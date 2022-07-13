Modern Love Season 1: Reviews, Cast, and All About the Tv show

The American romantic comedy anthology streaming television series Modern Love was created by John Carney and debuted on Amazon Prime Video on October 18, 2019. It is based on The New York Times’s weekly column of the same name. The length of each episode is 29 to 35 minutes. The show received a second season renewal in October 2019, and it premiered on August 13, 2021.

Modern Love Season 1

Modern Love Season 1 Premise

In eight half-hour episodes, Modern Love examines “love in its multitude of forms, including sexual, romantic, familial, platonic, and self-love.” Different love stories set in New York City are adapted for the Amazon series, which is based on the same-named New York Times column.

ALSO READ: Overlord Season 4 Dub Release Date: Will Overlord Season 4 Be Dubbed?

House of Dragons Release Date: House of the Dragon, The Game Of Thrones Prequel, Will Have An HBO Release Date.

Beyond Salem Season 2 Release Date: When Does season 2 Of “Days Of Our Life Beyond Salem” Premiere?

Modern Love Season 1 Casting

The first season’s cast for the show was revealed on November 26, 2018, and included Anne Hathaway, Tina Fey, Dev Patel, John Slattery, Brandon Victor Dixon, Catherine Keener, Julia Garner, Andy Garcia, Cristin Milioti, Olivia Cooke, Andrew Scott, Shea Whigham, Gary Carr, Sofia Boutella, and John Gallagher Jr.

The second season’s casting of Jesse Eisenberg was made public in April 2020.

Gbenga Akinnagbe, Lucy Boynton, Minnie Driver, Kit Harington, Garrett Hedlund, Anna Paquin, Jack Reynor, and Miranda Richardson were among the cast members revealed for the second season in February 2021. Tobias Menzies and Sophie Okonedo joined the second season cast in May 2021.

Modern Love Season 1 casting

Modern Love Season 1 Reviews

Based on 64 reviews with an average rating of 6.6/10, the first season had a 75% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes. “Carried by its charming cast, Modern Love’s sweet and simple sensibilities are easy enough to enjoy, even if its quaint portrait of modern life in New York City doesn’t always ring true,” the site’s critical consensus stated. Based on 26 reviews, the first season received an average Metacritic score of 66/100, which indicates “generally favourable reviews.”

Modern Love Season 1 reviews

FAQs

The tales in Modern Love are they real?

Cecilia Pesao’s fictionalized account of a lost opportunity in love was featured in a “Modern Love” episode. Kit Harington and Lucy Boynton are portrayed as they first meet and fall in love on a train in this episode. Pesao, who was interviewed by Insider, stated that her real-life story did not have a Hollywood resolution like the episode.

Are the episodes of Modern Love related?

If you are unfamiliar with Modern Love, it is an eight-part anthology series based on the New York Times column that explores relationships, love, and the human connection. Despite existing in the same world, none of the episodes are related, so you are free to watch them all at once or spread them out as you see fit.

Where was the movie Modern Love shot?

Modern Love was also filmed outside of New York City, much like the shift in Master of None, which was based in the Hudson Valley and shot entirely in the United Kingdom as a result of COVID-19 (as well as within the city).

Is the TV show modern love good?

Unfortunately, the anthology series Modern Love is a mixed bag. It has moments where its true potential is realised, but not enough of them to fully justify a recommendation. Despite the efforts of a talented cast of actors and renowned writers, only a few of the episodes stand out.