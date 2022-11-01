Rapper Krishnik Khari Ball, Also Known As “Takeoff,” Was Shot And Killed

Along with his uncle Quavo and first cousin once removed Offset, Takeoff was an American rapper, singer, and songwriter best known for being a part of the hip hop group Migos.

Takeoff, a member of the Migos, passed away early on Tuesday morning in Houston. He was 28. According to a representative, the news was reported.

After a fight over a dice game, the rapper was assassinated inside a bowling alley at around 2:30 in the morning, according to TMZ. At the scene, Takeoff, whose true name was Kirshnik Khari Ball, was declared dead.

40 to 50 individuals were present at 810 Billiards & Bowling Houston when the incident occurred, Houston Police Department Lt. Christina Salazar told NBC affiliate KPRC 2, adding that two other injured victims were transported to local hospitals in private vehicles.

Who Is Takeoff (Rapper)?

With teammates Quavo and Offset, Krishnik Khari Ball is better known in the music business by his stage name Takeoff and is a member of the hip-hop group known as the “Migos.”

All three members of the group, known collectively as the Migos, are related to one another and grew up in the same Lawrenceville area.

Offset is Quevo’s cousin, while Takeoff is Quevo’s uncle. Although it is thought that Kirshnik Ball has completed high school, little is known about his educational background.

He hasn’t dated anyone famous yet, which is presumably why there haven’t been any dating rumours about him. Takeoff is renowned for his insane beats and his ability to conjure up catchy tunes out of thin air. He has a wide range of abilities and the right attire for the genre, including colored glasses and a lot of bling.

He has had a very interesting musical trajectory, belting out numerous well-known hip-hop songs with his group. He founded the group in 2009, which marked the beginning of his music career. Since then, he has been busy making singles and mix tapes of “beat-ful” sounds. His music trio’s reputation has only increased since its launch in 2013, which was delayed until then.

From his social media handles, it is clear that Takeoff has a sizable fan base. Additionally, the actual measure of his success can be found in his enormous brand value, which has paved the way for partnerships with well-known figures in the music business.

Takeoff (Rapper) Career

American rapper and composer Takeoff is well-known in his country. In order to start a group named the Polo Club, Ball’s uncle Quavious Keyate Marshall and cousin Kiari Kendrell Cephus approached him in 2009. Then they would change their music names and take on new stage names. Quavious adopted the moniker Quavo, while Takeoff was adopted by Kiari and Quavious, respectively.

In addition to performing oddly on stage, the trio also produced poor music in Georgia. Their debut record, Juug Season, was released in August 2011. In addition, they changed their group name to Migos later in the year and released another mixtape.

After the song “Versace” became popular online, the trio attained recognition. The song gained popularity on numerous music streaming services and peaked at number 99 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. The band released “Yung Rich Niggas,” its fourth album, in 2015. The success of the record as a whole and the group’s rise to popularity were both aided by it.

The album included cameos from a number of well-known musicians, including Chris Brown and Young Chop. It made its Top Rap Albums debut at position three. On Billboard’s Hot 100 chart, the song immediately rose to the top. Takeoff’s debut US number-one single was a result of this.

The hip-hop star is one of the most well-known hip-hop groups in the US and has also garnered media attention. Additionally, he has won a number of accolades.

He won a Youtube Music Award in 2015. For three years in a row, he also took home the BET Award for Best Group. Additionally, during the course of his career, the rapper has amassed a substantial amount of riches. He is currently $26 million in debt.

Takeoff (Rapper) Albums

The Last Rocket

Collaborative albums

Only Built for Infinity Links

(with Quavo)

Extended plays

Culture III (Takeoff’s Way)

Singles

Intruder

Last Memory

The Last Rocket

Too Blessed

All Time High

Crypto

Hotel Lobby

Us vs. Them

Nothing Changed

Takeoff (Rapper) Is Dead

A publicist for rapper Takeoff, best known as one-third of the hip-hop duo Migos, revealed that he was shot and died early on Tuesday. The singer of the hit song “Walk It Talk It,” whose full name was Kirshnik Khari Ball, was shot and killed while attending a private party at 810 Billiards & Bowling in downtown Houston after a brawl erupted over a game of dice, according to TMZ. He was 28.

The rapper’s passing was verified to the Associated Press by a spokesperson who was not permitted to speak in public. Following many reports of a shooting, Houston Police and fire personnel arrived at the area at around 2:40 in the morning.

Takeoff was lying on the ground when TMZ obtained video showing Quavo, a 31-year-old member of the Migos, and others gathering around him. The group is said to have attempted to lift his body in the video before setting him down again and shouting for assistance.

Police stated that the individual was declared deceased at the spot. A neighboring hospital received two more casualties for transport. The victim was a male in his late 20s, according to the police, who did not reveal the victims’ identity.

Until the county coroner has confirmed the victim’s identification and his family has been informed, police added, the victims identify won’t be made public. According to KPRC, Quavo and Takeoff were present when shots were fired, as confirmed by the police.

The uncle of Takeoff, Quavo, was unharmed, according to TMZ. Authorities added that while security personnel were nearby, they heard the gunfire but failed to spot the shooter. The circumstances surrounding the incident have not been further described by police.

Takeoff posted a selfie from the bowling alley on Instagram just hours prior to the incident, and she was beaming. Requests for reaction from representatives for Quavo and Migos did not immediately elicit a response.

