming Andor, as well as the Lego Star Wars: Summer Vacation TV special, are all represented in The Character Collection 2.

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, in a surprising turn of events, has proven to be a gift that keeps on giving. This past weekend, at the D23 Expo, TT Games announced that a new version of the game. A second Character Collection would be released in the near future.

The Skywalker Saga, which debuted as part of the first Disney and Marvel Games Showcase, will receive six new character packs later this year, expanding the roster to 30 playable characters based on the most recent shows and movies.

A summary graphic outlining the titles will get fans speculating, but TT Games has been vague about who will be included in the packs. Star Wars: The Clone Wars, Star Wars: Rebels, The Book of Boba Fett, Andor, Obi-Wan Kenobi, and Summer Vacation are all included in the six packs.

The developers did showcase some gameplay starring fan favorites like Andor, Reva, and Captain Rex.

Star Wars: Skywalker Saga Galactic Edition Release Date And Price

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Galactic Edition was unveiled by Warner Bros. and TT Games at the Disney and Marvel games showcase.

On November 1st, 2022, it will release for Switch and everywhere else. The Character Collection 2 adds six new packs to the seven from the first collection.

We ain't done yet! The Galactic Edition comes out November 1 on digital storefronts with 13 DLC character packs, including 6 all-new character packs! #LEGOStarWarsGame pic.twitter.com/FqFHKKlDr7 — LEGO Star Wars Game (@LSWGame) September 9, 2022

The Galactic Edition will be available for digital purchase on November 1 for $79.99 on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch, and for $69.99 on Windows PC.

Priced at $24.99 is a bundle of Character Collection 1 and 2. All of the collections are $14.99 each. If you only need a few specific characters, you can get them for $2.99 each.

Star Wars LEGO Collection

When you add these expansions to the ones already available for the game (Mandalorian Seasons 1 and 2, The Bad Batch, Rogue One, Classic Characters, Solo: A Star Wars Story, and Troopers).

It’s hard to say that any major characters are missing. With this new set of figures, the game’s total cast size will exceed 400, up from 384 previously.

New and veteran players alike can access these personalities in a variety of ways. Bundling both character collections together for $25 (including all 13 packs) is an attractive option for those who have already purchased the game.

While those who have purchased the first collection can add the second for $15. Those interested in purchasing a single or double pack can do so for $2.99 each.

Is This The Last Of The Lego Star Wars Saga Content?

LEGO games have a reputation for being “one and done,” or for being released into the wild. And then leaving the player’s creativity to their own devices.

Even though most games receive patches and bug fixes. The Skywalker Saga stands out thanks to the inclusion of major ships like the Venator, Invisible Hand, Home One, and Fulminatrix that weren’t in the original release.

In light of this, I must say that TT Games has already exceeded my post-launch expectations. Even if this latest announcement wasn’t as massive as some may have hoped.

However, with so many playable personalities, fans will still want one crucial addition: a character editor. The Skywalker Saga has already proven to be a commercial success. So this isn’t a show-stopper, but it does feel like an unnecessary weak point.

That being said, those who have been playing since launch day will have a larger cast to choose from. And those who haven’t can still enjoy the game’s core features right away. All things considered, then, this latest reveal is a success. Even if it may be the final one we ever get.

