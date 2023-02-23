The Marcus King Band’s leader, Marcus King, is an American musician and composer. His debut album, El Dorado, which was nominated for a Grammy, is extremely well known. Marcus King’s net worth is projected to be around $1.5 million as of 2023.

Who is Marcus King?

Full Name Marcus King Date of Birth March 11, 1996 Age 26 years old Born Place Greenville, South Carolina Profession Musician, singer Net Worth $1.5 million Wife Briley Hussey

Marcus King is a South Carolina-born blues/rock musician. For his debut album, El Dorado, he was nominated for a 63rd Grammy Award. The Marcus King Band, of which Marcus is the guitarist and lead singer, is well-known.

King was born in Greenville, South Carolina, on March 11, 1996. Marvin King, a well-known blues guitarist in South Carolina, was his father. Similarly, his grandfather was a well-known and well-liked musician in the area. In terms of schooling, he obtained a GED after leaving high school in his junior year.

Marcus King Net Worth & Career

Marcus King began playing the guitar when he was very young. When he was about eight years old, he started performing alongside his father. When he contributed to one of his father’s albums, he was 11 years old. He began performing live with his own band when he was in his teenage years.

King and his band would juggle nighttime club performances. He eventually dropped out of high school to pursue a career in music. Instead, he adopted an intellectual approach to music by studying his favourite guitarists, such as Albert King, B. B. King, Merle Haggard, and Waylon Jennings as well as Duane Allman, the co-founder of The Allman Brothers Band.

Marcus additionally pursued jazz performance and theory at the Greenville Fine Arts Center. He gained notoriety in 2014 after a YouTube video of him performing at Norman’s Guitars garnered millions of views. He then declared that El Dorado, his debut solo album, would be released in 2019.

In his Easy Eye Studio, The Black Keys’ Dan Auerbach produced King’s debut album. On January 17, 2020, Fantasy Records published the album. As he released the album, the news organisation, Associated Press, identified it as an undeniable high point of 2020. He released his second album, Young Blood, on August 26, 2022, following the release of his debut album.

His second album was likewise produced by Dan Auerbach. The album garnered favourable reviews and landed at No. 1 on Billboard’s Top Blues Albums Chart. Melinda Newman of Billboard, a music and entertainment publication, also referred to the album as a staggeringly confident production.

Since June 2012, King has been posting videos on his own YouTube channel. On June 22, 2012, he posted his first video, which was a live performance by him and his band at Chicora Alley in downtown Greenville. After three years, he posted his second video—a lyric video for the song I Won’t be Here—on YouTube.

He posted a video of himself singing his live song, Dyin’, in March 2016. The video has received over 1.8 million views as of right now. On November 12, 2019, King released the official music video for The Well, a song from his debut solo album. Around 3.9 million people have watched the music video, which has gotten overwhelmingly positive feedback.

On August 26, 2022, Marcus released a live performance of the song It’s Too Late from his second album. The official audio versions of more tracks from his second album were then shared by him. On February 8, 2023, he posted his most recent YouTube video, an acoustic rendition of the song “Hard Working Man.”

Marcus King Net Worth

As of 2023, Marcus King’s estimated net worth was $1.5 million. From selling his songs and albums, as well as from appearing in live concerts, he has earned a sizeable sum of money. Also, his self-titled YouTube channel generates up to $40,000 in cash annually for him.

Marcus King’s Wife & Personal Life

At the Schermerhorn Symphony Center in Nashville on February 19, 2023, Marcus King wed Briley Hussey in a magnificent ceremony.

Hussey, the newlywed, revealed that Marcus had been referring to her as the “small bird” ever since they first met. Given that Leah Blevins sang the lyrics to her song Little Bird, “We Got Married on a Sunday,” during their wedding ceremony.

Marcus said he wanted a nice and understated wedding ceremony. The reception, however, was to be the exact opposite, with lots of colours, lively linens, candles, and lights. The newlyweds and their large group of loving guests dined on a delectable dinner served by Chef’s Market at the celebration.

Conclusion

