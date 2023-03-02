Libby Murdaugh, the mother of Alex Murdaugh, is still alive? Are Obituary News Reliable?

Libby Murdaugh, a member of the well-known Murdaugh family, vanished in 2019, leaving many people in her hometown and all around the country curious about her whereabouts and what might have happened to her.

Libby’s disappearance is still one of the most puzzling cases in recent memory despite the exhaustive investigation and extensive search that have been conducted, and no one has been able to locate her.

The Murdaugh Family’s Troubled History

In South Carolina, the Murdaugh family has a lengthy and tumultuous history that dates back several generations.

They are well-known not only for their money and influence, but also for their involvement in a variety of scandals and unfortunate events.

Randolph Murdaugh III, the family patriarch, was a notable attorney who was known for his work on behalf of defendants in high-profile cases. He was recognised for his work on behalf of defendants in high-profile cases.

His son, Randolph Murdaugh IV, followed in his footsteps and established himself as a successful attorney in his own right, just like his father.

Libby Murdaugh Still Alive?

Unfortunately, Libby Murdaugh suffers from dementia; yet, according to Courthouse News, she played a small part in the deaths of Alex Murdaugh’s wife and child on that night.

Murdaugh went to his mother’s residence around nine o’clock that evening and spoke with Mushelle “Shelley” Smith, who was in charge of looking after his mother. The authorities suspect that Maggie and Paul were murdered very shortly before that time.

Smith testified in court that he only remained for about 20 minutes and remarked that Murdaugh’s visit at that time was “odd.” Smith also indicated that he did not speak with Murdaugh. In addition,

Smith testified that Murdaugh pushed her to pretend that he was present for “30 to 40 minutes” in exchange for an extravagant wedding gift. Smith stated that she did so because Murdaugh offered her the gift.

It’s possible that the most damning evidence was contained in the portion of Smith’s testimony in which she described Murdaugh dropping by once more early in the morning. On that occasion, he took along what she referred to as a “blue tarp,” and he stowed it away on a chair inside his mother’s bedroom.

During the execution of a search warrant at the residence in September 2021, agents from SLED found a blue tarp “stashed with some dishes in an upstairs bedroom closet,” in addition to a blue raincoat stored in a coat closet.

When both were analyzed, the results of the test for gunshot residue were positive for the blue raincoat. For the entirety of the cross-examination, Smith maintains his adamant stance that Murdaugh was not wearing a raincoat but rather a blue tarp.

Libby Murdaugh Obituary News Real Or Hoax

The Obituary News of Libby, which was published on November 18, 1976 and edited by The States, was a hoax, as evidenced by the fact that the news was rectified the next day.

It appears that the mother of the former lawyer was also involved in the slaying of her son’s wife and their child in some way.

The former attorney allegedly paid Elizabeth’s babysitter a wedding gift in exchange for her lying about the amount of time he spent seeing his mother in the aftermath of the crime.

Will Libby’s Condition Have An Impact On The Trail?

It is not immediately clear whether Libby Murdaugh‘s health will have an impact on the date of the future trial for her son.

The situation of Murdaugh’s mother, who is getting closer and closer to passing away, is causing the family to experience a time of anguish. The case involving the Murdaugh family has received a significant amount of attention on a national and international scale.

Who Is Alex Murdaugh?

On June 17, 1958, Richard Alexander Murdaugh was brought into this world. He is a native of Hampton, South Carolina, in the United States and is a Christian.

Former attorney went to one of the area’s high schools. He went on to receive a law degree from the University of South Carolina later on.

Murdaugh holds a Doctor of Jurisprudence degree in addition to his law degree and his bachelor’s degree in political science.

Alex is the middle child of three. One is a sister named Lynn Murdaugh, while the other two are brothers named Randy and John. He tied the knot with Margaret Kennedy Branstetter, also known as Maggie, and they went on to have two boys together: Buster and Paul.

At this time, the former attorney is well-known as the person who was responsible for the deaths of his wife and youngest son. His estimated net worth is one million dollars due to the fact that he was a member of a well-known law firm and practiced law in the past.

Conclusion

She is still alive but on her deathbed. It is not immediately obvious whether Libby Murdaugh’s condition will have an impact on the date of the planned trial of her son for the double homicide that is scheduled to take place. According to a number of sources who are familiar with the issue, they do not anticipate any delays.

This news organization is keeping all of the members of the Murdaugh family, including Alex Murdaugh, in its thoughts and prayers as they struggle with Libby Murdaugh’s deteriorating health condition.

