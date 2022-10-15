The Loneliest Boy In The World: A Zombie Horror Comedy Movie With Unexpected Plot Twists

The Loneliest Boy in the World is available in theatres, and it is the kind of movie that is ideal for watching with a group of close friends over the course of a weekend.

The Loneliest Boy in the World is a totally different kind of horror movie, as evidenced by its representation of suburbia, which is reminiscent of Tim Burton’s work and has a cast of eccentric individuals and soft hues.

As a result of a rare event, Oliver (Max Harwood), who is already shy and lonely, becomes much more isolated, which drives him to seek out friendship at any cost. He discovers it in death, which results in the creation of a charming coming-of-age fairy tale in the style of the zombie comedy Fido from 2006.

Martin Owen is the director of the comedy film The Loneliest Boy in the World, and Piers Ashworth is the writer of the screenplay for the film. In addition, the movie was produced by Ashworth, Matt Williams, Pat Wintersgill, and Ryan Hamilton.

The Loneliest Boy In The World: When And Where To Watch

Since the 14th of October, the movie can only be shown at theatres. You can find out whether there is a showing of the movie near you and get tickets by going to the Fandango page for the film.

If, on the other hand, you would prefer watch the film in the convenience of your own home, you can pre-order it on Apple TV for the price of $14.99.

The content can be accessed beginning on October 18th. The sad truth is that you won’t be able to watch “The Loneliest Boy in the World” on Netflix.

On the other hand, there is a possibility that Netflix will eventually purchase the streaming rights to the movie. To put it simply, that is not the case at this time.

Who Is ‘The Boy’?

The movie’s trailer introduces us to Oliver, played by Harwood, as he approaches a sunglass-wearing Hero Fiennes Tiffin who is relaxing in a lawn chair on a dreary, cloudy day.

When Oliver questions him about his sunglasses, he smugly responds, “turns out I need them more than you do,” before revealing that the sunglasses are covering his dead, blackened eyes.

It’s true that Tiffin, whose role is credited as Mitch, is a zombie, but he is a talking, conscious zombie, not a walkie-talkie like in The Walking Dead or many other series and films in the same genre. Oliver is heard saying, “You know, you could’ve been caught; what would you have done?” as he bandages the head of his corpse-like friend inside.

“Play dead,” comes the brave response. Quick cuts reveal Oliver’s past while a harsh voice-over informs us of his loneliness and lack of friends in the past.

The announcer says, “But Oliver is about to discover that family never dies,” as images of him being teased by bullies (“You’re a freak!” yells an irate kid in a park) and finding catharsis in a graveyard flash by. In essence, Oliver has made the decision to seek out some buddies.

The Loneliest Boy In The World Plot

The next frames and cuts show us the supporting actors as well as instances of the film’s peculiar, morbid comedy. As Oliver’s maid Tallulah Haddon, Susan Wokoma seems to have a prominent part as a potential love interest.

Evan Ross, Hammed Animashaun, Ben Miller, and Jacob Sartorius, among other zombie buddies, may be seen having a good time in party and diner scenes. As Oliver’s friend Mitch, Tiffin appears more frequently in the movie, indicating that their friendship is a recurring theme.

There is also some edge presented in the form of some potentially sketchy characters, such as a dapper Nicholas Stone who is credited as Bruce telling Ashley Benson, who is playing a character for whom there is no name yet credited on IMDb, “there’s something very strange happening in that house – they’re making us look like fools.”

With the adorable line, “I may be dead, Oliver, but I’m not stupid,” Harwood and Haddon’s burgeoning romance is also highlighted in the rapid cut snippets.

The film’s setting is one thing the trailer leaves unclear. It is clear that the picture was produced in the UK based on the seashore cliff, the appearance of the architecture, and of course the accents, but at this early stage of the project, it is difficult to find information on the shooting sites or any production notes.

