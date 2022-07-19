Long Live the Pumpkin Queen Season Release Date 2022: A Sequel Novel To The 1993 Film

Shea Ernshaw is the author of the next young adult sequel novel that is going to be titled “Long Live the Pumpkin Queen,” and it is scheduled to be published on August 2nd, 2022.

The story will be told from Sally’s point of view and will take place not long after the events in the film.

The author stated in a question-and-answer session that the novel will be both a “coming-of-age” story and the “yet-to-be-told” love story of Sally and Jack. The “coming-of-age” story will follow Sally as she explores her new title as the Pumpkin Queen of Halloween Town.

There is some evidence to suggest that the book will feature the introduction of a fresh group of “grim and odd” people. It is quite possible that they are from an ancient world known as Dream Town that has been concealed for a very long time.

Also Read: Jumanji 4 Release Date: Cast And All The Information You Need

Long Live the Pumpkin Queen Season Release Date

As of this moment, it is not known whether or not this sequel will include Jack and Sally’s four or five skeleton children, as described in the Epilogue. This is something that is still up in the air.

This is the very first piece of Nightmare media to represent Jack and Sally as being married, as well as Sally having the title of Pumpkin Queen. Additionally, this is the very first time that Jack appears to be holding a pumpkin.

As was mentioned in the synopsis, there is still another place waiting to be discovered in the Hinterlands.

This leads one to believe that there will be a subplot explaining the nature of the Hinterlands and how it is connected to the other festivals.

The publication was originally scheduled for release on July 5; however, the date was moved because the publisher encountered issues with their supply chain.

Long Live the Pumpkin Queen Plot

After a whirlwind courtship with her true love, Jack, who Sally cherishes with every inch of her fabric seams, Sally Skellington is now the official and newly minted Pumpkin Queen.

If only she could say the same thing about her new duty as Queen of Halloween Town. Sally can’t help but wonder if all she’s done is trade her confinement under Dr. FInkelstein for a different cage, albeit a golden one, now that she’s been thrust into the limelight and given a variety of queenly responsibilities to fulfil.

However, when Sally and Zero unintentionally discover a long-lost doorway to an ancient realm known as Dream Town in the forest Hinterlands, she will unknowingly set in motion a chain of sinister events that put her future as Pumpkin Queen, as well as the future of Halloween Town itself, in jeopardy.

Will Sally’s future become her darkest… well, nightmare, if she is unable to save the community that she has come to call home while also coming to terms with what it means to be true to herself?

Related Articles: Virgin River Season 4 Release Date & Time Netflix, Cast, Synopsis, and More!

Storyline of Long Live the Pumpkin Queen

In the book, Sally makes a mistake that unwittingly lets a mysterious evil loose in Halloween Town. This causes Jack and Sally, who are blissfully married, to have their lives turned upside down for a short period of time.

The relationship between Jack and Sally is put through a series of tests during the course of the tale. Sally assumes the role of the Pumpkin Queen and starts on a journey to the other holiday worlds, one of which has never been explored before.

This is done because Jack and the entire holiday world itself are in danger. Along the journey, she unearths mysteries concerning the means by which the world can be saved and grapples with fresh information regarding the life she led in the past.

FAQs- People Also Ask

Long live the Pumpkin Queen, a film?

The Nightmare Before Christmas, a 1993 Shea Ernshaw movie, will have a 2022 sequel called Long Live the Pumpkin Queen.

Are Sally and Jack married?

The main character Sally is back in the upcoming sequel book Long Live the Pumpkin Queen, when she marries Jack Skellington and discovers her new role as the Pumpkin Queen in Halloween Town.

Sally: Is she the corpse bride?

Emily the Corpse Bride and Victoria Everglot are Sally’s counterparts in Tim Burton’s “Corpse Bride”. In “Grim Tales From Below,” Sally makes an appearance.

To Know More, Visit Our Website: Thewhistlernews