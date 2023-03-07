Luka Doncic Height: How Tall Is Luka Doncic?

With his selection to the NBA All-NBA second consecutive year, Luka Doncic’s career is flourishing. His excellent 27.7 PPG, 8 RPG, and 8.6 APG season figures for 2020–21. Also, this is only his third season in the league.

Before entering the NBA, Doncic was a relatively obscure player to basketball fans. But his overwhelming play in a crowded league has captured the attention of millions.

There is still some mystery around him, including one regarding his height. How tall is Luka Doncic exactly?

Although there has been considerable debate regarding this straightforward measurement, we believe the correct answer is 6’8″. Let’s start from the beginning and examine this strange tale.

Quick Facts

Full Name Luka Doncic Birth Date February 28, 1999 Birth Place Ljubljana, Slovenia Zodiac Sign Pisces Nick Name The Matador, El Matador, Cool Hand, The Don, Wonder Boy, El Niño Maravilla, Swaggy L, Luka Legend, Too Easy Religion Christianity Nationality Slovenian Ethnicity White Father’s Name Sasa Doncic Mother’s Name Mirjam Poterbin Siblings Unknown Education Osnovna Sola Mirana Jarca Age 22 years old (as of June 2021) Height 6 feet 7 Inches (or 201 cm) Weight 230 pounds (or 104 kg) Body Build Athletic Hair Colour Light Brown Eye Colour Green Married No Partner Anamaria Goltes Children None Profession Basketball Player Position in team Point Guard and Shooting Guard Shoots Right Jersey Number #77 Affiliations Union Olimpija, Real Madrid, Dallas Mavericks (Current) Net Worth $25 million Salary $37,096,500 Social Media Twitter: @luka7doncic

Instagram: @lukadoncic

Facebook: @LukaDoncic

Average NBA Height

Luka is somewhat taller than the 6’7″ NBA player average, placing him in that group. Yet the rest of his performance is far above average. In just his third season in the league, he is already getting superstar praises. Hearing that he is average in at least one category must be comforting.

Luka’s Height

The Dallas Mavs organisation was uncertain about Luka’s actual height going into Draft night. While the Mavs’ general manager appeared set on 6’7″, head coach Rick Carlisle alternated between 6’7″ and 6’8″.

Doncic’s height was listed as 6’7′′ when he joined Training Camp, despite the fact that the Mavs’ official website measured him at 6’6′′.

Why The Confusion?

Several NBA players who are on the cusp of a certain height tend to overestimate their actual size. Contrarily, 6’11” cuspers work to dispel the stereotype of seven-footers.

Some players still object to being referred to as a seven-footer, despite the fact that “big guys” are no longer restricted to just grabbing rebounds and shooting layups.

NBA players under 6’0″ like to bulk up to that height so that opponents will view them differently (I’m looking at you, Allen Iverson).

Luka’s Height Advantage

In the past six to seven years, the NBA has done away with fixed positions, which has helped Luka’s domination on the court. Doncic is listed on the Mavs’ roster page as a guard/forward. Yet if you watch a Mavs game, you’ll see that he often starts the offence like a typical point guard would.

In fact, according to Player Usage Rate, which gauges how frequently a player gets the ball in a game, Luka placed eighth in the league.

Even in the middle of the 2000s, if a 6’8″ player handled the ball as often as Luka does, people would be comparing him to Magic Johnson. Incidentally, Luka’s use rate from this season is 10 points higher than Magic’s highest usage rate from his entire career.

Consider how long Luka keeps the ball in his possession, and compare it to the 6’2″ to 6’3″ average height of an NBA point guard. On the court, he has a huge height advantage.

Being close to 6’8″ helps Luka complete drives over lesser opponents and get to the basket. See what Doncic recently accomplished in the 2021 Playoffs versus Patrick Beverly. His 6’8″ stature assisted him in posting up the smaller opponent, and his height then provided him with a clear path to the basket.

The only minor flaw in Doncic’s game is his extremely slow shooting release. Yet, your shot selection improves when you’re 6’8″ and being guarded by defenders who are a few inches shorter than you.

Each player will tell you how firing the ball at a shorter defender gives them more confidence. It significantly aids in making shots.

Final Thoughts

If his statistics and on-court skills keep getting better, we might ultimately be talking about Luka Doncic as one of the greatest players to ever lace up on an NBA court. Despite having played in the NBA for only three years, he is that unique.

. .. Several sources have given Luka’s height as ranging from 6’6″ to 6’9″. He has benefited from playing the game as a big ball handler, regardless of his size. No of how tall he actually is, he will be a Hall of Famer barring a severe injury.

