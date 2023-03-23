“Mieruko-chan Returns: New Nightmares and Thrills Await In Season 2”

The Japanese horror-comedy animation ‘Mieruko-chan’ is adapted from a manga series written by Tomoki Izumi and published in Japan. A typical high school student by the name of Miko Yotsuya serves as the protagonist of this anime series.

Her life is thrown for a loop when she suddenly has the ability to see ghosts and other spirits. She is first terrified of them, but as time goes on, she learns to live a regular life and ignore the terrible apparitions that seem to be following her around.

However, she is confronted with a series of unanticipated events that lead her to the realisation that her gifts, if used appropriately, have the potential to serve a higher cause. This leads to an overall shift in her perspective and compels her to assist those who are in need.

Even if the horror-comedy series may not have as many followers as popular anime like “My Hero Academia,” the makers should still be commended for using two distinct genres to produce such an enjoyable programme. As a result, it should not come as a surprise that the show has not only received positive reviews from reviewers but also a large number of positive reviews online.

After the completion of the show’s first part, it’s only reasonable for viewers to question when the show would return with the following season after the cliffhanger. In the event that you are interested in the same thing, we have the answers for you.

On October 3, 2021, the first season of “Mieruko-chan” debuted. After 12 episodes (each lasting about 23 minutes), the show was cancelled on December 19, 2021. Kenta Ihara is in charge of the show’s scripts and storylines, while Yuuki Ogawa is the show’s principal director.

It’s possible that viewers will have to wait a long time for the second season of the anime. Passione Studio has not yet announced whether or not they will be renewing the series (‘Higurashi: When They Cry – Gou’). Given the show’s high rating and generally positive critical reception, it’s safe to assume that blending horror and comedic anime was a smart creative choice on the part of the creators.

Even while these reasons seem to argue for a quick renewal, it’s not likely that the show will be picked up. The first three volumes plus a few chapters from the fourth volume of Tomoki Izumi’s manga have been adapted in their entirety for the anime.

Only six volumes of Izumi’s work have been published so far, and this severe dearth of material is expected to add at least a year to the show’s production schedule. There have been rumours circulating online that the original plot has come to an end, but the mangaka has consistently denied those claims.

Since its 2019 debut, a new volume of the manga has been released around every five to six months. Assuming this trend continues next year, the programme won’t be greenlit until at least September/October 2022, when at least two more volumes have been published.

For the reasons stated above, we should expect the second season of “Mieruko-chan” to premiere sometime between the end of 2023 and the beginning of 2024 at the earliest.

Mieruko-chan Season 2 Plot: What It Can Be About?

Miko, brilliantly convincing the maiden shrine spirits to slay Zen’s mother’s ghost so that Zen can start a new life free of the responsibilities of his past, is the strategy that Miko employs in the episode that serves as the season 1 finale.

In the meantime, Mitsue is perplexed by the fact that she was able to obtain a picture of Miko and Hana at the shrine for no apparent reason. The main character is of the opinion that she owes the shrine spirit some sort of gratitude for assisting her, so she chooses to pay a visit to the shrine and make a gift there.

Yet, her attempts to be kind are met with hostility because the spirits appear to be irritated by something. On the other hand, just as they are about to eat Miko, she abruptly wakes up in her bed, thinking that everything that has happened to her has been a nightmare. But,

when the episode comes to a close, it seems as though the shrine spirit and the shrine maidens have been secretly following the protagonist the whole while.

It is anticipated that the second season of the horror anime will bring closure to a number of dangling plot threads and provide fans with answers to some of the most urgent topics posed in the first installment.

Like to the viewers of the show, Miko does not fully understand how she acquired the capacity to see ghosts and spirits or why she has this power. In addition, it is not obvious why Yuria appears to have powers that are relatively comparable to those of others.

In the concluding episode of the season, the images that are provided to Mitsue appear to convey some sort of message to him; nonetheless, he appears to be totally bewildered and lost. In addition, the sender’s name as well as the reason for sending the message are kept a secret. Hence,

when the second part of “Mieruko-chan” is released, fans will hopefully get some answers, and the programme will finally tie up all of the loose ends that have baffled viewers for such a long time.

