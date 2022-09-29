Mackenzie Scott Net Worth: How Much Did She Contribute To Amazon?

MacKenzie Bezos is an author and journalist in addition to being a generous donor. A number of her pieces, including “The Twisting of Luther Albright,” have won literary awards. After 25 years of marriage, she and ex-husband Jeff Bezos decided to divorce and entered into negotiations. Many aspiring businesswomen look up to her as a role model because she is the third richest woman in the world right now.

Although you may be familiar with MacKenzie Bezos, do you know her age, height, and wealth in the year 2020? This article provides information on MacKenzie Bezos that you may not have known before, including her brief biography-wiki, professional and personal history, current net worth, age, height, weight, and more. I guess we could get started if you’re ready.

Early Life & Biography Of Mackenzie

MacKenzie S. Tuttle is the name under which MacKenzie Bezos was born. She entered the world on April 7, 1970, in San Francisco, California. Her dad was an accountant and her mom stayed at home to raise the family.

She always loved books and crafting stories ever since she was a kid. She wanted to be a journalist, so her parents always pushed her to do well in school. She penned a 142-page manuscript she titled “The Book Worm” when she was just six years old.

In 1988, she received her diploma from Connecticut’s Hotchkiss School. In 1992, she graduated from Princeton University with honors in English.

Personal Life Of Mackenzie

MacKenzie first encountered Jeff Bezos at the New York City offices of the hedge fund firm DE Shaw. They began dating in 1993 and tied the knot the following year. They uprooted and headed west, settling in Seattle.

Additionally, she established and still leads the anti-bullying group Bystander Revolution in 2014. Separation announcement from MacKenzie and Jeff Bezos was made public on January 9, 2019.

Jeff Bezos retained 75% of the couple’s Amazon stock and her voting rights during their April 4, 2019 divorce, while MacKenzie received $35.6 billion in Amazon stock. She announced that she would be keeping the Bezos surname rather than returning to her birth name. This change catapulted her into the upper echelons of society, making her the third-wealthiest woman in the world instantaneously and one of the world’s wealthiest persons as of February 2020.

Age, Height, And Weight Of Mackenzie

MacKenzie is currently 52 years old as of the 29th of September 2022 due to the fact that she was born on April 7, 1970. Her weight is 60 kilograms, and she has a height of 1.7 meters.

Career Of Mackenzie

After finishing college, MacKenzie had the opportunity to gain valuable experience by working as Tony Morrison’s research assistant. Aside from that, she worked a variety of different professions in the beginning of her career. She looks up to Tony Morrison as her spiritual leader.

Her first book, which was titled “The Testing of Luther Albright,” was nearly finished after she had spent almost ten years working on it. The story revolves around the difficult times that arise in the life of a loving father when both his work and his family are placed in jeopardy. The book was an instant hit, and critics had nothing but good things to say about it.

She went so far as to publish her review of the best-selling book “The Everything Store: Jeff Bezos and the Age of Amazon,” which received a lot of positive feedback. After that, she received considerable fame all over the world. In addition to these important pieces, she is known for ‘The Testing of Luther Albright’ (2005) and ‘Traps’ (2013).

Awards & Achievements Of Mackenzie

For her outstanding contributions, she has received numerous accolades and honors. Because of her hard work, Jeff gave her a glowing review. Other than that, she’s incredibly bright and has been nominated for a number of accolades throughout the course of her career.

Net worth & Salary Of Mackenzie Bezos In 2022

As of September 2022, after her divorce from ex-husband Jeff Bezos, journalist/novelist MacKenzie Bezos is expected to have a net worth of $46 billion.

The couple announced their breakup in April 2019, at which point she jumped from being the fourth richest woman in the world to the third. She and her ex-husband gave away a quarter of their Amazon stock to charity without losing their leadership position.

MacKenzie Bezos is well-known for her contributions to literature and charity. Moreover, she has served as a role model to aspiring female businesswomen all around the world. She wed Jeff, whom she’d met in New York, in 1993.

FAQs – People Also Ask

How much did MacKenzie Scott contribute to Amazon?

Scott obtained 25% of Bezos’ Amazon shares, or nearly 4% of the company, in their 2019 divorce, at a time when Amazon’s market capitalization had risen to $1.5 trillion. Scott’s fortune is now above $46 billion, as reported by Forbes.

How much money did MacKenzie Scott receive?

Scott obtained a 4% share in Amazon, at the time valued approximately $36 billion, as part of the divorce settlement.

