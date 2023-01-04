Monday’s homicide victim in Pitcairn has been positively identified.

An investigation has been opened into the fatal shooting of a man from Pitcairn by the Allegheny County police.

Nekye Smith, 20, was gunned down and died on Monday in the 400 block of Robinson Street in Pitcairn around 4 o’clock in the afternoon.

At 4:45 in the afternoon, he was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital.

According to the police, there are no suspects at this moment; however, they stated that they will provide additional details later on Tuesday.

Anyone who witnessed the shooting or has information on it is urged to contact the county police at the number 833-ALL-TIPS. Calls made under a false name will be answered.

