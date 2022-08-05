Lightyear Movie Release Date: The Perfect Spin-Off Legacy

Outside of the main Toy Story series, Buzz Lightyear is going to star in his own own film with a PG rating. Pixar Studios will once again be in charge of production, and Disney will be in charge of distribution, much like with the previous films. It is an adventure that tells the ultimate origin tale of the hero that inspired the toy, Buzz Lightyear, and features the iconic Space Ranger who has garnered followers from all different generations.

It is anticipated that Buzz Lightyear will present an original take on everyone’s favorite space ranger, with more of an emphasis on action and adventure than the Toy Story films did. It’s going to be Pixar’s 26th animated feature picture, and even though Buzz is going to make an appearance and Emperor Zurg (who was in Toy Story 2) is going to make an appearance, it’s going to be a fresh take on the original.

Lightyear Movie Release Date

On June 22, 2022, the animated movie about Buzz Lightyear will be released in theatres, some 25 years after the spaceman made his debut in the animated movie Toy Story from the same Pixar companies. According to media chronology, viewers in France will have to wait 17 months for the movie to premiere on Disney +, the streaming service owned by the same-named entertainment juggernaut, which will happen in November 2023.

Beginning on Wednesday, June 22, 2022, the movie will be shown in French theatres. 17 months after its initial day of theatrical release, Buzz Lightyear will then be accessible on the streaming platform Disney+. The Pixar studios’ first film to be given the honour of a cinematic release is Lightyear, as it is known in English. Indeed, Disney’s SVOD platform has never required users to pass through the “black room” box in order to access Soul, Luca, or more recently Alerte Rouge (Turning Red).

Lightyear Cast

Chris Evans as Buzz Lightyear, a test pilot who later becomes the legendary Space Ranger.

Keke Palmer as Izzy Hawthorne, Alisha’s granddaughter, who Buzz meets.

Keira Hairston as a young Izzy

Peter Sohn as Sox, a robotic cat and Buzz’s companion.

James Brolin as Emperor Zurg

Taika Waititi as Mo Morrison

Dale Soules as Darby Steel

Uzo Aduba as Alisha Hawthorne, Buzz’s best friend, commanding officer, and Izzy’s grandmother.

Mary McDonald-Lewis as I.V.A.N.

Efren Ramirez as Diaz

Isiah Whitlock Jr. as Commander Burnside

Tim Peake as “Tim from Mission Control”

The movie cast is going to have a lot more people in it than the toy line did. Chris Evans is going to provide the voice for the lead character, Buzz Lightyear. In addition to Evans, Patrick Warburton and Javier Fernandez-Pena have been brought on board for this production.

Lightyear Plot

The plot of the movie Buzz Lightyear opens with the iconic Space Ranger being stranded on a hostile planet with an unusual trio consisting of Alisha Hawthorne, an aspirational recruit, and their adorable robot companion cat, Sox. On the other hand, there is a sinister antagonist that goes by the name of the Zurg. This intimidating presence is backed up by a legion of mechanised warriors, and it harbours the intent to wipe out humanity and destroy the world. In the movie, Buzz Lightyear and his team are trying to get off the planet and save their buddies.

Don't underestimate them. 👩‍🚀 👨‍🚀 👩‍🚀 The Junior Patrol is ready to show 'em what they're made of!



Meet the team in Disney and Pixar's #Lightyear, now streaming on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/N0P9IOrvra — Pixar's Lightyear (@PixarsLightyear) August 5, 2022

The narrative of the Toy Story film series is retold in this movie. In the Toy Story films, Chris Evans portrays Buzz Lightyear, the character who served as the model for the subsequent toy line using the same name. Earlier on in the first movie, Buzz undertakes a test mission for Star Command, during which he unintentionally travels forward in time by 62 years. While he is wandering around looking for a way back home, he runs upon a dangerous foe who is the wicked Emperor Zurg. His purpose is to stop a cataclysmic event that, if it happens, will destroy the universe, and only Buzz has a chance to save it.

Lightyear Storyline

The genesis of Buzz Lightyear, a popular character from the Toy Narrative movies, is told in the story of Lightyear. Instead of examining how the toy came to be, it will focus on Buzz’s journey toward becoming a Star Command Space Ranger. On April 21, 2022, the official trailer was unveiled. It featured Buzz going on a test flight and becoming lost in space, only to return and discover that more than 60 years had passed.

It depicts Izzy, the granddaughter of the Space Ranger’s friend Alisha Hawthorne, becoming friends with the Space Ranger. Also depicted is their strategy for taking on an alien spacecraft. Given that Angus mentioned how much he cherished the science fiction classics in an April press conference, as reported by Gizmodo, the Lightyear movie also seems to be influenced by Star Wars.

The context in which the Buzz Lightyear toy resided within the Toy Story universe has been addressed by Disney before. Additionally, according to IMDb, a cartoon programme named Buzz Lightyear of Star Command ran from 2000 to 2001. Buzz was portrayed by Patrick Warburton in the programme, which focused on all of the Space Ranger’s cosmic journeys.

Character Buzz in Lightyear

Toy Story is a film series made by Pixar studios. The first film in the series was published in 1995. Buzz Lightyear is a fictitious hero that appears in the series. In these movies, it is more specifically a toy that bears the image of the fictional character of Buzz Lightyear, who is a Space Ranger. He finds himself in a child’s bedroom for the first time, but is oblivious to his actual nature at this point. The astronaut Buzz Aldrin, who walked on the moon for the first time with Neil Armstrong in 1969, served as a direct source of inspiration for this character.

FAQs- People Also Ask

Tim Allen is not Buzz Lightyear—why?

Director of “Lightyear” discusses purposeful rejection of Tim Allen. A “commanding presence that also is able to be hilarious without being goofy,” according to “Lightyear” director Angus MacLane, was preferred to an Allen impressionist or even a “superheroic type” while casting Buzz.

Why is Lightyear a subject of controversy?

A sequence early in the movie, in which two same-sex characters share a kiss, is the source of the Lightyear debate, which started a few weeks ago. There was immediate uproar on social media over the sequence, which only lasts for a short while in a longer montage.

Can we expect a fifth Toy Story film?

Hanks, the only member of the original cast to return, played the title character in the television series Toy Story: The Series, which was created for Disney+ streaming. On August 1st, 2025, the movie came out. Five main movies will be released, it was announced in July 2024.

