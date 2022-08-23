Is Mark Harmon’s Comeback To NCIS As Gibbs Still A Possibility?

The imminent return of Mark Harmon to NCIS It’s possible that a popular television show like “Naval Criminal Investigative Service” (NCIS) has millions of viewers. Since its debut in 2003, the popular crime drama series has continued to air for an uncountable number of years according to public demand. Mark Harmon, who plays the role of special agent Leroy Jethro Gibbs on the show, will finish his run on the series in October 2021.

However, fans will always remember him and his team for their ability to research a variety of crimes involving the Navy or Marine Corps. The majority of NCIS: New Orleans Season 19 has aired without longstanding cast member Mark Harmon, who has been absent for much of the season. Rumours have been circulating for the past few years that the actor would be leaving the CBS procedural, and ultimately, the beginning of the season saw his character, Gibbs, get dispatched on a significant mission that would take a long time to complete.

In an interview with Parade Magazine, Sean Murray, who plays the role of Special Agent Timothy McGee, commented on Mark Harmon’s absence. He revealed that even though Gibbs hasn’t been seen on NCIS since he left first, and even though he doesn’t know if and when he’ll return, Harmon is still a mainstay on the set of the show. Even though the actor, who is now 70 years old, does not appear on the show as frequently as he once did, it is comforting to know that he is still very much a part of it behind the scenes.

We can only hope that the fact that he still appears occasionally will encourage him to give the show another shot, even if it’s only for one or two episodes. Since Mark Harmon does not appear to be working on any future projects at the moment, there does not appear to be much of a barrier preventing him from returning to his role as Gibbs on NCIS. However, given that the current season is drawing to a close in a relatively short amount of time, viewers may have to wait until Season 20 before they get another chance to see Gibbs.

In the meantime, fans of not only NCIS but also fans of other series in the franchise are keeping their fingers crossed and waiting for the return of a much-loved character. Linda Hunt has not reprised her role as Hetty on NCIS: LA since the conclusion of the previous season for a variety of reasons, including COVID. It’s a shame that viewers will have to hold out for so long, despite the fact that it’s most likely that they’ll eventually get to see her in the next season.

But let’s keep our hopes up that we’ll be able to welcome Mark Harmon back to NCIS in the not-too-distant future. It would be an understatement to say that he is an essential component of the brand, and the prospect of him making a comeback as Gibbs would be extremely exciting. However, as you wait for news on that front, you may watch brand new episodes of the show whenever they appear on CBS on Monday evenings at nine o’clock eastern standard time!

Also Read:

Reason For Mark Harmon to leave NCIS

After performing the role of Gibbs for the past 18 years, starting back when the character was initially introduced in 2003, Mark has decided to step away from the programme. On October 11, 2021, Agent Gibbs had a showdown with his nemesis Paul Lemere, who was portrayed by Jason Wiles. After the fight, the case was solved, and Agent Gibbs sailed off into the sunset.

The character acknowledged that ever since he had to say goodbye to his family, he hadn’t experienced such a sense of tranquilly. Therefore, he chose not to take back his badge and instead sailed away on his boat – yes, one that he had been constructing in his basement – without turning around to look back. As early as June 2021, rumours concerning his departure from the company started to circulate.

He had planned to quit the show at the end of the 18th season, but he decided to stay on for the 19th season after it was discovered that the show might have been cancelled if he hadn’t returned. According to the Hollywood Reporter, Harmon secured a contract to continue working on NCIS for the next 19th season; however, the terms of the agreement stipulated that he would only participate in select episodes.

Although it has been established that Mark will be departing the show, it should be noted that his character will not be seen again in the NCIS universe in the foreseeable future. Steve Binder, who is in charge of running the show, has stated that Harmon will come back to the programme in some form as a guest star in subsequent seasons because he is still an essential component to the success of the show.

Binder explains: “Mark continues to be an indispensable component of the programme in both his capacity as an executive producer and as a close personal friend. “Our compass has always been to stay true to the people we create, and that truth has always directed the stories we tell and the paths those characters take.

“In conclusion, with regard to the path that Gibbs will take in the future, as faithful viewers of the show may have observed over the course of its run. Never assume that Leroy Jethro Gibbs won’t come through for you.” Harmon is still serving in his role as executive producer for the series, despite the fact that the actor who plays his character has not issued an official statement addressing the future of his character.

Replacement of Mark Harmon

Gary Cole, who became a series regular on NCIS for the 19th season, was rumored to be taking Gibbs’ place by a significant number of fans, who had previously speculated that Gibbs would be replaced. However, Gary portrays FBI Special Agent Alden Park, and it was announced that he would never be a replacement for Harmon. Instead, he will serve as a support to the team as they investigate. Therefore, as things stand, there is no confirmation on whether or not Gibbs will ever be replaced by a new cast member or a member of the cast that is already in place.

To Know More, Visit Our Website: thewhistlernews.com