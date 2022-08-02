Mario Kart Wave 2 Release Date: New DLC For Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Introduces A Twist, A Whole New Track

Waluigi’s DS-era circuit is likely to be the most well-liked return among the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe DLC wave 2 release date offers, the other courses that are included in the Turnip and Propeller cups are certainly not going to be a letdown for players. The Turnip Cup includes three different courses: the classic Mario Circuit 3 from the first Super Mario Kart, the modern city-dash New York Minute from Mario Kart Tour, and the N64 train-track-crossing Kalimari Desert.

The Propeller Cup features an additional Tour track in Sydney Spirit, a GBA classic cold one in Snow Land, Mario Kart Wii’s infamous Mushroom Gorge, and a brand-new track called Sky-High Sundae, which, as you can imagine, is absolutely full of delicious desserts. The Propeller Cup is another exciting line-up.

Mario Kart Wave 2 Release Date and Price

On August 4, 2022, the second instalment of the downloadable content for Mario Kart 8 Deluxe will become available. Fans of the Nintendo Switch version of the game will receive 48 new courses, the most of which are remastered versions of previous levels, if they purchase the Booster Course Pass, which is essentially Mortal Kombat 9.

This is the same price as Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, which has already been purchased. Priced at $24.99, the expansion pack is available for purchase by players. Owners of the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pass will get access to all 48 of the courses that are part of their membership. This service costs an individual $50, which is a $30 increase from the standard NSO fee of $20. Previously, people paid only $10 for the NSO.

The price of an annual family membership is $80, which can be split between two and eight members of the same household. In addition to the Booster Course Pack, fans will have access to a game library featuring titles for both the Sega Genesis and the Nintendo 64 systems. In addition to that, the Animal Crossing: New Horizons Happy Home Paradise downloadable content is bundled in with the service.

There hasn’t been much talk of a new game in the Mario Kart series, despite the fact that fans are hoping for another instalment in the franchise. During the development of Mario Kart 9, the Booster Course Pack will be released at staggered intervals in order to keep gamers interested and satisfied.

If you haven’t played Mario Kart 8 Deluxe in a while, or if you’ve never picked up the game before, now is the ideal moment to do so. When the second wave of downloadable content (DLC) is finally made available to players on August 4, 2022, they will be able to compete on updated courses with their favourite characters.

‘Mario Kart 8 Deluxe’ Booster Course Pass Second Wave Details

The games that will be accessible as part of the second wave of content have been revealed by Nintendo. There will be two new cups: the “Turnip” cup and the “Propeller” cup. Both of these cups will feature a total of four courses.

The following is a list of the games on which each of the tracks that are included in the first wave of the Booster Pass were initially featured:

Turnip Cup

New York Minute, Mario Kart Tour

Mario Circuit 3, Super Mario Kart

Kalimari Desert, Mario Kart 64

Waluigi Pinball, Mario Kart DS

Propeller Cup

Sydney Sprint, Mario Kart Tour

Snow Land, Mario Kart: Super Circuit

Mushroom Gorge, Mario Kart Wii

Sky-High Sundae, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (new course)

Where to Purchase a Booster Course Pass for “Mario Kart 8 Deluxe”

Both the Nintendo e-shop (Nintendo.co.uk) and ShopTo (£16.85; ShopTo.net) are presently selling the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe booster course pass. The Mario Kart 8 Deluxe booster course pass can be purchased on the Nintendo e-shop.

The booster course pass is also going to be bundled together with the expansion pack for Nintendo Switch Online. The Nintendo Switch Online service is a paid subscription for the Nintendo Switch console that enables users to play games online, save their progress in the cloud, and gain access to a library of classic games originally released for the Nintendo Entertainment System and the Super Nintendo Entertainment System.

Gas up your karts and put on a new set of tires, Wave 2 of the #MarioKart 8 Deluxe – Booster Course Pass arrives 8/4!



Available to Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack members at no additional cost, or on its own as paid DLC.https://t.co/n63HADbIyQ pic.twitter.com/jk2oEJhLFT — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) July 28, 2022

In addition to granting access to titles for the Nintendo 64 and Sega Mega Drive, the expansion pack is a more expensive version of this subscription that also grants players access to the downloadable content for Animal Crossing: New Horizons called Happy Home Paradise and a booster course pass. The service can be subscribed to for a period of one year for a starting price of £34.99 (Nintendo.co.uk) for a single user account or £59.99 (Nintendo.co.uk) for a family account.

