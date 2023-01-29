Lockwood & Co. Season 2: Is Netflix Planning a Season Two?

America has had the good fortune to have in-house Ghostbusters to call their own in the battle against otherworldly ghouls. What about us, though? You know, even Brits experience hauntings!

With the release of Lockwood & Co., a new adaptation of Jonathan Stroud’s YA book series, Netflix has thankfully levelled the playing field across the pond. The only “issue” we have with Attack the Block’s Joe Cornish on board is that eight episodes simply aren’t enough for season one.

In light of this, gather your salt bombs and join us here at Digital Spy as we dissect every detail of Lockwood & Co. season two on Netflix.

Lockwood & Co season 2 potential release date: When will it air on Netflix?

Within one or two months of a new show’s debut, Netflix typically announces a renewal. From start to end, this can take 12 to 18 months. Season two of Lockwood & Co. will probably debut in the spring of 2024, if the show is fortunate enough to receive that sweet, sweet renewal news.

The Netflix version will need to draw in some sizable watching statistics if it has any chance of returning for more, though, given the streaming service has recently gone on what we can only refer to as a cancellation binge.

Lockwood & Co season 2 cast: Who’s in it?

If Lockwood & Co ends up being renewed by Netflix, we can expect to see the majority of these following cast members return for season two:

Ruby Stokes as Lucy Carlyle

• Cameron Chapman as Anthony Lockwood

• Ali Hadji-Heshmati as George Karim

• Ivanno Jeremiah as Inspector Barnes

• Morven Christie as Penelope Fittes

• Jemma Moore as Annabel Ward

• Jack Bandeira as Quill Kipps

• Hayley Konadu as Flo Bones

• Rhianna Dorris as Kat Godwin

• Paddy Holland as Bobby Vernon

• Rico Vina as Ned Shaw

Ben Crompton as Julius Winkman might also return, but only if he escapes prison following what transpired in the season one conclusion.

Luke Treadaway, who played The Golden Blade, a mystery mercenary with connections to Lockwood’s deceased parents that beg to be investigated, will almost probably make a comeback in season two. And as a result, it’s possible that we’ll also catch a peek of the parents themselves, perhaps in the form of ghosts or flashbacks. But it’s yet unclear how they might be cast.

Lockwood & Co season 2 plot: What will happen?

The first arc’s conclusion of Lockwood & Co left a few things open-ended. What actually happened to Lockwood’s parents is foremost among them. Although we learn that they are both dead at the beginning of the series, Anthony’s meeting with the Golden Blade suggests that there is much more to their tale than first appears. Even Anthony himself is currently unaware of anything that is happening.

The mystery surrounding Lockwood’s upstairs room is the other major plot aspect that begs for an explanation. He has kept it tightly locked up the entire season and has cautioned the others not to try to peek inside. But after eight episodes, Anthony believes it’s time to let his comrades in and reveal what he’s been keeping hidden.

The door swings open just as the credits start to roll, so the contents of this room are now unknown. Either Lockwood is concealing something extremely embarrassing, or he is actually defending the others from a hidden danger.

Although we lean toward the latter, it’s still unclear what exactly this could be. Maybe there’s a portal of some sort, or maybe there’s another magical object that’s in some way even riskier than the mirror?

Or perhaps, just perhaps, Lockwood’s parents are mummified and put inside. At this point, anyone’s guess is valid.

Lockwood & Co season 2 trailer: When can I watch it?

Without Lucy’s “hearing” ability or any other psychic ability for that matter, we are now unsure of what will happen to Lockwood & Co. in the future. And since no footage has been captured, we don’t have any to offer just yet. But if season two is confirmed, we can presumably anticipate the first teaser trailer to debut in early 2024.

Big Questions From Season 1

Eight episodes make up Lockwood & Co.’s debut season, which not only introduces the show’s setting but also demonstrates Lucy, Anthony, and George settling down at the firm.

Even so, there are a few things that viewers will be curious about after the final episode’s credits:

1. What Is ‘The Problem’ and How Did It Start?

The incident that led to the appearance of spirits known as the Visitors in the Lockwood & Co. universe is referred to as “The Problem.” It’s been decades since that incident occurred when the episode begins, and it’s unclear exactly how or why it began.

The first person to identify The Problem was a grandmother, who is played by Penelope Fittes (Morven Christie). But what if she was the one who started it all? The real story would probably come out in season two.

2. Are the Visitors a Natural Phenomenon?

Another concern is why so many Visitors are now suddenly prowling around London. Lucy demonstrates that it is possible to connect with a ghost and make it less aggressive. However, the Visitors are often unfriendly.

Additionally, did the Visitors show up on their own volition or did something unexpectedly cause them to do so?

3. Who Is the Golden Blade?

The Golden Blade, played by Luke Treadaway, is a villain who repeatedly gets in Lucy and Anthony’s way as they try to recover an item called the Bone Glass.

Due to the fact that he never gives his name, the character’s identity and objectives are still mostly unknown. It appears that he was even involved in Anthony’s parents’ passing. HOWEVER, WHY?

4. What Does Penelope Fittes Want?

The Golden Blade is not the heroic figure that everyone thinks she is because, as was shown in the Season 1 finale, she works for Penelope.

Should the programme be revived, the character will probably play a significant role in a second season, and it would be intriguing to see how it explains why she has been pulled to the dark side.

5. What Happened to Anthony Lockwood’s Parents?

Anthony declares to Lucy and George at the end of the first season that there should be no more secrets between them and that he would start by giving them the truth about his parents’ passing.

The show finishes with him entering the locked door in his family’s house, which appears to be where the truth is hidden. The Hollow Boy, the third book in the series by Stroud, suggests that he will divulge some of his family’s secrets. According to Cornish’s remarks to Newsweek, a second season would probably give everything away.

Netflix has Lockwood & Co. accessible.

