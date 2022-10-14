Who Is The French Footballer Kylian Mbappé Dating ? Rumors Are He His Dating A Transgender Model

The 20th of December 1998 saw the birth of French professional footballer Kylian Mbappé Lottin, also known as Mbappé. In his current role, he is a forward for both the Paris Saint-Germain club that competes in Ligue 1 and the France national team.

Mbappé is widely regarded as one of the top players in the world thanks to his exceptional dribbling skills, remarkable speed, and finishing ability. According to reports, he also has the title of being the athlete who earns the most money in the world.

However, another reason why everyone is talking about Mbappe is because he recently started dating a new woman. After calling it quits with his ex-girlfriend Emma Smet, the striker for the French national team is said to have started dating a well-known model named Ines Rau quite some time ago. Various stories support this claim.

Also Read: How Is Christopher Lloyd Doing?

Who Is Kylian Mbappé?

The 2018 “FIFA World Cup” is where French professional football star Kylian Mbappé gained the most notoriety. Mbappé made history by becoming the earliest Frenchman to score in a “World Cup.”

His four goals at the end of the “World Cup” campaign earned him the “FIFA World Cup Best Young Player Award.” He has a “great football talent,” according to former player Arsène Wenger.

He has frequently been compared to players like Pelé and Thierry Henry in the media. Mbappé is renowned for his superb dribbling abilities as well as for his speed, creativity, and agility when he has the ball in his hands.

Mbappé signed a contract for €180 million with the French football team “Paris Saint-Germain” in 2017, making him the second-most expensive player in the world.

Kylian Mbappé Career

On December 2, 2015, Mbappé made his professional debut for “Monaco” against “SM Caen” in a “Ligue 1” match. He beat Thierry Henry’s previous record for the earliest first-team player at Monaco by making his debut at the age of 16 instead.

He became “Monaco’s” youngest goal scorer when he netted his first goal on February 20, 2016. Mbappé committed to ‘Monaco’ for three years on March 6. In a matchup against “Stade Rennais” in the “Coupe de la Ligue” on December 14, 2016, he recorded his first hat-trick for Monaco’s first team.

His team won against “Football Club de Metz” on February 11, 2017, thanks in part to his first hat-trick in “Ligue 1.” Since Jérémy Ménez in 2005, he became the player with the most hat tricks ever in “Ligue 1.”

The second-youngest football player from France to score in the “UEFA Champions League” did so on February 21. He contributed two goals to his team’s victory over “FC Nantes” on March 5. He scored on March 11 to give Monaco a 2-1 victory over “FC Girondins de Bordeaux.”

He aided Monaco in the UEFA Champions League’s quarterfinal run on March 15. Later, he assisted his club in reaching the semifinals by scoring a goal in the second leg of the competition. Juventus eventually eliminated “Monaco” from the “UEFA Champions League.” Mbappé finished the season with 26 goals, but his club still captured the Ligue 1 championship.

‘Paris Saint-Germain’ confirmed the loan signing of Mbappé on August 31. On September 8, he made his professional debut for “Paris Saint-Germain,” scoring a goal to help his club defeat “Metz.” When he scored against “Bayern Munich” on December 6, he made history as the player who had scored his tenth “Champions League” goal at the youngest age.

Mbappé was chosen to represent his country at the 2018 “FIFA World Cup” on May 17. On June 21, he assisted France in defeating Peru in a “Group C” encounter by scoring his first “World Cup” goal. He was named “Man of the Match” on June 30 for his role in France’s victory over Argentina.

He achieved the feat of scoring twice in a “World Cup” match during the game, joining the legendary Pelé as the second youngster to do so.

He assisted France in winning the coveted championship on July 15 by scoring a goal against Croatia in the “World Cup Final.” Additionally, he became the second adolescent to score in a “World Cup Final.” Mbappé received the “Best Young Player Award” for his outstanding World Cup performance.

He received his first career red card on September 1, 2018, when he received it during a match against “Nîmes Olympique.” He became the youngest player to score four goals in a “Ligue 1” game on October 8 against “Olympique Lyonnais” after scoring four goals.

Read More: Jennifer Aniston And Jon Hamm Dating?

Who Is Mbappe Girlfriend?

Kylian Mbappé is undoubtedly one of the most famous soccer players in the entire globe. The Frenchman has often been featured in the news due to his outstanding performances and goals, which have earned him widespread acclaim.

However, this time the attention of soccer France was drawn to the private life of the French player as he began seeing a transsexual model named Ines Rau.

After his relationship with Emma Smet came to an end, the Paris Saint-Germain striker is apparently seeing his new girlfriend, Ines Rau, who was the first transgender model to appear on the cover of Playboy magazine in 2017.

The first time that the couple was seen together was at the Cannes Film Festival, and then later, on the yacht, the football player was seen carrying his supermodel girlfriend around.

Who Is Ines Rau?

Rau, Mbappe’s girlfriend, was born to Algerian parents in France. The 32-year-old model had surgery to change her gender when she was just 16 years old. She publicly disclosed it when she was 24 years old.

Her claim to fame is being chosen “Playmate of the Month” by Playboy magazine in November 2017. Rau was the first openly transgender woman to appear on the cover of the renowned magazine, making this a historic occasion for both the publication and the LGBTQI+ community.

She released Woman, her autobiography, in 2018 after becoming well-known. She talked about having surgery to change her gender in her memoirs. “I feel as though the lock that had kept my spirit imprisoned for so long had finally broken open. This time, I’m completely a lady,” she declared.

“I went a very long time without revealing that I was transgender. I nearly forgot how frequently I dated. I was afraid of never finding a boyfriend and of coming off as strange. The football player’s fiancée is cited as adding, “You know, you should simply be who you are.” Mbappe and Rau have not acknowledged or rejected the rumours regarding their romance.

Kylian Mbappé Achievements

UEFA European Under-19 Championship Team of the Tournament: 2016

UNFP Ligue 1 Player of the Year: 2018–19, 2020–21, 2021–22

UNFP Ligue 1 Young Player of the Year: 2016–17, 2017–18, 2018–19

UNFP Ligue 1 Team of the Year: 2016–17, 2017–18, 2018–19, 2020–21,2021–22

UNFP Ligue 1 Player of the Month: April 2017, March 2018, August 2018, February 2019, February 2021, August 2021, February 2022

UEFA Champions League Squad of the Season: 2016–17, 2019–20, 2020–21

UEFA Champions League Team of the Season: 2021–22

FIFA FIFPro World11: 2018, 2019

Golden Boy Award: 2017

FIFA World Cup Best Young Player Award: 2018

FIFA World Cup Dream Team: 2018

Kopa Trophy: 2018

IFFHS Men’s World Team: 2018, 2021

French Player of the Year: 2018, 2019

UEFA Team of the Year: 2018

Ligue 1 Top Goalscorer: 2018–19, 2019–20, 2020–21, 2021–22

Ligue 1 Top assist provider: 2021–22

Globe Soccer Best Player of the Year: 2021

Onze de Bronze: 2019

UEFA Nations League Finals Golden Boot: 2021

Kylian Mbappé Net Worth

French soccer player Kylian Mbappé has a $150 million fortune after spending his entire career playing professionally. He receives one of the highest incomes of any soccer player in the world who plays professionally.

At the age of 19, Kylian had already accumulated about $25 million in profits from his salary and endorsements. He now earns an annual basic salary of $53 million along with an additional $10 million from sponsorships, increasing his total earnings before taxes to $63 million.

For More Trending & Entertainment Related News, Do Visit:- TheWhistlerNews.com