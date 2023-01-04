Los Angeles man nabbed in Fresno County with 11 pounds of pure Fentanyl, authorities say

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – FRESNO, Calif. On Tuesday, a 23-year-old guy from Los Angeles was taken into custody in Fresno County. According to the deputies, the man was found to have 11 pounds of pure fentanyl as well as over a pound of heroin inside his vehicle.

According to the investigators, Pedro Miranda-Muro, 23, from Los Angeles was discovered in the region of Interstate 5 and Highway 33 close to Cantua Creek. When the vehicle was searched, the drugs were discovered inside. According to the investigators, the heroin had a street value of roughly $12,000 while the fentanyl had a street worth of approximately $230,000.

According to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office, Miranda-Muro was eligible for the “Zero Dollar Emergency Bail Rule” that was adopted by COVID in 2020. Officials have established beyond a reasonable doubt that he was not present at the Fresno County Jail on Tuesday evening.

A man in Medford was caught with enough fentanyl to kill.

On Christmas night, law enforcement in White City made an arrest of a suspected drug dealer who was in possession of enough fentanyl to kill up to 46,500 people. The suspect was later freed from the Jackson County Jail after his bail was set at $7,500.

According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, Tomas William Contento, 42, of Medford was in possession of 93 grammes of powdered fentanyl in several colours, multiple baggies containing fentanyl, a digital scale, and $1,027 in cash. Contento was also carrying a digital scale.

In an effort to attract teenagers and young people, drug dealers have begun colouring fentanyl, creating what is being referred to as “rainbow fentanyl.”

Fentanyl is a potent opioid that is produced in a laboratory. It is approximately one hundred times more lethal than arsenic. An average human can be fatally affected by just two milligrammes of pure fentanyl, and one gramme of the substance is equivalent to one gramme milligramme.

The vehicle was searched for narcotics.

A deputy of the sheriff’s office who was on routine patrol in White City on Christmas night around 9:50 p.m. found a driver passed out behind the wheel of a Subaru in front of the Fast and Easy Mart along Antioch Road in White City, as stated in an affidavit that establishes probable cause for the incident. There was no one else in the parking lot after the market had closed for the day. According to the affidavit, the car was parked in a manner that caused it to cross diagonally across many parking places.

At first, the deputy was unable to rouse Contento, who was operating the vehicle. According to the sheriff’s office, the deputy observed considerable quantities of fentanyl on Contento’s lap and phoned for backup after making the arrest. The body cam video of the arrest was distributed on Thursday along with a news statement about the case.

A spike strip was placed in front of Contento’s Subaru since there was a possibility that he was under the influence of intoxicants and could attempt to run. Minutes thereafter, backup deputies arrived on the scene. According to the sheriff’s office, deputies were able to wake up Contento, take control of the drugs, and then place him under arrest.

According to the affidavit, it appeared as though Contento had been in the middle of selling drugs on Christmas when he passed out behind the wheel and was found by police.

According to the affidavit, the deputy who discovered Contento wrote that “Tomas’ phone rang many times while we were on the scene.” “The same individual sent Tomas a message stating, “Be there in two minutes,” as if the two of them were about to meet. While I was on the scene, a truck pulled into the parking lot, but it did not stay for long. There was not a single open shop in the neighbourhood.”

This past Tuesday in Jackson County Circuit Court, Contento appeared for his arraignment on two charges of unlawful possession of a controlled drug. According to the records from the court, one of the allegations against him states that he was in possession of dealer amounts of fentanyl, cash, a scale, and tools needed to package drugs for sale.

A judge decided that Contento’s bail should be set at $7,500. On Thursday, court documents were filed that showed a relative had posted a security deposit in order to get him freed from jail. In most cases, individuals are required to post 10% of the total amount of the bond, which in this instance would have equaled $750.

Final Words:

