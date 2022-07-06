Mandy Harvey Net Worth 2022, Husband, Children, Education, and All You Want To Know!

“America’s Got Talent” contestant Amanda Lynn Harvey (born January 2, 1988) is an American jazz singer and songwriter who rose to fame after appearing on the show’s 17th season. Mandy is unique in that she is completely deaf, having gone deaf at the age of 18. It didn’t stop her, though; since 2009’s “Smile,” her debut album, she’s released a total of five studio albums.

Colorado is where Mandy spent her formative years, where she developed an early interest in music and underwent a series of surgical procedures that only postponed the onset of her complete hearing loss.

Mandy, on the other hand, took advantage of her talent and began performing in talent shows at Longmont High School, where she was recognized and encouraged to pursue a professional music career. A few years after graduating from high school in 2006, Mandy enrolled in Colorado State University to study music and pursue a degree in vocal music education, but she lost her hearing and had to drop out due to financial difficulties.

Early Life And Biography Of Mandy Harvey

Celebrated Name: Mandy Harvey Real Name/Full Name: Mandy Harvey Gender: Female Age: 34 years old Birth Date: January 2, 1988 Birth Place: Cincinnati, Ohio Nationality: American Height: 160cm Weight: 64kgs Sexual Orientation: Straight Marital Status: Married Husband/Spouse (Name): Travis Children/Kids (Son and Daughter): Yes (sarah)

Amanda Lynn Harvey was born on January 2, 1988, in Cincinnati, Ohio. Valerie Harvey, a public school teacher, is Joe Harvey’s beautiful daughter. When she was two years old, she and her family moved to Florida.

Mandy has three brothers and sisters, and she has been singing since she was four years old. She took part in so many competitions that she was named Longmont High School’s “Top Female Vocalist” in 2006.

A connective tissue disorder struck her at age 18, and she began to experience recurrent hearing loss. Her family relocated to Longmont, Colorado, when she was ten years old. At Twin Peaks Charter School, she was a student

In 2006, she enrolled in the vocal performance program at Colorado State University. After that, she was unable to continue her education because of her diminished hearing. When she returned to Longmont, she enrolled in community college courses in sign language.

Education

When Amanda Lynn Harvey was a student at Colorado State University, she was studying vocal music education, and she released her first single, “It’s a Wonderful Life.”

Career

After losing her hearing, Mandy enrolled in a local college to learn sign language. After that, she took a year off from singing, but she continued to play guitar with her father during that time as well.

She and her father listened to the song “Come Home” by One Republic, and her father encouraged her to record it at home. She was surprised at how well she sang it, and now she has a burning desire to pursue a career as a singer.

A jazz pianist named Mark Sloniker met her at Jay’s Bistroin Fort Collins and that was when her career took a positive turn.

Despite her inability to hear her own voice, she began to perform on a regular basis. Several of her albums were recorded at the Dazzle Jazz Lounge in Denver. “Smile” was well-received by critics.

Mandy auditioned for “American’s Got Talent,” a talent search show on reality television. She wowed the judges and even the audience with her performance. As a result, Simon Cowell pressed the golden buzzer, advancing her directly to the competition’s live shows.

Awards And Achievements

When she was a senior at Longmont High School in 2006, she was named “The Top Female Vocalist.” America’s Got Talent Season 12 was one of her greatest accomplishments.

She was able to gain exposure and a fan base as a result of the show. VSA international soloist award in 2011 she won. She went on to perform at the Kennedy Center later that night.

Personal Life, Husband, Children

Her relationship status continues to enthrall a large number of people. In addition to her performance on America’s Got Talent, the public’s attention was drawn to the couple’s love for one another.

Mandy and Travis have been married for a while. The fans were amused by the chemistry between them and the ease with which they were able to communicate after her husband learned sign language.

Mandy, on the other hand, has kept little information about her husband Travis a secret from the public. Sarah Travis, their lovely daughter, is the fruit of their union.

Net Worth Of Mandy Harvey 2022

She has sung her way to the top of the music industry. According to a report in July 2022, the former TV star and musician has a projected net worth of $2 million, which she has earned over the past decade through her music career.

If she made it to the finals at America, her talent must have earned her a substantial sum of money. In addition to performing music, she also works as a motivational speaker, traveling the world to uplift others.

Mandy Harvey overcame the limitations imposed by her health condition to become the accomplished singer she is today. Through her vocals, it is clear that she has pushed herself to the limit in order to achieve her full potential. Many people look up to Mandy because she is a self-assured woman who believes in her own abilities.

