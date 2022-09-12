MacOS 13 Ventura Release Date: Substantial Upgrades To Its Flagship Operating Systems In 2022

Two days after Apple unveiled the iPhone 14 along with the release dates for iOS 16, watchOS 9, and tvOS 16, macOS 13 Ventura beta 7 is at last accessible to developers.

Apple’s desktop operating system for Macintosh computers, macOS Ventura (version 13), is the nineteenth major update of the software.

It was unveiled on June 6, 2022, during WWDC 2022 as macOS Monterey’s replacement. Following the home state naming method that was introduced with OS X Mavericks, it is named after the city of Ventura in California.

The initial developer version was made available on June 6, 2022, while the initial public beta was made available on July 11, 2022.

22A5342f is the current build. The main focus of macOS 13 Ventura is on continuity features, including as the capability to begin a FaceTime call on the Mac and move effortlessly to the iPhone or iPad.

MacOS 13 Ventura Release Date

There’s a significant probability that an iPad and Mac event will take place in October if Apple intends to release macOS Ventura and iPadOS 16 in that month.

It wouldn’t be unexpected to see the business conduct an event in October to reveal these new products and release the most recent software to support them at the same time, as rumours regarding the 10th generation iPad, iPad Pro with M2 processor, and some new Macs continue to circulate.

To be concerned about it, though, is still at least a month away. Let’s concentrate on and enjoy all of Apple’s announcements from today’s event for the time being.

The Apple Watch Ultra, Dynamic Island on the iPhone 14 Pro, and the improved noise cancellation of the AirPods Pro 2 are all worthy of excitement right now.

Apple also provided release candidates for watchOS 9, tvOS 16, and iOS 16 to developers after the event. However, in some circumstances, Apple has been known to seed a second release candidate as well. Normally, this is the last build before the public version is made available to all users.

A release candidate for macOS Ventura has not yet been seeded by Apple, which is significant. Following the beta 6 of macOS Ventura, Apple has not issued any updates. Also arriving in October is macOS Ventura.

MacOS 13 Ventura Features

With the new Stage Manager feature in macOS Ventura, switching between tasks is made simpler by automatically grouping all of your Mac’s windows and programmes into one screen. With macOS Ventura, you can use Continuity Camera to use your iPhone as a webcam. Your Mac will immediately switch to using your iPhone as the camera input when you bring your iPhone close to it. This wireless switchover also applies to other devices. By activating this function, you’ll also get Centre Stage on any Mac because it uses the iPhone’s Ultra-Wide sensor to keep you in the centre of the frame as you move around. When utilising Continuity Camera, there is also a Desk View option, which acts as an above camera to simultaneously display your desk and face. With the release of macOS Ventura, Mail received a number of enhancements, one of which was better search, which provides more precise and comprehensive results. If you haven’t received a reply but Mail believes you are anticipating one, you’ll also be able to Undo Send, Schedule Send, and get a reminder to Follow Up. If an attachment is left off, it will notify you as well. With macOS Ventura, Spotlight’s image search will be improved, enabling you can locate images directly from Spotlight in your Photos, Messages, Notes, Finder, and the web. The option to modify a message was added to Messages with the most recent software versions for iPhone, iPad, and Mac. Additionally, you can mark any message as unread and you can choose to delete a recent message if it was sent within the last 15 minutes. Additionally, SharePlay will soon be available in Messages, enabling you to continue your chat while watching the most recent episode of your favourite television programme or listening to a brand-new music. Shared playback controls will keep you and your contact in sync at all times. Additionally, there will be improved teamwork, allowing you to share notes, presentations, reminders, Safari Tab Groups, and more. This will allow you to start working together right away and see updates in the Message thread.

MacOS Ventura Public Beta Installation

To sign up for the public MacOS beta programme, use Safari on your Mac and navigate to beta.apple.com.

Select the macOS Public Beta Access Utility to download it. This will let you to mount the disc image and execute the package installer to install the macOS Ventura public beta profile on your computer.

The macOS Ventura public beta is available for download by choosing “System Preferences” from the Apple menu, then choosing “Software Update.”

To start installing the public beta of macOS Ventura, choose “Upgrade Now.”

Though some users report that the macOS Ventura beta update just instals itself automatically, if you wish to download a complete macOS Ventura beta installer, check here to find those links going to Apple servers.

MacOS 13 Ventura Supporting Devices

Although there are a few Macs that are excluded this time around, Apple is usually nice about maintaining older machines with its latest software. Additionally, even though the software will run on your Mac, you might not get all the new capabilities.

iMac: 2017 and later

iMac Pro: 2017 and later

MacBook Air: 2018 and later

MacBook Pro: 2017 and later

Mac Pro: 2019 and later

Mac mini: 2018 and later

MacBook: 2017 and later

FAQs- People Also Ask

Is it possible to upgrade from macOS Ventura beta to final?

Yes, you will be able to update to the final version of macOS Ventura immediately from the beta when it becomes available in the fall. It will do so using the Software Update method.

How do I report issues or defects with the beta of macOS Ventura?

You may even have the opportunity to influence the development of macOS Ventura as a beta tester by providing Apple with feedback and bug reports directly. After installing the Ventura beta, you can access the Feedback Assistant app from your Dock to complete this.

Is Monterey the new version of macOS?

The newest version of Apple’s macOS operating system, macOS Monterey, was unveiled on June 7 at the 2021 Worldwide Developers Conference.

