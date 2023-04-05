“Manhunt Underway: Suspect Escapes After Stabbing At North Hollywood Metro Station”

A stabbing was reported at the North Hollywood Metro Station on Lankershim Boulevard at approximately 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, and the Los Angeles Police Department responded to the scene.

After reportedly stabbing another man who was 35 years old, a male who was roughly 40 years old ran away from the scene. The victim initially rejected the idea of receiving medical treatment, but in the end, they were taken to the hospital in an ambulance.

On March 6, the Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority inaugurated its Metro Ambassador Pilot Program. As part of this initiative, over 300 ambassadors were dispersed around the Metro bus and rail system to assist with enhancing safety.

During the tumultuous situation that unfolded in the heart of downtown Los Angeles on Wednesday evening, one person was brought to the hospital with a stab wound. At the same time, a possible suspect ran away from the police after being handcuffed.

Officer Melissa Podany, a spokesperson for the Los Angeles Police Department, stated that officers responded to reports of a stabbing at approximately 5:40 p.m. near the junction of 7th and Flower streets in downtown Los Angeles.

According to Podany, the victim was “conscious and breathing” when they took them to the hospital. He also added that investigators swiftly submitted a request to shut down B Line trains because they were afraid that the suspects may have fled into the nearby 7th Street/Metro Center station.

A representative for the Los Angeles Metro stated that the trains were not disabled; nonetheless, one entrance to the station was closed for approximately half an hour. Podany stated that while police were hunting for suspects, they attempted to shut down an alley that was located adjacent to Wilshire Boulevard and Lebanon Street.

According to a law enforcement source who spoke under the condition of anonymity to discuss the “fluid situation,” initial police radio chatter suggested as many as seven individuals. According to the source, at least one person who had been held by law enforcement as a person of interest and was shackled was able to get away from the cops.

It was not apparent whether the individual was thought to have been the person who committed the stabbing or whether they had been apprehended. According to the source, as of 8:30 p.m., there were several people in police custody; however, no one had been formally booked on suspicion of having committed the assault.

