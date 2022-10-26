Meta Quest Pro Release Date: A Whole New Way To Work

Since it unveiled its first VR headset in 2016, Meta Platforms (previously Oculus, which was acquired by Facebook) has established a reputation in the industry. The Quest range of VR headsets from Meta, which debuted after the Oculus Rift, quickly rose to prominence.

Many VR gamers found The Quest 2 to be the ideal option. For other headsets on the market, it was unusual to find such a good mix between resolution, comfort, and price.

Meta’s upcoming hardware component is the Quest Pro. A brand-new headset with a completely redesigned design, improved controllers, and a strong emphasis on mixed reality experiences that merge the actual world with the virtual world that Meta is creating. High-end design, In comparison to the Quest 2, the Quest Pro represents a significant design advancement.

The new headset has dual Mini-LED screens for better and brighter overall visuals in a much smaller, goggle-like design and uses “pancake lenses” rather than the refractive lenses of the Quest 2. With optional shades that can stop light bleed when you transition from mixed reality to VR, it appears to be both more comfortable to wear and more adaptable.

Meta Quest Pro Release Date And Price

On October 25, 2022, pre-orders for the Meta Quest Pro (formerly known as Project Cambria) will begin to arrive. More than just gaming, it supports multitasking, collaboration, and the Metaverse because it is primarily designed for these environments.

In the world of video games, Meta is collaborating with Microsoft to add Xbox Game Pass to the Quest lineup through XCloud, the company’s cloud gaming platform. CEO Mark Zuckerberg wasn’t kidding when he declared that the VR headgear is “at the top end of the price spectrum,” demonstrating that this is a business item first and games second.

Priced at $1,499 USD, the Meta Quest Pro. The HTC Vive Pro 2 and even the Valve Index, which were formerly regarded as the more expensive VR headsets, are less expensive than this.

If the price makes your eyes water, don’t worry, the Quest Pro isn’t here to take the place of the Meta Quest 2. The Meta Quest 3 is the right tool for the job, and Valve is also developing a replacement for the Index 2 that will probably appeal to consumers who can afford to spend less.

Meta Quest Pro Specs

The Quest Pro is the first indication of what two firms working together might look like, according to a cooperation that Meta and Qualcomm announced earlier this year. The new headset has 12GB of RAM, up from the Quest 2’s 6GB, and a Snapdragon XR2+ Gen 1 processor, a tweaked version of the Quest 2’s microprocessor.

The end result is a headset that is more potent than the Quest 2 and excels in every productivity use case that Meta is focusing on. Experiments using mixed reality are the largest of those.

The new camera system also enables developers to overlay components of their programme on the outside world and offers a passthrough view in full colour. These functions have been a component of Meta’s Presence Platform for a while, but the Quest Pro appears like it might further them.

Your face and a laptop The Quest Pro should be able to run any programme that is currently compatible with the Quest 2, as well as a number of additional apps and features that Meta demonstrated that make use of the mixed reality capabilities and increased processing power. A few highlights are as follows:

Next year, Meta aims to release Magic Room, a new mixed reality collaboration feature that enables you to meet with pals in VR while having a real-world backdrop overlaid with them. You can even import 3D models and bring in individuals via 2D video chats.

The Quest Pro will soon feature Adobe Substance 3D Modeler, a 3D modelling programme created by Adobe that is compatible with the new Touch Pro controllers.

A Microsoft relationship that offers Teams integration in Horizon Workrooms, access to Microsoft 365 apps, Windows 365 in VR, Xbox Game Pass, and Xbox Cloud Gaming.

Meta Quest Pro Design

The Quest Pro is more of a versatile design and collaboration tool than the Quest 2, which is more of a gaming device. The headset’s purpose is to increase your productivity while keeping you rooted in reality by leveraging virtual content.

The result is that the gadget has a special open peripheral design that enables you to engage with virtual material while still being aware of your immediate surroundings. However, if you want to fully immerse yourself in some situations, you can employ partial light blockers; we’ll talk about that later.

As was already mentioned, pancake optics have enabled Meta to cut the optical module by 40%. With a curved-cell battery in the back of the smartphone, the Quest Pro has superior weight distribution. The Quest 2’s cloth straps cannot be compared to the headset’s crank wheel, which is conveniently positioned at the back of the device.

You may change the inter-pupillary distance (IPD) between the lenses to your preferred value between 55mm and 75mm thanks to a continuous lens spacing adjustment mechanism, which offers a wider range than the Quest 2.

The auto-adjustment software is extremely cool because it alerts you if you’re wearing the gadget wrong. The Quest Pro weighs around 1.59 pounds, a little bit more than the Quest 2.

Meta Quest Pro Cameras, Sensors, Etc.

Microsoft utilised the term “mixed reality” as the centrepiece of its branding for products like the Hololens and its peculiar selection of VR headsets, so it is not a new idea. Even Sony will offer “mixed reality” in black and white with the PSVR2, allowing users to function in the actual world while the headgear is still firmly attached to their heads.

The goal of Meta is to deliver high-quality video back into the headset while integrating it with the augmented reality technology they have been working on for a while. It closely resembles the troubled Magic Leap system, which seeks to deliver mixed reality in business environments.

Eliminating standard hardware is a frequent suggestion that is frequently made. With this mixed reality, it is possible to replicate PC monitors, mice, and other devices.

You will have simple ways to communicate with your PC or even the built-in headset operating system thanks to the Quest’s many sensors. You can see things projected onto the wall, the desk, or even hover, all while the camera is recording.

Similar items have been tried by us in the past, but frequently we found ourselves wanting for more interaction between the two worlds. Here, it appears like Meta is attempting to make that concept a reality.

Meta Quest Pro Games

There is something for everyone with the Quest Pro, which supports both VR and mixed reality content. I had the chance to play a few new and old titles that the Quest Pro’s mixed reality features had improved during a hands-on demo using the headset.

The VR DJ app Tribe XR, which is now accessible on Quest and PC VR headsets, was one of my favourites. I was able to electronically connect with a skilled tutor during my quick demo who helped me understand the specifics of beatmatching.

Wooorld was a fun game that reminded me of GeoGuessr and let me experience mixed reality travel to well-known cities all over the world. Then there was Painting VR, a virtual reality art tool that allowed me to make my own virtual paintings and hang it all over my physical area.

And with the help of the aforementioned Spatial Anchors, my artwork stayed set in place in my physical environment even after I closed the app, letting visitors add to the virtual gallery all day long. More on content will be covered later.

All Quest 2 games and applications, according to Meta, are compatible with the Quest Pro. Accessing PC VR content is even possible using Link and Air Link.

