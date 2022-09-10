Motorola Edge 30 Ultra Release Date: Everything You Need To Know

The Edge line of products from Motorola is getting two new and powerful additions. Along with the Edge 30 Fusion, the ultra-premium Edge 30 Ultra handset, which is owned by Lenovo, will be shown to the public by the company.

The smartphones will be available for purchase in India beginning on September 13.

The Motorola Edge 30 Ultra is the first smartphone to feature a primary sensor with a resolution of 200 megapixels, a curved display measuring 6.7 inches in size that is capable of a refresh rate of 144 hertz, and other innovations.

The A4 will be driven by a robust Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC and will include 8GB/12GB RAM, 128GB/256GB ROM, and a 512GB MicroSD card slot.

Additionally, it will operate on the most recent version of Android and will have MIUI 13 on top of it.

The most recent rumours suggest that the Edge 30 Ultra will feature a powerful Quad rear 200-MP+50MP+50MP+2MP rear camera with f/2.2 aperture and dual-LED flash (Samsung ISOCELL HP1 sensor) that is ideal for shooting in low light, as well as a 60-MP front Selfie camera for video calling and selfies, all of which will be powered by a powerful 5000mAh battery that supports 68W fast charging. In addition, the Edge 30 Ultra

Edge 30 Ultra/ Edge 30 Fusion India Launch Date And Price

Motorola India confirmed that the Edge 30 Ultra will go on sale in India on September 13 in an official tweet earlier today. Additionally, the Motorola Edge 30 Fusion will join the party to compete with expensive smartphones like the Realme GT 2 and iQOO 9SE.

In India, Flipkart will be the only retailer to offer the Edge 30 Ultra and Edge 30 Fusion, and a special microsite for the launch has already gone online. Since these phones were released earlier this week and all of their characteristics are available online, we no longer need to make any assumptions about them.

Introducing the all-new #motoroaledge30ultra! The World’s First* 200MP Camera Smartphone gives Unmatched Resolution & Unmatched Picture Quality. Experience the fastest Snapdragon 8+ Gen1, 125W charging & more. Launching 13th Sept. on @Flipkart and retail stores! — Motorola India (@motorolaindia) September 9, 2022

In the European market, the Motorola Edge 30 Ultra and Motorola Edge 30 Fusion are already available. As a result, the Edge 30 Fusion was released in Europe for EUR 600. (About Rs 47,850).

Among the hues offered for the Edge 30 Fusion are Aurora White, Cosmic Grey, Neptune Blue, and Solar Gold, which features a Vegan Leather finish. The Edge 30 Ultra is offered in Interstellar Black and Starlight White and costs EUR 899.99 (about Rs 72,900).

Motorola Edge 30 Ultra Specifications

SIM Type Dual-SIM(LTE+LTE), 5G, Micro SIM

Network GSM, WCDMA (HSUPA, HSDPA), LTE-FDD

6.67-inch Full HD+ full-screen bezel-less 20:9 144Hz OLED display with resolution (1080×2240 pixels), 501 pixels per inch, Gorilla Glass 6.

Android 12

64-bit Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC

RAM 8GB/12

Memory 128GB/256GB Internal Memory expandable memory up to 512GB via MicroSD card

Primary Quad Rear Camera Quad rear 200-MP+50MP+50MP+2MP rear camera with f/2.2 aperture and dual-LED flash (Samsung ISOCELL HP1 sensor)

Secondary Camera 60-MP for selfies and video calling

Sensor Gyroscope, Light sensor, Accelerometer, Proximity sensor, electronic compass and Barometer

Battery 5000mAh support for 68Watt fast charging

Dimension N/A

Weight N/A

Release date Q4 2022

Availability Q4 2022

Colors Grey, Blue and Silver

Rival iPhone 14 and Redmi 12

price in China Expected Under CNY 4999

Price in India under Rs 50,000

Motorola Edge 30 Neo Specs

There’s the Edge 30 Neo, which Moto says was designed for those with lofty ambitions. How so? According to the press release, though, we can’t say for certain what’s going on.

The relationship with Pantone for the Very Peri, Aqua Foam, Black Onyx, or Ice Palace colour schemes looks to be the most noteworthy aspect of this announcement.

The phone is thinner and lighter than previous models, and it comes with its own LED band that wraps around the camera housing. This band illuminates in a distinct manner based on the type of notification that is being displayed on the screen.

The OLED display, which measures 6.28 inches and refreshes at a rate of 120 hertz, claims to have a colour gamut that covers the entire DCI-P3 colour space, and its speakers support Dolby Atmos.

In addition to having a charging capability of 68 watts, the chip is a Snapdragon 695 5G, which is in the middle of the range. In addition to a front-facing camera with 32 megapixels, the primary camera on the back of the device has a resolution of 64 mega pixels and has optical image stabilisation technology.

Pricing for the Motorola Edge 30 Neo has been set at £349.99 (or 369.99 euros), and availability information will be provided in the coming days.

