The American Footballer Has Been Divorced Due To Infidelity Issues: Is He Dating Anyone Currently?

A former tight end for American football named Mike Caussin gained notoriety when he started dating Jana Kramer, a well-known performer and television star.

After getting married in 2015, the pair welcomed their first two kids as a married couple. Being married to the well-known singer and actress Jana Kramer has brought the 6’6″ athlete to public attention.

For six years, the two had been a couple. Moreover, they are parents to two kids: Jace Joseph Caussin, a son, and Jolie Rae Caussin, a girl. But sadly, they stopped working together in 2021. Jana filed for a divorce on April 20, 2021.

Who Is Mike Caussin?

American football player Mike Caussin, also known by her family name Michael Caussin, is well-liked in his country. American football player Mike Caussin began his career on February 26, 1987, in the United States of America.

He is a well-known American football player who is in the 34-year-old age bracket. In 2010, the Jacksonville Jaguars signed him as an undrafted free agent, which was one of his early achievements in his professional playing career.

On September 5, 2010, he was added to the Jaguars practise squad after being released by the team on September 4. The Buffalo Bills signed him on December 1, 2010, and he was released on August 14, 2013. The next day, after being cleared of waivers, he was added to the Bills’ injured reserve list.

On March 11, 2014, he left the organisation, but on July 16, 2014, he was released. He was acquired by the Washington Redskins the following week. On the injured reserve since August, he was.

Mike Caussin: Sex Addiction

After relapsing into sex addiction, retired American football tight end Mike Caussin claims to be clean. The 32-year-old claims that he and his singer wife Jana Kramer are continuing their marriage.

On his wife’s “Whine DOwn” podcast, Caussin stated that his recovery process had included counselling, 12-Step groups, and meditation.

“I’ve started going to a weekly men’s group, the speaker continued. We all help to balance each other out in some way. With Jana and the people in my support system, I’m just trying to be as open and honest as I can. These are only a few of the things I engage in to maintain my mental clarity, cleanliness, and wellness.”

The marriage of Caussin nearly failed due to his sex addiction. Parents of two, Caussin and Kramer, got hitched on May 22, 2015. When Caussin was checked into treatment for a recurrence of sex addiction in the middle of 2016, they broke up. They made an effort to mend their marriage, got back together in December 2017, and renewed their vows.

Mike Caussin Personal Life

In August 2014, Caussin started dating country singer and actress Jana Kramer, whom he met on Twitter. On December 2, 2014, Kramer’s 31st birthday, the couple became engaged.

On May 22, 2015, the couple exchanged vows. The couple made their first child’s gender known on August 10, 2015, and it was a girl. On January 31, 2016, in Nashville, their daughter Jolie Rae Caussin was born.

In the midst of Caussin’s infidelity and admission to a sex addiction treatment facility in August 2016, Kramer and Caussin had split up. The following year, they made amends, and in December 2017, they took new vows. Their second kid, a boy, was due in June 2018, according to Jana. On November 29, 2018, they welcomed their baby, Jace Joseph Caussin.

Inciting “inappropriate marital behavior, irreconcilable difficulties, and adultery,” Kramer filed for divorce from Caussin on April 20, 2021. The Williamson County, Tennessee court imposed a temporary restraining order two days after the couple separated.

Kramer and Caussin reportedly signed a custody and child support agreement on May 20, 2021, according to a report. The documents state that Jolie and Jace were given to Kramer as primary custodians.

She will have custody of the kids for 240 of the 365 days of the year, with Caussin having custody for the final 125 days. In addition, Kramer must pay Caussin $3,200 in child support each month.

Who Is Mike Caussin’s Girlfriend?

After his divorce, it appears that Mike has already moved on. On the beaches of Tulum, the ex-athlete was spotted bare-chested with an unknown woman.

The women’s identity has not yet been made public to the media. The images were published on Instagram by Cocktailsandgossips.

Fans believed that Jana Kramer was speaking to Mike when she posted a message. “Best of Luck is all I have to say,” the singer, 37, wrote.

Mike Caussin And Jana Kramer Are Trying Out Co-Parenting

Kramer talked openly about co-parenting with the former athlete after their divorce and stated that she wanted to have a decent system in place. Kramer, however, claimed that was no longer possible and revealed to US Weekly that their relationship “isn’t wonderful” in February 2022.

According to Kramer, Caussin and she rarely speak unless it concerns their children. “Hopefully, we can [get along] in the long run, but it’s one of those things.”

“We’re doing alright. I’ll just say that I’m doing my part to be a decent co-parent and that he needs to deal with his own issues. She remarked, “If he doesn’t want to be good at co-parenting, that’s his problem.

Every Wednesday and alternate weekend, Caussin picks up Jolie and Jace, with Kramer taking care of them the rest of the time. In a different interview with US Weekly, Kramer said, “It’s incredibly difficult.

It’s crucial to understand that we are better off and to own when difficulties do arise because I never wanted it to be in this circumstance. It’s difficult, but the kids deserve for us to be joyful around one other because that’s what they deserve, she continued.

