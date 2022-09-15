Morbius 2 Release Date: The Newest Instalment In Sony’s Spider-Man Movie World

The early box office results aren’t as dismal as anticipated, but Morbius 2 is far from a lock and hasn’t even been confirmed. The most recent Marvel film to be released is Morbius.

This Sony Pictures Spider-Man spinoff tells the tale of Morbius, The Living Vampire, a unique antihero. Anyone interested in Sony’s Spider-Man universe should watch this movie, which stars Jared Leto.

Morbius received a decidedly cold reception from audiences after its April 1st, 2022, domestic debut. Critics berated Morbius for its dated premise, poorly constructed plotline, and extraordinary effects.

However, Morbius is by no means a failure; the Sony-Verse film is expected to make roughly $33 million from 4,200 locations in its opening weekend and to bring in $5.7 million from just its Thursday night preview showings.

Morbius 2 Release Date

Because Morbius 2 has not yet been publicized, as was already said, there is no official release date as of yet. Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Part One), which premieres on October 7, 2022, will start a hectic two-year period for Sony’s Marvel endeavors. Another Spider-Man spin-off, Kraven the Hunter, is slated to debut on January 13, 2023.

Marvel movie releases are scheduled for June 23 and October 6 in 2023, according to Sony. We believe that October 6, 2023 will mark the premiere of Across the Spider-Verse (Part Two), but that is just our opinion.

Morbius 2 might be released in June 2023 if work gets going early this year, according to digitalspy. We think there’s a better likelihood of seeing Madame Web or Olivia Wilde’s reported Spider-Woman film. If confirmed, it’s likely that Morbius 2 won’t be released until at least 2024.

How Long Till Morbius Is Available?

Morbius‘ internet streaming date has not yet been announced. Aside from that, we are unsure of which platforms the film will be available on. The majority of Marvel’s current content is available on Disney+, thus one may assume that since it contains a Marvel character, it will be available there.

Morbius is a Sony Pictures production, nevertheless, just like the rest of the Spider-Man universe cast. It was originally part of the agreement with Netflix back in 2021, therefore it is unlikely to be added to Disney+ very soon.

Morbius might be able to find a similar home on Starz, where Spider-Man: No Way Home recently received confirmation that it will air. But since Sony doesn’t have a domestic arrangement with HBO Max to stream its titles, it’s unlikely that it will appear there.

Morbius Cast

Jared Leto as Dr. Michael Morbius

Adria Arjona as Martine Bancroft

Jared Harris as Emil Nikols

Matt Smith as Loxias Crown

Tyrese Gibson as Simon Stroud

Michael Keaton as Adrian Toomes

Morbius 2 Cast

There have been no formal casting announcements for Morbius 2 because it hasn’t been confirmed, but we feel secure in predicting that Jared Leto will return to play Dr. Michael Morbius.

He’ll probably be joined by Adria Arjona as Martine Bancroft, who has now been turned into a vampire (more on that in a bit). However, Jared Harris’ Dr. Nicholas and Matt Smith’s Milo won’t be coming back because they were both fatally wounded in Morbius.

We would anticipate seeing Tyrese Gibson‘s Simon Stroud, who is a well-known adversary of Morbius in the comics, as well as Al Madrigal, who plays Stroud’s FBI sidekick Alberto Rodriguez, return.

Gibson claims that Stroud has a three-film deal, so he might perhaps appear in other films. Adrian Toomes, played by Michael Keaton, made an appearance in the Morbius credit scenes, so assuming he isn’t returned to the MCU, he’ll probably stick around for the follow-up. Toomes suggests a collaboration with Morbius, which creates opportunities for the Sinister Six.

Daniel Espinosa, the film’s director, remains coy about which Spider-Man specifically inhabits this reality, leaving fans to speculate that it might be Andrew Garfield’s Spider-Man.

Morbius 2 Storyline

In the final scene of Morbius, Michael proudly displays his vampiric prowess while flying above New York City with a bat swarm. Martine is being restored by her new skills, which Michael is unaware of.

This conclusion foreshadows a probable conflict between Morbius and the newly turned vampire Martine, much to how Milo’s vampiric affliction compels the doctor to brutally murder his own brother.

The two mid-credits scenes from Morbius, in which The Vulture/Adrian Toomes (Michael Keaton) appears in the Sony-Verse as a result of Doctor Strange’s (Benedict Cumberbatch) No Way Home spell and offers Michael the chance to “do some good” with him, are, however, the much more significant hints for the plot setup of Morbius 2.

These visuals hint that Michael might have a much darker future in Morbius 2, as Sony appears to be moving forward with the Sinister Six ideas the production has been holding onto since 2014.

