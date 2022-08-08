MLB 2023 Schedule: Chicago Cubs and St. Louis Cardinals Will Face Off In London As Major League Baseball Returns To The United Kingdom

The annual celebration of Major League Baseball’s top players, the All-Star Game, has been taking place since 1933 and is one of professional sports’ most illustrious traditions. The locations for two of the following four All-Star Games have been chosen. Seattle’s T-Mobile Park will host the 2023 Midsummer Classic, the Mariners’ third hosting opportunity overall and first since 2001.

Additionally, MLB secured Citizens Bank Park for 2026 in advance. As part of the league’s commemoration of the Declaration of Independence’s 250th anniversary, the Philadelphia Phillies will serve as the event’s host. The Boston Red Sox have apparently put in a bid to host one in the next five years, but the locations for 2024 and 2025 have not yet been revealed.

List of Forthcoming All-Star Games with confirmed Venues:

2023: T-Mobile Park (Seattle Mariners), date to be determined

2024: Location to be determined

2025: Location to be determined

2026: Citizens Bank Park (Philadelphia Phillies), date to be determined

MLB 2023 Schedule

With significant adjustments to the league’s schedule, MLB has huge ambitions for 2023. According to Bob Nightingale of USA Today, MLB intends to introduce a new schedule starting with the 2019 season, in which teams will play at least one series against every opponent, regardless of league.

Teams initially played against opponents from other leagues in 1997, therefore interleague play is still a relatively new phenomenon. Back then, the interleague section of the schedule was only a few weeks long in June, and each year, teams would play opponents from a different division. This changed when the Astros moved to the American League in 2013, as a result of which nightly interleague play became possible.

Fans benefit greatly from the new format since they now have access to teams and players they would otherwise only see once every three years. With teams like the Yankees and Dodgers—two of the sport’s most popular draws—now competing annually, broadcast partners must be salivating at the matchup possibilities. The spectacle of American League pitchers batting in National League parks used to be somewhat novel, but with the implementation of the universal DH, the charade of pitchers batting can now be put to rest.

After a frustrating lockout that many felt was motivated by greed, with billionaire owners fighting tooth and nail to protect their cheque books, our country’s nightmare mercifully ended Thursday with MLB and its players association working out a new collective bargaining agreement, preventing further harm to the sport’s reputation. Fortunately, after months of wrangling, the parties were able to reach a workable solution, preventing the season from imploding.

MLB 2023 Chicago Cubs vs St Louis Cardinals Matchup

The Chicago Cubs and St. Louis Cardinals will face off in the return of the London Series in 2023, according to Major League Baseball (MLB). The two-game series, which will take place at the London Stadium on June 24 and 25, will be the MLB’s second regular-season game to be conducted in the UK after the New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox also played two games there in 2019. Following a hiatus brought on by the epidemic, MLB signed a tardily long-term collaboration with the UK capital in May to stage a number of international games and activities in the city.

The MLB World Tour, the baseball league with its headquarters in North America’s largest ever international schedule, will include the London Series the following season. According to the plans, up to 16 exhibition games and 24 regular season games would be played throughout Asia, Mexico, Latin America, and Europe until the completion of the 2026 campaign.

The Cardinals will play the Cincinnati Reds in Monterrey, Mexico in 2019, and the Cubs have both participated in foreign competition in the past. In the interim, the Cubs have played in Puerto Rico in 2003 and Tokyo in 2000. The St. Louis Cardinals’ chairman and chief executive, William DeWitt Jr., called the Cardinals-Cubs rivalry “one of the best in sports” and said it would be thrilling to bring it to Europe for a new audience to enjoy. I have no doubt that the ardent sports fans in London will enjoy these games, and we look forward to gaining some new Cardinals supporters abroad.

“We’re excited to be able to finally be able to bring one of baseball’s biggest rivalries to fans abroad in 2023,” said Tom Ricketts, executive chairman of the Chicago Cubs. “The MLB London Series between the Cubs and Cardinals has been in the works for years now.

“We hope that this series not only thrills and amuses but also draws more international sports lovers to the game we all love,” the statement reads. To manage the marketing, ticketing, stadium operations, and fan experience on both game days for the upcoming London Series, MLB has chosen CSM Sport and Entertainment. The London Stadium and Greater London Authority will once again work with CSM, who was previously involved in delivering the 2019 series.

FAQs- People Also Ask

How can I get a ticket for the MLB All-Star Game in 2023?

Priority access to buy tickets for All-Star Week activities will be given to Season Ticket Members. For more information on season ticket memberships and how to acquire All-Star access, visit www.mariners.com/AllStar.

What is the process for MLB free agency?

In the event that a player is released from their organisation before accumulating six years of Major League service, they also become free agents. A free agent has the option to sign with any club on whatever conditions that the two parties may reach an agreement on.

Who receives the lowest MLB salary?

Infielder Jonathan Villar received $8.2 million as the team’s highest salary, followed by outfielder Corey Dickerson ($8 million) and infielder Miguel Rojas ($4.7 million). Magneuris Sierra, Stephen Tarpley, and Andrew Parrino received the lowest salaries in MLB, each receiving $563,500.

