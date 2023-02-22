Michael B. Jordan’s net worth was approximately $25 million as of February 2023.

American actor Michael B. Jordan hails from California.

In the drama “Fruitvale Station,” he played shooting victim Oscar Grant. In the Rocky prequel “Creed,” he played boxer Adonis Creed. In the superhero movie “Black Panther,” he played the villain Erik Killmonger.

What is Michael B. Jordan’s Net Worth?

An American actor named Michael B. Jordan has a net worth of $25 million. The movies Fruitvale Station (2013), Creed (2015), and Black Panther (2018) as well as the television series The Wire (2002), All My Children (2003-2006), Friday Night Lights (2009-2011), and “Parenthood” are Jordan’s most well-known works (2010–2011).

Michael has received numerous honours for his acting skills, including a National Society of Film Critics Award, 3 BET Awards, and 5 NAACP Image Awards.

Jordan has performed in music videos for Pleasure P, Jay-Z, and Snoh Aalegra in addition to his work in film and television. You can also hear Jordan’s voice in the video games “Gears of War 3,” “NBA 2K17,” “Wilson’s Heart,” and “Creed: Rise to Glory.”

Early Life

On February 9, 1987, in Santa Ana, California, Michael Bakari Jordan became Michael B. Jordan.

With his father Michael, a caterer, mother Donna, a high school career counsellor, older sister Jamila, and younger brother Khalid, he grew up in Newark, New Jersey. Michael attended Newark Arts High School, where he majored in acting and also played basketball.

He graduated from there in 2005. Jordan worked as a child model for Toys “R” Us, Modell’s Sporting Goods, and several other businesses. When he was 12 years old, he landed his first acting role.

Career

In 1999, Jordan made his acting debut in an episode of “The Sopranos” on HBO. He also had appearances that year on “Cosby” on CBS and in the movie “Black and White.”

He co-starred in the 2001 film “Hardball” with Keanu Reeves and Diane Lane. The critically acclaimed HBO series “The Wire” included Michael in 12 episodes the next year, and in 2003, he took the place of a future “Black Panther” co-star on the ABC serial opera “All My Children.”

Jordan continued to feature on the programme until June 2006, appearing in 59 episodes and receiving NAACP Image Awards and “Soap Opera Digest” Award nominations.

Before taking the lead in the 2007 movie “Blackout,” he appeared in recurring guest roles on the crime dramas “Without a Trace,” “CSI: Crime Scene Investigation,” and “Cold Case.” Michael made an appearance in “Pastor Brown,” “Bones,” and “Burn Notice” episodes in 2009.

In the same year, he also started a 26-episode run on the NBC football drama “Friday Night Lights” and appeared in all 13 episodes of the Canadian sitcom “The Assistants.”

In 2010, Jordan had an appearance as one of the “faces of the future” in “Nylon” magazines Young Hollywood Issue, made guest appearances on “Lie to Me” and “Law & Order: Criminal Intent,” and joined the cast of NBC’s “Parenthood,” making an appearance in 16 episodes. In BuddyTV’s list of “TV’s Hottest Guys of 2011,” Michael came in at number 80.

In 2012, he made a cameo appearance on the Fox medical drama “House,” as well as appearances in the movies “Red Tails” and “Chronicle.” For his portrayal of gunshot victim Oscar Grant in the 2013 film “Fruitvale Station,” Jordan won multiple honours, and “People” and “Variety” singled him out as a “actor to watch.”

Michael was listed by both GQ and Entertainment Weekly as one of the year’s biggest rising stars.

He starred as Johnny Storm in the critically panned 2015 film “Fantastic Four,” but later that year, in the “Rocky” sequel/spin-off “Creed,” he was praised for his portrayal of Apollo Creed’s son. The movie made $173.6 million at the box office, while its follow-up, “Creed II,” made $214.1 million more.

Michael portrayed the villain Erik “Killmonger” Stevens in “Black Panther” in 2018, which came in at number two in terms of movie office revenue and received seven Academy Award nominations. A follow-up is in the works and will debut in 2022.

In addition, that same year, Jordan produced and co-starred in HBO’s “Fahrenheit 451.” He also served as an executive producer on the Netflix original series “Raising Dion” and the 2019 animated web series “Gen:Lock.”

He won an NAACP Image Award for his portrayal of defence lawyer Bryan Stevenson in the 2019 film “Just Mercy,” which chronicles the true tale of a man who was wrongfully convicted of murder.

Michael was cast as former Navy SEAL John Clark in the Tom Clancy novel adaptation “Without Remorse” in 2018, but the movie’s release date has been postponed until February 2021 owing to the Coronavirus epidemic.

Personal Life

According to rumours, Michael dated Iggy Azalea, Catherine Paiz, Ashlyn Castro, Kiki Layne, and actresses. Jordan has loved anime since he was a little child, and in 2019 he created a collection of merchandise for Coach that was animated-inspired.

Awards and Nominations

For his work in “Fruitvale Station,” Jordan was honoured in 2013 with the Hollywood Film Award, Gotham Award, National Board of Review of Motion Films Award, Satellite Award, and Santa Barbara International Film Festival Award.

In 2015, “Creed” earned him accolades from the National Society of Film Critics, the Black Reel Awards, the African-American Film Critics Association, and Boston Online Film Critics Association. In November of the same year, Ras Baraka, the mayor of Newark, also gave Michael a key to the city.

For “Black Panther,” Jordan won awards from the San Francisco Film Critics Circle, Seattle Film Critics Society, Teen Choice Award, Online Film Critics Society, and MTV Movie & TV Awards in 2018 and 2019.

He also shared a Screen Actors Guild Award with his co-stars. For his efforts in “Black Panther” and “Creed II,” Michael was also given the Cinema Vanguard Award at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival in 2019.

Acapulco Black Film Festival (2014), BET Awards (2016, 2019, and 2020), Black Film Critics Circle Awards (2015), and Black Reel Awards have also recognised him (2016 and 2019).

For “Creed” (2016), “Fahrenheit 451” (2019), “Black Panther” (2019), and “Just Mercy,” Jordan received NAACP Image Awards. He also received their Entertainer of the Year Award in 2016.

Real Estate

Jordan and his parents moved into a 4,627 square foot home in Sherman Oaks, California, for $1.7 million in 2016. This property is still his to own.

He bought a 4,530 square foot mansion in the Hollywood Hills from model and businesswoman Daisy Fuentes for $5.8 million and moved into it in 2019. In March 2022, Michael listed this house for a little under $7 million. In May 2022, he finally agreed to accept $6.95 million. Here is the listing’s video tour:

Michael B. Jordan spent $12.51 million on a newly built, 12,300 square foot mansion in Encino, California, on a half-acre site, in May 2022.

For some reason, Michael placed this house for sale at $12.998 million just six months later, in January 2023. Michael reportedly spent $500,000 renovating the home’s air conditioning and security systems when he owned it.

Also, he modified the exterior’s white colour to a blend of black and grey. The property has a sizable guesthouse, a pool, a cigar bar, an outdoor kitchen, a cabana, and many more amenities. Before Michael purchased the house and painted the exterior grey and black, here is a video tour of the interior.

