Man Killed During Drive-By Shooting In Boyle Heights; Authorities Believe Incident May Be Gang-Related

The identity of a man who was shot and died in what police said they suspect was a drive-by, gang-related shooting in Boyle Heights was released on Tuesday by the office of the coroner. The man was 51 years old.

A spokeswoman for the Los Angeles Police Department told City News Service on Saturday that officers were called to the location of 2739 1/2 Wabash Avenue,

which is between North Mott Street and Forest Avenue. When officers arrived, they discovered that Andrew Gutierrez was standing outside of a house when a car drove by slowly and someone inside the car opened fire on him.

According to the documents kept by the coroner, Gutierrez was sent to a hospital after being found injured by paramedics from the Los Angeles Fire Department. There, he was subsequently pronounced dead.

According to the police, the vehicle that was engaged in the shooting was drove away from the area. There is no information provided about the vehicle or the suspect.

There is currently no additional information available on either the culprit or the victim; however, investigators believe the shooting may have been tied to gang activity.

This is the fourth homicide that has been recorded in Boyle Heights so far in 2018.

The specifics of a deadly stabbing that occurred in the afternoon of March 14 close to the intersection of Rio Vista Avenue and Short Street have not been released by the police.

