Lisa Rinna Net Worth 2022: Career, Personal Life, Assets, Net Worth

Lisa Rinna is an American actress, writer, and television personality. Best recognized for her appearances as Taylor McBride on the TV drama ‘Melrose Place’ and Billie Reed on ‘Days of Our Lives.’

Since 2014, Lisa has been a crucial cast member of Bravo’s The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

The small screen has been graced by Lisa Rinna’s fiery personality and recognizable flair for many years. She has a significant following and regularly engages with them on social media by showcasing her well-known dance moves.

Her Instagram account makes it clear that she sincerely tries to appreciate every moment and has a positive outlook on life.

Biography of Lisa Rinna

On July 11, 1963, Lisa Rinna was born in Newport Beach, California. At the age of 7, Rinna and her parents moved to Medford, Oregon, where she spent the remainder of her adolescence and eventually graduated with the class of 1981.

Following college, she relocated to San Francisco to pursue a modeling career, which ultimately led to parts in TV commercials. Her first big break and the start of her show business career were then just a question of time.

Early Life of Lisa Rinna

Although Lisa Rinna has had a long and successful career in television, her appearances on the daytime mainstay Days of Our Lives and the original Melrose Place are undoubtedly what makes her most well-known.

In addition to her appearances on Dancing with the Stars and The Celebrity Apprentice on television, Rinna has also appeared as a guest star on shows like Entourage, The Middle, Veronica Mars, Community, and 8 Simple Rules. Lisa made her Broadway debut as Roxie Hart in the production of Chicago in June 2007.

Education

Lisa Rinna graduated from Medford Senior High School in 1981 and was awarded a diploma. After graduating, Rinna moved to San Francisco, California, to begin a modeling career. She appeared in advertisements to start her career.

Career

Lisa Rinna’s acting career began when she made an appearance in a John Parr music video. Lisa first gained attention in the music video for their song Naughty Naughty, and she soon discovered that she was a natural in front of the camera.

After receiving such positive feedback for this music video, she pursued a range of modeling and acting opportunities.

Lisa has acted in two films alongside her husband Harry Hamlin: the teen crime drama Veronica Mars and the Sex, Lies & Obsession television movie.

Another Woman’s Husband, her previous Lifetime movie, had one of the highest ratings for a Lifetime movie since 1999. Alongside Charlie Sheen and Denise Richards, Rinna starred as Veronica Simpson in the comedy movie Good Advice (2001).

Alongside her husband, who played Billy Flynn, Rinna appeared in the Broadway production of Chicago from June to July 2007. She played Roxie Hart. In the episode “Malibooty” of HBO’s Entourage from 2007, she played Donna Devaney. She played Francesca, Mr. Dontzig’s cousin, in the 2008 Disney Channel musical comedy television series Hannah Montana. She additionally appeared as a guest star on a WB edition of Movie Stars, which marked the first time she had ever appeared alongside her husband.

Personal Life of Lisa Rinna

Lisa Rinna is married to her longtime beau Harry Hamlin; their 1997 wedding marked their union. On March 29, 1997, in Beverly Hills, California, she wed actor Harry Hamlin. Delilah Belle (born June 10, 1998) and Amelia Gray, the couple’s two daughters (born June 13, 2001). Lisa also has a stepson named Dimitri Alexander, the son of Hamlin and Ursula Andress.

In September 1998, when six months pregnant with the first of Harry Hamlin and Rinna’s two kids, Delilah Belle Hamlin, Rinna posed for a nude photoshoot and cover shoot for the September issue of Playboy magazine.

She subsequently recalled Deborah Anderson, the photographer for Playboy, telling her, “I don’t want you long and sinewy and angular and muscular. You need to be soft, being 35 years old and posing for Playboy, you want to pump it up,” so this was incredibly difficult for her.

Rinna once again appeared in Playboy in May 2009, this time as the cover girl.

She has also been quite transparent about her use of Botox and Juvederm injections, as well as her history of having plastic surgery at various periods in her career. Lisa has stated that she continues to utilize the former while regretting the use of the latter.

Assets and Properties

In 2011, Lisa Rinna and Harry Hamlin shared ownership of the clothing store Belle Gray in Sherman Oaks, California. They shuttered the store in 2012 because they were both too busy with their different acting jobs to run it. In June 2019, Rinna and retailer Goldsheep debuted their sportswear partnership.

The Trevor Project, a nationwide nonprofit that offers crisis intervention and suicide prevention services to LGBTQ kids, benefited from the collaboration’s proceeds.

The Lisa Rinna Collection, which Rinna introduced to QVC has been a hit. Rinna stated that she will be introducing Rinna Beauty in September 2020. The line will include lip kits with the names Birthday Suit, Legends Only, and No Apologies.

Lisa Rinna Net Worth – 2022

A $12 million estimate has been made for Lisa Rinna’s net worth. Lisa’s acting career is her biggest source of income. She enjoys a luxurious lifestyle and various expensive vehicles because of her successful work. She is one of Oregon’s wealthiest actresses.

Although Lisa’s true net worth is unknown to the general public, estimates range from $152 to 244 million.

FAQs – People Also Ask

How old is Lisa Rinna?

Lisa was born in 1963 and she recently turned 59 on 11th July.

What is Lisa Rinna’s salary on ‘RHOBH’?

A salary of $500,000 per season as a cast member on RHOBH.

What movies and TV shows have Lisa Rinna been on with her husband?

She has starred in two projects opposite her husband Harry Hamlin, the teen crime-drama Veronica Mars, and the Lifetime television film Sex, Lies & Obsession.

What did Lisa Rinna say about Sutton Stracke on RHOBH?

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills: Lisa Rinna warns everyone to stay away from her children and husband: ‘I will f***ing hunt you down!’ Lisa Rinna threw down the gauntlet with a warning to Sutton Stracke and anyone who decided to ‘come for’ her children or husband

