“Massive Shelf Cloud Engulfs Downtown Chicago In Dramatic Display.”

It was discovered that the skies above Chicago were home to a menacing and towering shelf cloud.

If a violent thunderstorm is heading your way, the cloud is a warning sign, and you should seek shelter as soon as possible.

A video captures the cloud as it moves through the city, bringing with it gusts of wind of up to sixty miles per hour.

At first glance, the shelf cloud that appeared over Chicago early on Wednesday morning seemed like it was straight out of the movie “Independence Day.” But, there is no need to be alarmed because this terrifying-appearing formation is not a portent of the end of the world.

According to Mark Wysocki, a senior lecturer in the Earth and Atmospheric Sciences Department at Cornell University and the New York State climatologist, shelf clouds are quite common and can grow just about anyplace there is a thunderstorm building. In fact, shelf clouds are quite typical.

“Shelf clouds will form if you are able to generate a powerful thunderstorm or a line of thunderstorms. Hence, virtually anyplace between 50 degrees north and 50 degrees south of the equator, “Insider was informed by Wysocki.

According to Wysocki, it is imperative that you take refuge in the event that you observe one of these shelf clouds that resembles the apocalypse approaching you.

According to what Wysocki told Insider, “you really should seek shelter because as the cloud comes over you, the winds pick up from like 0 mph to 45-70 mph in no time at all once the cloud goes over you.”

A time-lapse video of the cloud moving over Chicago was posted to Twitter, and it may be viewed there.

According to the National Weather Service in Chicago, the region was under severe weather threats throughout the entirety of this morning, with heavy gusts and precipitation.

A meteorologist for CNN named Derek Van Dam tweeted that Chicago experienced wind gusts of up to 60 miles per hour as a result of a “strong” shelf cloud.

