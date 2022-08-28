Mob Psycho 100 Season 3 Release Date: The anime Adaptation Of A Very Popular Japanese Manga By The Same Name

Fans of Mob Psycho 100, the popular show from Studio BONES (My Hero Academia, Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood), author One, and the team behind the critically acclaimed One-Punch Man, can nearly finally stop waiting for the premiere of a new season. Since July 2016, Mob Psycho 100 has been a favorite among anime fans thanks to its endearing characters, gorgeous animation, and great voice acting.

One of the most iconic openers in recent memory with a distinctive sense of humour introduced Mob Psycho 100 to the world. This was fostered in the connection between conman Reigen Arataka and the series’ main character, Kageyama Shigeo, dubbed Mob, a young man well-known for his gentle demeanour and extraordinary psychic abilities.

Mob Psycho 100 Season 3 Release Date

Season 3 of Mob Psycho 100 was formally announced in October of last year. Following its disclosure in the most recent trailer published by Warner Bros. Japan, the franchise’s official Twitter account has now verified the release date. Season 3 of Mob Psycho 100 will debut in October 2022. This implies that Mob and Reigen will be back on our televisions in a few of months. The third season of Mob Psycho 100 hasn’t yet been given a set release date, according to the authorities.

It will likely occur in the upcoming months. The following chapter will be released on Thursday, May 12, 2022, according to the Twitter account. As it was Shigeo “Mob” Kageyama’s birthday, they also released a charge illustration for him. The momentous day had been hinted at by the creators in the past, and the news was about to come. The third season of Mob Psycho 100 will probably be released within the first or second week of October this year, based on how the previous seasons were released.

Mob Psycho 100 Season 3 Cast

Setsuo Itou as Shigeo “Mob” Kageyama

Takahiro Sakurai as Reigen Arataka

Akio Otsuka as Ekubo or Dimple

Miyu Irino as Ritsu Kageyama

Yoshitsugu Matsuoka as Teruki Hanazawa

Toshihiko Seki as Musashi Goda

Atsumi Tanezaki as Kurata Tome

Ayumi Fujimura as Mezato Ichi

Shinichiro Miki as Megumu Koyama

Takanori Hoshino as Serizawa

Mob Psycho 100 Season 3 Plot

The third season of Mob Psycho 100 will pick off where Season 2 left off, with Mob unintentionally growing enormous broccoli in the centre of the city following his epic final battle. While Psycho Helmet Cult appear to be garnering a lot of attention, the trailer’s main focus appears to be on Mob’s inability to choose his career choice.

Is Ekubo going to die in the finale if he says, “Listen up, this is one and only command from me,” at the end of the trailer? Time alone will tell. Twelve of the manga’s sixteen volumes have already been adapted, while the Season 2 finale was based on Chapter 91. Mob Psycho: Season 3 will now just cover the last four volumes.

These three books include the “Divine Tree Arc,” “Telepathy Mini-Arc,” “??% Arc,” and the epilogue. You shouldn’t be concerned about the absence of source material because Studio Bones has proven its mettle by producing top-tier anime for the world, like Full metal Alchemist: Brotherhood, My Hero Academia, and of course, Mob Psycho 100. As one of Japan’s top studios, we can expect an outstanding conclusion to the series.

Mob Psycho 100 Season 3 Storyline

Fans have a fair sense of what to anticipate from Season 3 of “100 Mob Psycho” because the anime adaptation has been largely loyal to its source material. The manga series “100 Mob Psycho” by ONE consists of 16 volumes, and as fans on Reddit remarked, the first two seasons covered six of the first 12 volumes.

The final four volumes of the original manga, which make up the last two complete plot arcs, are now left for the anime to explore. The Divine Tree, which was born from the broccoli seed that Mob carried around in his pocket and which also brought an end to Volume 12 and the “World Domination Arc,” appeared at the end of Season 2.

