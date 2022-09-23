LL Cool J Net Worth: How Much Does He Make Per Episode?

Rapper LL Cool J is a household name in the United States. Aside from running his own business and acting, he also writes books. The tracks “I’m Bad,” “Mama Said Knock You Out,” and “Rock the Bells” made him a household name. LL Cool J has appeared in a wide variety of films, including Edison, In Too Deep, and Mindhunters.

Early Life And Biography Of LL Cool J

Celebrated Name: LL Cool J Real Name/Full Name: James Todd Smith Gender: Male Age: 54 years old Birth Date: January 14, 1968 Birth Place: Bay Shore, New York, United States Nationality: American Height: 1.87 m Weight: 96 kg Sexual Orientation: Straight Marital Status: Married Wife/Spouse (Name): Simone Smith (m. 1995) Children: Yes (Najee Laurent Todd Eugene Smith, Nina Simone Smith, Samaria Leah Wisdom Smith, and Italia Anita Maria Smith) Dating/Girlfriend

(Name): N/A Profession: Rapper

LL Cool J, or James Todd Smith, was born on January 14, 1968, in Bay Shore, New York. His parents, James Louis Smith Jr. and Ondrea Griffeth, are his biological ones.

He began rapping at age nine and recorded his first demo when he was sixteen. Ladies Love Cool James is the meaning behind the initials LL Cool J.

When LL Cool J and Simone Smith tied the knot in 1995, the world took notice. Nina Simone, Najee Laurent Todd Eugene, Samaria Leah Wisdom, and Italia Anita Maria are the names of the couple’s four children. He was one of the first rappers to perform as a support act for legendary groups like the Beastie Boys and Run-D.M.C. He is no stranger to the American Bandstand stage.

Age, Height, And Weight Of JJ Cool J

LL Cool J was born on January 14, 1968, making him 54 years old as of the 23rd of September 2022, which is the current date. His weight is 96 kg, and he stands 1.87 metres tall.

Career Of JJ Cool J

LL Cool J’s first album, titled “Radio,” was published in 1985. The album ultimately achieved platinum status. His second album, titled “Bigger and Deffer,” came out two years later. There were multiple platinum awards given to the record.

In June of 1989, he unveiled his book “Walking with a Panther.” In 1990, ‘Mama Said Knock You Out’ came out as a follow-up. His albums “14 Shots to the Dome,” “Mr. Smith,” and “Phenomenon” were all released in the ’90s.

Albums like “G.O.A.T. (Greatest Of All Time),” “10,” “The DEFinition,” “Todd Smith,” and “Exit 13” are among his work from the 2000s. LL Cool J’s album “Authentic” came out in 2013. In 2018, he will release an album with as-yet-unknown material. He has also put out 59 singles and two compilation albums.

Songs like “I’m That Type of Guy,” “I Need Love,” “Going Back to Cali,” “Hey Lover,” “Loungin,” “Father,” “Luv U Better,” and “The Hustler” are among the rapper’s most well-known hits.

Awards & Achievements Of JJ Cool J

The Long Island Music Hall of Fame inducted LL Cool J that same year, 2007. Out of nine nominations, he has won two Grammys. In addition to his eight NAACP Image Awards, he has also won two MTV Video Music Awards out of a total of four nominations. He’s the 2000 Blockbuster Entertainment Award winner and the owner of three Soul Train Music Awards. He was nominated for four Primetime Emmys and won the Teen Choice Award in 2013.

Net Worth & Salary Of LL Cool J In 2022

LL Cool J has a net worth of around $125 million as of September 2022. This wealth is the result of his many successful album and single releases. He also has a film and TV resume. A few of the shows he has been on are Lip Sync Battle, NCIS: Los Angeles, 30 Rock, and Sesame Street. He once did time at the ‘TROOP’ apparel company.

Four books have been published or co-written by him. Power of God and Rock the Bells are two of the record labels he founded. Investment in Apache HTTP Server has also come from LL Cool J.

There are few rappers as well-known than LL Cool J. So many other artists and musicians have been impacted by him. Fans of his can be found all over the world, and he has a great business career to boot. Because of his fame, he was invited to participate in WWE WrestleMania and received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

