Mirzapur Season 3 to be Released on July 5, Confirms Makers

The much-awaited release date for the third season of the hit web series Mirzapur has finally been announced by the makers. The show, which gained immense popularity for its captivating storyline and stellar performances, will be making a comeback on July 5 this year.

After months of speculation and anticipation among fans, actor Pankaj Tripathi, who plays the iconic character of Kaleen Bhaiya in the series, took to social media to share an intriguing motion poster with the caption

“Aakhir aa hi gaya hai woh din, jis ka hum sab ko besabri se intezaar tha.”

(The day we have all been eagerly waiting for has finally arrived.)

Produced by Excel Entertainment, Mirzapur is a crime thriller that revolves around the power struggle and politics in the fictional town of Mirzapur. The first two seasons of the show received immense praise from both audiences and critics alike, making it one of the most successful web series in India.

Apart from Pankaj Tripathi, the stellar cast also includes Ali Fazal, Divyenndu Sharmaa, Shweta Tripathi, Rasika Dugal, and others. The third season is expected to pick up the story from where it left off in the previous season, with more twists and turns in store for the viewers.

The announcement of the release date has created a frenzy among fans who have been eagerly waiting to know what happens next in Mirzapur. The hashtag #Mirzapur3 started trending on social media as soon as the news broke out, with fans expressing their excitement and anticipation for the upcoming season.

With an IMDb rating of 8.4, Mirzapur has become one of the most talked-about Indian web series globally. The show has also been nominated for several awards and has won accolades for its gripping storyline, talented cast, and exceptional direction.

The release of Mirzapur season 3 is expected to add another success feather in the cap of Amazon Prime Video, the streaming platform on which the series is exclusively available. So mark your calendars and get ready to witness yet another thrilling ride in the world of Mirzapur on July 5.

For more entertainment news, do check other articles on our website TheWhistlerNews.