Mob Psycho 100 Season 1 Recap

Arataka Reigen, a self-described exorcist, runs the Spirits and Such Consultation office where Mob is first seen working part-time in season one. When true exorcisms are required, Mob steps in to take Reigen’s place as the organization’s smooth talker. When Mob tries to blend in at Salt Middle School, however, his psychic abilities frequently become a problem.

Ekubo/Dimple from the LOL cult and Teruki Hanazawa, a competing esper from Black Vinegar Middle School, are some of the enemies the esper encounters who end up becoming friends. Exorcising Ekubo and returning him to his true spirit form was Mob’s first application of 100%. Despite the fact that Mob thinks Ritsu is the more talented brother, Ritsu is secretly jealous of Mob’s skills.

Ritsu quickly acquires his own psychic talents and attempts to break off his relationship with Mob, but things go wrong when he is abducted by Claw, a pernicious esper organization that brainwashes young espers and uses them as recruits. When Mob and Teru learn of the news, they invade Claw’s 7th Division lair in an attempt to free his brother and other inexperienced espers, but they wind up getting captured. Reigen eventually frees the esper crew by deceiving the guards into thinking he is the leader of the Claw.

Reigen’s bluff is called and an all-out brawl begins between The Scars, the leaders of Claw. While Ritsu and Teru are depending on Mob to kill them all, Reigen squeezes Mob’s cheek and tells him it’s acceptable to back down. When Mob initially met Reigen, he recollects how he promised him that he could control his powers.Mob actually gave Reigen his powers during their brief encounter, transforming the regular person into a powerful psychic who can keep up with the Scars.

In an attempt to destroy the hideout, Leader Ishiguro releases one last gravity ball, but Sho stops him right away. Sho, who actually organised the Claw hideout and carried out their studies, is upset that they were unable to discover any valuable espers. Sho decimates the 7th Division, and the remaining Scars capitulate since they lack the strength to contend with Mob and his gang. Returning to their regular life, Mob and his friends.

Mob Psycho 100 Season 2 Recap

When Mob competes against the top espers in the city in Mob Psycho 100 season 2, he embarks on a voyage of self-discovery. Mob decides to impress his crush Tsubomi by placing in the top 10 of a marathon after a few significant exorcisms and an argument with Reigen. His strategy fails, and when he returns home unhappy after placing 74th, he discovers that his house is on fire.

At this point, at?, the Esper enters the home and discovers three burned bodies. Declaring that everything is a lie aids Ekubo in bringing him back to reality. He is picked up by ex-members of Scar to meet the rest of the 7th Division psychics from season 1 after savagely assaulting local Claw recruits out of vengeance.

The recognisable espers warn that Claw, led by Toichiro Suzuki, will assault the city and any obstructing espers. Reigen also gives Mob comfort by saying that his family is probably okay, which causes Mob to pass out from tiredness. Sho, who wanted Mob to incite animosity toward Claw, was the real culprit behind the hallucination. Sho is collaborating with Ritsu to stop his father, Toichiro, despite his cunning tactics.

As Claw’s schemes come to fruition, Mob’s buddies attempt to hold off the mayhem until the middle schooler awakens. Mob confronts Katsuya Serizawa after regaining consciousness and climbing the Claw tower. The two exchange blows until Mob calms the Claw member by letting him know that Toichiro is taking advantage of him.

As soon as he arrives on the scene, Toichiro engages 100% Mob in a telepathic battle. When the leader’s powers become unmanageable, the mob quickly concedes defeat. Mob stays by Toichiro and stops the explosion inside of him as he self-destructs, showing him mercy. Sho leads Mob to safety after he survives the explosion. The Divine Tree, a large piece of broccoli that has grown out of the rubble the next day, is found by passersby.

The enormous veggie was given to me by Mob, who had some broccoli seeds in his pocket. Toichiro, who took the deeds of Mob to heart, admits his wrongdoing and is detained by Joseph, an esper employed by the government. Toichiro regrets treating Sho’s mother badly before departing. Sho responds that she is still mulling over him. Serizawa joins Mob and Reigen as the third employee of Spirits and Such Consultation as they move into a new office location.

