Megan Thee Stallion Net Worth 2022: What Did She Think Of Kim Kardashian’s Earbuds?

Early Life And Biography Of Megan Thee Stallion

Real Name Megan Thee Stallion Profession Rapper, Singer, Song Writer Age 26 Birthplace Texas Nationalist American

Megan Jovon Ruth Pete, better known as Megan Thee Stallion, was born on February 15, 1995 in San Antonio, Texas. Her real name is Megan Thee Stallion. Pete’s family relocated to Houston not long after she was born, and it was there, in the South Park neighborhood, that her mother Holly, who is a rapper, brought up Pet

e. Pearland became their new home when she was 14 years old, and her mother moved there with her. Pete moved to Pearland, Texas, where she began writing her own raps and attended Pearland High School. After that, she signed up to become a student at Prairie View A&M University.

Pete began posting videos of herself rapping in a freestyle format to various social media platforms, most notably Instagram, while she was still a student. She started to amass a sizeable following after one of her videos gained widespread attention and went viral. Pete later chose to perform under the name Megan Thee Stallion as a result of the nickname “Megan the Stallion” that was given to her throughout her teenage years as a result of her tall stature and stocky build.

Career Of Megan Thee Stallion

Released in April of 2016, “Like a Stallion” was Megan Thee Stallion‘s debut single. The following year, with the EP “Make it Hot,” which included the hit tune “Last Week in HTx,” she made her professional commercial debut. Megan Thee Stallion became the first female rapper to sign with the independent Houston label 1501 Certified Entertainment in early 2018. Immediately after their March appearance at SXSW,

Tina Snow, an EP with ten tracks, was recently released. During the month of November of that year, she signed with 300 Entertainment. With her debut single “Is it Love This Time,” released in April 2019, Megan Thee Stallion debuted on the Billboard Hot 100 at position #65. Mixtape “Fever” and the track “Hot Girl Summer,” which featured Nicki Minaj and Ty Dolla Sign, contributed to her rising popularity. Megan Thee Stallion broke into the top 20 with “Hot Girl Summer,” which peaked at number 11 on the Billboard Hot 100.

After dropping “Diamonds” in early 2020, Megan Thee Stallion followed it up with the EP “Suga,” which featured the track “B.I.T.C.H.” Another one of its tunes, “Savage,” became a hit after it was featured in a TikTok dancing video uploaded by a well-known user. The song’s popularity skyrocketed after a Beyoncé remix was released.

After “Savage” topped the Billboard 100, “Suga” sales increased. Megan Thee Stallion’s singles “Girls in the Hood” and “WAP” became huge successes over the summer, with the latter becoming her second number one single in the United States. She went on to win Best New Artist, Best Rap Song, and Best Rap Performance at the Grammys, where she had previously won Best New Artist, Best Rap Song, and Best Rap Performance.

The first studio album from Megan Thee Stallion, titled “Good News,” was published in the fall of 2020. The album, which featured features from musicians like 2 Chainz, Mustard, Big Sean, Young Thug, and DaBaby, debuted at #2 on the Billboard 200 and #1 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums list, respectively. It also gave rise to the popular songs “Don’t Stop” and “Body.”

Personal Life Of Megan Thee Stallion

Megan Thee Stallion’s decision to pursue a degree in health management was heavily influenced by the fact that her mother passed away in March of 2019. After that, she decided to pick up where she left off with her education in the profession and enrolled at Texas Southern University.

Megan Thee Stallion disclosed the status of her romantic relationship with fellow rapper Pardison Fontaine during an appearance on Instagram Live in February of 2021.

Net Worth Of Megan Thee Stallion 2022

